Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Irishman,' '1917' and More
Martin Scorsese's latest film, 'The Irishman,' stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Anna Paquin and is set for a Netflix release.
Martin Scorsese's latest film, The Irishman, stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Anna Paquin and is set for a Netflix release. Benedict Cumberbatch and Richard Madden star in Sam Mendes's 1917.
Lupita Nyong'o's Little Monsters released a new red band trailer, while Queen & Slim released its first full-length trailer, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Indya Moore.
Watch all the latest trailers below.
-
'The Irishman' Teaser
Release Date: Sept. 27 | Netflix
Directed by Martin Scorsese
Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Anna Paquin
-
'1917' Trailer
Release Date: Dec. 25 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Sam Mendes
Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Mark Strong
-
'Queen & Slim' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 27 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Melina Matsoukas
Starrring Daniel Kaluuya, Indya Moore, Chloë Sevigny
-
'Little Monsters' International Red Band Trailer
Release Date: TBA | Neon | Hulu
Directed by Abe Forsythe
Starring Lupita Nyong'o, Josh Gad, Stephen Peacocke