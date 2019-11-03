Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Grudge,' 'The Photograph'

7:00 AM 11/3/2019

by Annie Howard

'The Photograph,' directed by Stella Meghie, stars Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Courtney B. Vance, Chelsea Peretti and more.

'The Grudge'
Courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

The first trailer for The Grudge reboot debuted this week from director Nicolas Pesce. The horror remake stars actress Andrea Riseborough. The first trailer for The Photograph, directed by Stella Meghie and starring Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Courtney B. Vance, Chelsea Peretti and more, also debuted this week, showing a series of interwoven love stories, due out for Valentine's Day.

Jumanji: The Next Level starring Dwayne Johnson and directed by Jake Kasdan, along with Knives Out, starring Chris Evans, Daniel Craig and Ana de Armas from director Rian Johnson and 21 Bridges, starring Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller and Taylor Kitsch from director by Brian Kirk, each released new trailers this week.

Watch all the latest trailers below.

  • 'The Grudge' Trailer

    Release Date: Jan. 3 | Screen Gems | Sony Pictures Releasing

    Directed by Nicolas Pesce

    Starring Andrea Riseborough, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye

  • 'The Photograph' Trailer

    Release Date: Feb. 14

    Directed by Stella Meghie

    Starring Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Courtney B. Vance, Chelsea Peretti

  • 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Final Trailer

    Release Date: Dec. 13 | Columbia Pictures

    Directed by Jake Kasdan

    Starring Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart

  • '21 Bridges' Exclusive Final Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 22 | STX Entertainment

    Directed by Brian Kirk

    Starring Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch

  • 'Knives Out' Exclusive Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 27 | Lionsgate

    Directed by Rian Johnson

    Starring Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas