Movie Trailers This Week: 'Killerman,' 'Trolls World Tour,' 'Ready or Not'
The sequel to the animated hit debuted its first trailer this week.
Liam Hemsworth stars in Malik Bader's Killerman, along with Diane Guerrero and Emory Cohen. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return with their vocal talent for Trolls World Tour. The sequel to the animated hit debuted its first trailer this week, with an all-star cast including Sam Rockwell and Jamie Dornan.
Samara Weavin stars in Ready or Not and Anthony Mackie leads Netflix's Point Blank. The final trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 2 was also released.
Watch all the latest trailers this week below.
'Killerman' Trailer
Release Date: TBA | Blue Fox Entertainment
Directed by Malik Bader
Starring Liam Hemsworth, Diane Guerrero, Emory Cohen
'Trolls World Tour' Trailer
Release Date: April 14 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Walt Dohrn, David P. Smith (co-director)
Starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Sam Rockwell
'Ready or Not' Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 23 | Fox Searchlight Pictures
Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett
Starring Samara Weaving, Andie MacDowell, Mark O'Brien
'Point Blank' Trailer
Release Date: July 12 | Netflix
Directed by Joe Lynch
Starring Anthony Mackie, Frank Grillo, Marcia Gay Harden
'The Angry Birds Movie 2' Final Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 14 | Sony | Columbia
Directed by Tony Leondis, John Rice
Starring Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader