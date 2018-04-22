Movie Trailers This Week: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,' 'Life of the Party,' 'The Equalizer 2' and More
'Crazy Rich Asians' starring Constance Wu released its first teaser this week.
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' International Trailer
Release Date: June 22 | Universal Pictures
Directed by J.A. Bayona
Starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum
'Life of the Party' Trailer 2
Release Date: May 11 | New Line Cinema
Directed by Ben Falcone
Starring Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs, Debby Ryan
'The Equalizer 2' Trailer
Release Date: July 20 | Columbia Pictures
Directed by Antoine Fuqua
Starring Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman
'Crazy Rich Asians' Teaser
Release Date: Aug. 17 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Jon M. Chu
Starring Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding
'Hereditary' Trailer "Charlie"
Release Date: June 8 | A24
Directed by Ari Aster
Starring Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff
'Anon' Trailer
Release Date: 2018 | Netflix
Directed by Andrew Niccol
Starring Clive Owen, Amanda Seyfried, Colm Feore
'Deadpool 2' Trailer 2
Release Date: May 17 | Twentieth Century Fox
Director: David Leitch
Starring Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller
'Blindspotting' Trailer
Release Date: July 20 | Summit Entertainment
Directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada
Starring Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal, Janina Gavankar
'Hotel Artemis' Trailer
Release Date: TBA
Directed by Drew Pearce
Starring Sofia Boutella, Dave Bautista, Sterling K. Brown
'In Darkness' Trailer
Directed by Anthony Byrne
Starring Natalie Dormer, Emily Ratajkowski, Ed Skrein
