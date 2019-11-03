Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Grudge,' 'The Photograph'

The first trailer for The Grudge reboot debuted this week from director Nicolas Pesce. The horror remake stars actress Andrea Riseborough. The first trailer for The Photograph, directed by Stella Meghie and starring Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Courtney B. Vance, Chelsea Peretti and more, also debuted this week, showing a series of interwoven love stories, due out for Valentine's Day.

Jumanji: The Next Level starring Dwayne Johnson and directed by Jake Kasdan, along with Knives Out, starring Chris Evans, Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas from director Rian Johnson and 21 Bridges, starring Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller and Taylor Kitsch from director by Brian Kirk, each released new trailers this week.

Watch all the latest trailers below.