Movie Trailers This Week: 'How to Build a Girl,' 'Extraction'

7:00 AM 4/12/2020

by Annie Howard

Beanie Feldstein stars in Coky Giedroyc's screen adaptation of 'How to Build a Girl,' while Chris Hemsworth leads Sam Hargrave's 'Extraction.'

'Extraction,' 'How to Build a Girl'
'Extraction,' 'How to Build a Girl'
Courtesy of Netflix; IFC Films

Beanie Feldstein stars along with Emma Thompson, Jameela Jamil, Lucy Punch and Chris O'Dowd in How to Build a Girl, from director Coky Giedroyc. Caitlin Moran adapted her popular novel along with screenwriter John Niven. The film is available for digital viewing on May 8.

Chris Hemsworth leads Sam Hargrav's Extraction, set for an April 24 debut on Netflix. Joe Russo penned the screenplay for the film, which also stars David Harbour and Golshifteh Farahani.

We Summon the Darkness released digitally on April 10, starring Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Amy Forsyth, Austin Swift, Johnny Knoxville, Allison McAtee and Tanner Beard and is directed by Marc Meyers.

Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney lead Bad Education, from director Cory Finley, premiering on HBO on April 25. Geraldine Viswanathan, Ray Romano and Alex Wolff also star in the film, written by Mike Makowsky.

Kara Hayward stars with Liana Liberato in To the Stars, from director Martha Stephens (available digitally April 24), while David Strathairn, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Julian Feder star in Walkaway Joe, from director Tom Wright, available May 8.

Watch all the latest trailers from the week below.

  • 'How to Build a Girl' Trailer

    Digital Release Date: May 8 | IFC Films

    Directed by Coky Giedroyc

    Starring Beanie Feldstein, Emma Thompson, Jameela Jamil, Lucy Punch, Chris O'Dowd

  • 'Extraction' Trailer

    Digital Release Date: April 24 | Netflix

    Directed by Sam Hargrav

    Starring Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani

  • 'We Summon the Darkness' Trailer

    Digital Release Date: April 10 | Saban Films

    Directed by Marc Meyers

    Starring Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Amy Forsyth, Austin Swift, Johnny Knoxville, Allison McAtee, Tanner Beard

  • 'Bad Education' Trailer

    Digital Release Date: April 25 | HBO

    Directed by Cory Finley

    Starring Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Alex Wolff

  • 'To the Stars' Trailer

    Digital Release Date: April 24 | Samuel Goldwyn Films

    Directed by Martha Stephens

    Starring Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, Shea Whigham with Malin Akerman, Tony Hale

  • 'Walkaway Joe' Trailer

    Digital Release Date: May 8 | Quiver Distribution

    Directed by Tom Wright

    Starring David Strathairn, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Julian Feder