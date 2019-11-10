Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Invisible Man,' 'The Banker,' 'Soul'

Elisabeth Moss stars in The Invisible Man from director Leigh Whannell. The film's debut trailer premiered this week along withThe Banker, directed by George Nolf and starring Samuel L. Jackson, Nia Long and Nicholas Hoult.

The first trailer for Wendy debuted, directed by Benh Zeitlin and starring Shay Walker, Tommie Lynn Milazzo and Stephanie Lynn Wilson. Pixar's Soul released a teaser and features vocal talents from Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx.

A new trailer for Bad Boys for Life debuted this week. The film stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Vanessa Hudgens.

Watch all the latest trailers below.