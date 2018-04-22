Movie Trailers This Week: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,' 'Life of the Party,' 'The Equalizer 2' and More

7:00 AM 4/22/2018

by Annie Howard

'Crazy Rich Asians' starring Constance Wu released its first teaser this week.

Chris Pratt in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'
Courtesy of Universal Pictures

  • 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' International Trailer

    Release Date: June 22 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by J.A. Bayona

    Starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum

  • 'Life of the Party' Trailer 2

    Release Date: May 11 | New Line Cinema

    Directed by Ben Falcone

    Starring Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs, Debby Ryan

  • 'The Equalizer 2' Trailer

    Release Date: July 20 | Columbia Pictures

    Directed by Antoine Fuqua

    Starring Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Teaser

    Release Date: Aug. 17 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Jon M. Chu

    Starring Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding

  • 'Hereditary' Trailer "Charlie"

    Release Date: June 8 | A24

    Directed by Ari Aster

    Starring Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff

  • 'Anon' Trailer

    Release Date: 2018 | Netflix

    Directed by Andrew Niccol

    Starring Clive Owen, Amanda Seyfried, Colm Feore

  • 'Deadpool 2' Trailer 2

    Release Date: May 17 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Director: David Leitch

    Starring Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller

  • 'Blindspotting' Trailer

    Release Date: July 20 | Summit Entertainment

    Directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada

    Starring Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal, Janina Gavankar

  • 'Hotel Artemis' Trailer

    Release Date: TBA

    Directed by Drew Pearce

    Starring Sofia Boutella, Dave Bautista, Sterling K. Brown

  • 'In Darkness' Trailer

    Directed by Anthony Byrne

    Starring Natalie Dormer, Emily Ratajkowski, Ed Skrein

