Movie Trailers This Week: 'How to Build a Girl,' 'Extraction'
Beanie Feldstein stars in Coky Giedroyc's screen adaptation of 'How to Build a Girl,' while Chris Hemsworth leads Sam Hargrave's 'Extraction.'
Beanie Feldstein stars along with Emma Thompson, Jameela Jamil, Lucy Punch and Chris O'Dowd in How to Build a Girl, from director Coky Giedroyc. Caitlin Moran adapted her popular novel along with screenwriter John Niven. The film is available for digital viewing on May 8.
Chris Hemsworth leads Sam Hargrav's Extraction, set for an April 24 debut on Netflix. Joe Russo penned the screenplay for the film, which also stars David Harbour and Golshifteh Farahani.
We Summon the Darkness released digitally on April 10, starring Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Amy Forsyth, Austin Swift, Johnny Knoxville, Allison McAtee and Tanner Beard and is directed by Marc Meyers.
Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney lead Bad Education, from director Cory Finley, premiering on HBO on April 25. Geraldine Viswanathan, Ray Romano and Alex Wolff also star in the film, written by Mike Makowsky.
Kara Hayward stars with Liana Liberato in To the Stars, from director Martha Stephens (available digitally April 24), while David Strathairn, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Julian Feder star in Walkaway Joe, from director Tom Wright, available May 8.
Watch all the latest trailers from the week below.
-
'How to Build a Girl' Trailer
Digital Release Date: May 8 | IFC Films
Directed by Coky Giedroyc
Starring Beanie Feldstein, Emma Thompson, Jameela Jamil, Lucy Punch, Chris O'Dowd
-
'Extraction' Trailer
Digital Release Date: April 24 | Netflix
Directed by Sam Hargrav
Starring Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani
-
'We Summon the Darkness' Trailer
Digital Release Date: April 10 | Saban Films
Directed by Marc Meyers
Starring Alexandra Daddario, Keean Johnson, Maddie Hasson, Logan Miller, Amy Forsyth, Austin Swift, Johnny Knoxville, Allison McAtee, Tanner Beard
-
'Bad Education' Trailer
Digital Release Date: April 25 | HBO
Directed by Cory Finley
Starring Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Alex Wolff
-
'To the Stars' Trailer
Digital Release Date: April 24 | Samuel Goldwyn Films
Directed by Martha Stephens
Starring Kara Hayward, Liana Liberato, Jordana Spiro, Shea Whigham with Malin Akerman, Tony Hale
-
'Walkaway Joe' Trailer
Digital Release Date: May 8 | Quiver Distribution
Directed by Tom Wright
Starring David Strathairn, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Julian Feder