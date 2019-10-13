Movie Trailers This Week: 'Jungle Cruise,' 'The Turning,' 'Klaus'
'The Turning,' starring Finn Wolfhard and Brooklynn Prince as evil orphaned siblings, debuted its first trailer this week.
Jungle Cruise, led by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt released its first full trailer this week, from director Jaume Collet-Serra. The Turning, starring Finn Wolfhard and Brooklynn Prince and Netflix's Earthquake Bird, starring Alicia Vikander, each debuted trailers this week.
Pixar's Onward, starring Tom Holland, released a full trailer this week, along with animated Klaus, starring Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons and Rashida Jones. Zombieland: Double Tap with Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson released a red band trailer and Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels, directed by Elizabeth Banks, released a second trailer.
Watch all the latest trailers below.
'Jungle Cruise' Trailer
Release Date: July 24 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra
Starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons
'The Turning' Trailer
Release Date: Jan. 24 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Floria Sigismondi
Starring Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince
'Charlie's Angels' Trailer 2
Release Date: Nov. 15 | Sony Pictures Releasing
Directed by Elizabeth Banks
Starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska
'Klaus' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 15 | Netflix
Directed by Gillies MacKinnon
Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones
'Zombieland: Double Tap' Red Band Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 18 | Columbia Pictures
Directed by Ruben Fleischer
Starring Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Bill Murray
'Earthquake Bird' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 15 | Netflix
Directed by Wash Westmoreland
Starring Alicia Vikander, Riley Keough, Jack Huston
'Onward' Trailer
Release Date: March 6 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Dan Scanlon
Starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer