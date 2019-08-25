Movie Trailers This Week: Kristen Stewart in 'Underwater,' Fox News Film 'Bombshell,' 'Rambo: Last Blood'

Kristen Stewart leads director William Eubank's Underwater while Keri Russell leads Scott Cooper's thriller Antlers. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson star in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. Driver also leads The Report, directed by Scott Z. Burns, along with Annette Bening, Jon Ham.

The Fox News drama, Bombshell, which follows the take down of Roger Ailes, stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Jay Roach directs.

Edward Norton stars in and directs Motherless Brooklyn, and Adam Devine stars in Jexi. Sylvester Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood released a full trailer and Brad Pitt's Ad Astra released an IMAX trailer.

Watch all the latest trailers below.