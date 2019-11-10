Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Invisible Man,' 'The Banker,' 'Soul'
Pixar's 'Soul' features vocal talents from Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx.
Elisabeth Moss stars in The Invisible Man from director Leigh Whannell. The film's debut trailer premiered this week along withThe Banker, directed by George Nolf and starring Samuel L. Jackson, Nia Long and Nicholas Hoult.
The first trailer for Wendy debuted, directed by Benh Zeitlin and starring Shay Walker, Tommie Lynn Milazzo and Stephanie Lynn Wilson. Pixar's Soul released a teaser and features vocal talents from Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx.
A new trailer for Bad Boys for Life debuted this week. The film stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Vanessa Hudgens.
Watch all the latest trailers below.
-
'The Invisible Man' Trailer
Release Date: Feb. 28 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Leigh Whannell
Starring Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge
-
'The Banker' Trailer
Release Date: Dec. 6 | Apple TV+
Directed by George Nolfi
Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Nia Long, Nicholas Hoult
-
'Soul' Teaser
Release Date: June 19 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Pete Docter, Kemp Powers
Starring Tina Fey, Jamie Foxx, John Ratzenberger
-
'Wendy' Trailer
Release Date: Feb. 28 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Benh Zeitlin
Starring Shay Walker, Tommie Lynn Milazzo, Stephanie Lynn Wilson
-
'Bad Boys for Life' Trailer 2
Release Date: Jan. 17 | Columbia Pictures
Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah
Starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens