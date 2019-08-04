Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Irishman,' '1917' and More

7:00 AM 8/4/2019

by Annie Howard

Netflix

Martin Scorsese's latest film, The Irishman, stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Anna Paquin and is set for a Netflix release. Benedict Cumberbatch and Richard Madden star in Sam Mendes's 1917.

Lupita Nyong'o's Little Monsters released a new red band trailer, while Queen & Slim released its first full-length trailer, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Indya Moore.

Watch all the latest trailers below.

  • 'The Irishman' Teaser

    Release Date: Sept. 27 | Netflix

    Directed by Martin Scorsese

    Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Anna Paquin

  • '1917' Trailer

    Release Date: Dec. 25 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Sam Mendes

    Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Mark Strong

  • 'Queen & Slim' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 27 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Melina Matsoukas

    Starrring Daniel Kaluuya, Indya Moore, Chloë Sevigny

  • 'Little Monsters' International Red Band Trailer

    Release Date: TBA | Neon | Hulu

    Directed by Abe Forsythe

    Starring Lupita Nyong'o, Josh Gad, Stephen Peacocke