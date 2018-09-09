Movie Trailers This Week: 'Halloween,' 'Instant Family,' 'At Eternity's Gate' and More
Jamie Lee Curtis stars in the reboot of the classic thriller.
-
'Halloween' Trailer 2
Release Date: Oct. 19 | Universal Pictures
Directed by David Gordon Green
Starring Judy Greer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Virginia Gardner
-
'Instant Family' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 16 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Sean Anders
Starring Rose Byrne, Mark Wahlberg, Isabela Moner
-
'At Eternity's Gate' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 16 | CBS Films
Directed by Julian Schnabel
Starring Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend, Oscar Isaac
-
'The Favourite' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 23 | Fox Searchlight Pictures
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos
Starring Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone
-
'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' Final Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 2 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Lasse Hallstrom, Joe Johnston
Starring Keira Knightley, Mackenzie Foy, Matthew Macfadyen
-
'The Beach Bum' Red Band Teaser
Release Date: March 22 | Neon | Vice Media
Directed by Harmony Korine
Starring Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher
-
'Wildlife' Trailer 2
Release Date: Oct. 19 | IFC Films
Directed by Paul Dano
Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Carey Mulligan, Bill Camp
-
'Assassination Nation' Red Band Trailer 2 "Fierce"
Release Date: Sept. 21 | Neon | Refinery29
Directed by Sam Levinson
Starring Odessa Young, Hari Nef, Suki Waterhouse
-
'Assassination Nation' Trailer "Fierce"
Release Date: Sept. 21 | Neon | Refinery29
Directed by Sam Levinson
Starring Odessa Young, Hari Nef, Suki Waterhouse
-
'The Oath' Teaser "Thanksgiving"
Release Date: Oct. 12 | Roadside Attractions | Topic Studios
Directed by Ike Barinholt
Starring Tiffany Haddish, Ike Barinholtz, John Cho
-
'Kursk' International Trailer
Release Date: TBA | STX Entertainment
Directed by Thomas Vinterberg
Starring Colin Firth, Lea Seydoux, Matthias Schoenaerts