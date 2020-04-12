Movie Trailers This Week: 'How to Build a Girl,' 'Extraction'

Beanie Feldstein stars along with Emma Thompson, Jameela Jamil, Lucy Punch and Chris O'Dowd in How to Build a Girl, from director Coky Giedroyc. Caitlin Moran adapted her popular novel along with screenwriter John Niven. The film is available for digital viewing on May 8.

Chris Hemsworth leads Sam Hargrav's Extraction, set for an April 24 debut on Netflix. Joe Russo penned the screenplay for the film, which also stars David Harbour and Golshifteh Farahani.

We Summon the Darkness released digitally on April 10, starring Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Amy Forsyth, Austin Swift, Johnny Knoxville, Allison McAtee and Tanner Beard and is directed by Marc Meyers.

Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney lead Bad Education, from director Cory Finley, premiering on HBO on April 25. Geraldine Viswanathan, Ray Romano and Alex Wolff also star in the film, written by Mike Makowsky.

Kara Hayward stars with Liana Liberato in To the Stars, from director Martha Stephens (available digitally April 24), while David Strathairn, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Julian Feder star in Walkaway Joe, from director Tom Wright, available May 8.

Watch all the latest trailers from the week below.