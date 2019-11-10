Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Invisible Man,' 'The Banker,' 'Soul'

7:00 AM 11/10/2019

by Annie Howard

Pixar's 'Soul' features vocal talents from Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx.

'The Invisible Man'
Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Elisabeth Moss stars in The Invisible Man from director Leigh Whannell. The film's debut trailer premiered this week along withThe Banker, directed by George Nolf and starring Samuel L. Jackson, Nia Long and Nicholas Hoult.

The first trailer for Wendy debuted, directed by Benh Zeitlin and starring Shay Walker, Tommie Lynn Milazzo and Stephanie Lynn Wilson. Pixar's Soul released a teaser and features vocal talents from Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx.

A new trailer for Bad Boys for Life debuted this week. The film stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Vanessa Hudgens.

Watch all the latest trailers below.

  • 'The Invisible Man' Trailer

    Release Date: Feb. 28 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Leigh Whannell

    Starring Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge

  • 'The Banker' Trailer

    Release Date: Dec. 6 | Apple TV+

    Directed by George Nolfi

    Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Nia Long, Nicholas Hoult

  • 'Soul' Teaser

    Release Date: June 19 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Pete Docter, Kemp Powers

    Starring Tina Fey, Jamie Foxx, John Ratzenberger

  • 'Wendy' Trailer

    Release Date: Feb. 28 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Benh Zeitlin

    Starring Shay Walker, Tommie Lynn Milazzo, Stephanie Lynn Wilson

  • 'Bad Boys for Life' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Jan. 17 | Columbia Pictures

    Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

    Starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens