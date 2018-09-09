Movie Trailers This Week: 'Halloween,' 'Instant Family,' 'At Eternity's Gate' and More

7:00 AM 9/9/2018

by THR Staff

Jamie Lee Curtis stars in the reboot of the classic thriller.

'Halloween'
'Halloween'
Courtesy of TIFF

  • 'Halloween' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Oct. 19 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by David Gordon Green

    Starring Judy Greer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Virginia Gardner

  • 'Instant Family' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 16 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Sean Anders

    Starring Rose Byrne, Mark Wahlberg, Isabela Moner

  • 'At Eternity's Gate' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 16 | CBS Films

    Directed by Julian Schnabel

    Starring Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend, Oscar Isaac

  • 'The Favourite' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 23 | Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

    Starring Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone

  • 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' Final Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 2 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Lasse Hallstrom, Joe Johnston

    Starring Keira Knightley, Mackenzie Foy, Matthew Macfadyen

  • 'The Beach Bum' Red Band Teaser

    Release Date: March 22 | Neon | Vice Media

    Directed by Harmony Korine

    Starring Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher

  • 'Wildlife' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Oct. 19 | IFC Films

    Directed by Paul Dano

    Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Carey Mulligan, Bill Camp

  • 'Assassination Nation' Red Band Trailer 2 "Fierce"

    Release Date: Sept. 21 | Neon | Refinery29

    Directed by Sam Levinson

    Starring Odessa Young, Hari Nef, Suki Waterhouse

  • 'Assassination Nation' Trailer "Fierce"

    Release Date: Sept. 21 | Neon | Refinery29

    Directed by Sam Levinson

    Starring Odessa Young, Hari Nef, Suki Waterhouse

  • 'The Oath' Teaser "Thanksgiving"

    Release Date: Oct. 12 | Roadside Attractions | Topic Studios

    Directed by Ike Barinholt

    Starring Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, John Cho

  • 'Kursk' International Trailer

    Release Date: TBA | STX Entertainment

    Directed by Thomas Vinterberg

    Starring Colin Firth, Lea Seydoux, Matthias Schoenaerts

