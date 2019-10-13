Movie Trailers This Week: 'Jungle Cruise,' 'The Turning,' 'Klaus'

7:00 AM 10/13/2019

by Annie Howard

'The Turning,' starring Finn Wolfhard and Brooklynn Prince as evil orphaned siblings, debuted its first trailer this week.

Jungle Cruise, led by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt released its first full trailer this week, from director Jaume Collet-Serra. The Turning, starring Finn Wolfhard and Brooklynn Prince and Netflix's Earthquake Bird, starring Alicia Vikander, each debuted trailers this week.

Pixar's Onward, starring Tom Holland, released a full trailer this week, along with animated Klaus, starring Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons and Rashida Jones. Zombieland: Double Tap with Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson released a red band trailer and Kristen Stewart's Charlie's Angels, directed by Elizabeth Banks, released a second trailer.

Watch all the latest trailers below.

  • 'Jungle Cruise' Trailer

    Release Date: July 24 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra

    Starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons

  • 'The Turning' Trailer

    Release Date: Jan. 24 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Floria Sigismondi

    Starring Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince

  • 'Charlie's Angels' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Nov. 15 | Sony Pictures Releasing

    Directed by Elizabeth Banks

    Starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska

  • 'Klaus' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 15 | Netflix

    Directed by Gillies MacKinnon

    Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons, Rashida Jones

  • 'Zombieland: Double Tap' Red Band Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 18 | Columbia Pictures

    Directed by Ruben Fleischer

    Starring Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Bill Murray

  • 'Earthquake Bird' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 15 | Netflix

    Directed by Wash Westmoreland

    Starring Alicia Vikander, Riley Keough, Jack Huston

  • 'Onward' Trailer

    Release Date: March 6 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Dan Scanlon

    Starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer