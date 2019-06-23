Movie Trailers This Week: 'Killerman,' 'Trolls World Tour,' 'Ready or Not'

7:00 AM 6/23/2019

by Annie Howard

The sequel to the animated hit debuted its first trailer this week.

'Killerman'
'Killerman'
Courtesy of Fantasia Film Festival

Liam Hemsworth stars in Malik Bader's Killerman, along with Diane Guerrero and Emory Cohen. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return with their vocal talent for Trolls World Tour. The sequel to the animated hit debuted its first trailer this week, with an all-star cast including Sam Rockwell and Jamie Dornan.

Samara Weavin stars in Ready or Not and Anthony Mackie leads Netflix's Point Blank. The final trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 2 was also released.

Watch all the latest trailers this week below. 

  • 'Killerman' Trailer

    Release Date: TBA | Blue Fox Entertainment

    Directed by Malik Bader

    Starring Liam Hemsworth, Diane Guerrero, Emory Cohen

  • 'Trolls World Tour' Trailer

    Release Date: April 14 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Walt Dohrn, David P. Smith (co-director)

    Starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Sam Rockwell

  • 'Ready or Not' Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 23 | Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

    Starring Samara Weaving, Andie MacDowell, Mark O'Brien

  • 'Point Blank' Trailer

    Release Date: July 12 | Netflix

    Directed by Joe Lynch

    Starring Anthony Mackie, Frank Grillo, Marcia Gay Harden

  • 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' Final Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 14 | Sony | Columbia

    Directed by Tony Leondis, John Rice

    Starring Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader