Movie Trailers This Week: 'Jungle Cruise,' 'The Turning,' 'Klaus'

Jungle Cruise, led by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt released its first full trailer this week, from director Jaume Collet-Serra. The Turning, starring Finn Wolfhard and Brooklynn Prince and Netflix's Earthquake Bird, starring Alicia Vikander, each debuted trailers this week.

Pixar's Onward, starring Tom Holland, released a full trailer this week, along with animated Klaus, starring Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons and Rashida Jones. Zombieland: Double Tap with Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson released a red band trailer and Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels, directed by Elizabeth Banks, released a second trailer.

Watch all the latest trailers below.