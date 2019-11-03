Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Grudge,' 'The Photograph'
'The Photograph,' directed by Stella Meghie, stars Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Courtney B. Vance, Chelsea Peretti and more.
The first trailer for The Grudge reboot debuted this week from director Nicolas Pesce. The horror remake stars actress Andrea Riseborough. The first trailer for The Photograph, directed by Stella Meghie and starring Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Courtney B. Vance, Chelsea Peretti and more, also debuted this week, showing a series of interwoven love stories, due out for Valentine's Day.
Jumanji: The Next Level starring Dwayne Johnson and directed by Jake Kasdan, along with Knives Out, starring Chris Evans, Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas from director Rian Johnson and 21 Bridges, starring Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller and Taylor Kitsch from director by Brian Kirk, each released new trailers this week.
Watch all the latest trailers below.
-
'The Grudge' Trailer
Release Date: Jan. 3 | Screen Gems | Sony Pictures Releasing
Directed by Nicolas Pesce
Starring Andrea Riseborough, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye
-
'The Photograph' Trailer
Release Date: Feb. 14
Directed by Stella Meghie
Starring Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Courtney B. Vance, Chelsea Peretti
-
'Jumanji: The Next Level' Final Trailer
Release Date: Dec. 13 | Columbia Pictures
Directed by Jake Kasdan
Starring Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart
-
'21 Bridges' Exclusive Final Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 22 | STX Entertainment
Directed by Brian Kirk
Starring Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch
-
'Knives Out' Exclusive Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 27 | Lionsgate
Directed by Rian Johnson
Starring Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas