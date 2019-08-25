Movie Trailers This Week: Kristen Stewart in 'Underwater,' Fox News Film 'Bombshell,' 'Rambo: Last Blood'
The 'Bombshell' trailer includes Charlize Theron as former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson.
Kristen Stewart leads director William Eubank's Underwater while Keri Russell leads Scott Cooper's thriller Antlers. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson star in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. Driver also leads The Report, directed by Scott Z. Burns, along with Annette Bening, Jon Ham.
The Fox News drama, Bombshell, which follows the take down of Roger Ailes, stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Jay Roach directs.
Edward Norton stars in and directs Motherless Brooklyn, and Adam Devine stars in Jexi. Sylvester Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood released a full trailer and Brad Pitt's Ad Astra released an IMAX trailer.
Watch all the latest trailers below.
-
'Underwater' Trailer
Release Date: Jan. 10 | Twentieth Century Fox | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by William Eubank
Starring Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudou Athie and T.J. Miller
-
'Bombshell' Teaser
Release Date: Dec. 20 | GEM Entertainment
Directed by Jay Roach
Starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie
-
'Rambo: Last Blood' Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 20 | Lionsgate
Directed by Adrian Grunberg
Starring Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Louis Mandylor
-
'Antlers' Teaser
Release Date: Fox Searchlight Pictures
Directed by Scott Cooper
Starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas
-
'Ad Astra' IMAX Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 20 | Twentieth Century Fox
Directed by James Gray
Starring Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Tommy Lee Jones
-
'Motherless Brooklyn' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 1 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Edward Norton
Starring Edward Norton, Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe
-
'Marriage Story' Teaser "What I Love About Nicole"
Release Date: Sept. 2019 | Netflix
Directed by Noah Baumbach
Starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Merritt Wever
-
'Marriage Story' Teaser "What I Love About Charlie"
Release Date: Sept. 2019 | Netflix
Directed by Noah Baumbach
Starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Merritt Wever
-
'The Report' Teaser
Release Date: Nov. 15 | Amazon Studios
Directed by Scott Z. Burns
Starring Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Corey Stoll, Jon Hamm
-
'Jexi' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 11 | Lionsgate
Directed by Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
Starring Adam Devine, Rose Byrne, Michael Peña