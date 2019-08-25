Movie Trailers This Week: Kristen Stewart in 'Underwater,' Fox News Film 'Bombshell,' 'Rambo: Last Blood'

7:00 AM 8/25/2019

by Annie Howard

The 'Bombshell' trailer includes Charlize Theron as former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson.

'Underwater,' 'Bombshell'
Kristen Stewart leads director William Eubank's Underwater while Keri Russell leads Scott Cooper's thriller Antlers. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson star in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story. Driver also leads The Report, directed by Scott Z. Burns, along with Annette Bening, Jon Ham.

The Fox News drama, Bombshell, which follows the take down of Roger Ailes, stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. Jay Roach directs.

Edward Norton stars in and directs Motherless Brooklyn, and Adam Devine stars in Jexi. Sylvester Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood released a full trailer and Brad Pitt's Ad Astra released an IMAX trailer.

Watch all the latest trailers below.

  • 'Underwater' Trailer

    Release Date: Jan. 10 | Twentieth Century Fox | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by William Eubank

    Starring Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudou Athie and T.J. Miller

  • 'Bombshell' Teaser

    Release Date: Dec. 20 | GEM Entertainment

    Directed by Jay Roach

    Starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie

  • 'Rambo: Last Blood' Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 20 | Lionsgate

    Directed by Adrian Grunberg

    Starring Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Louis Mandylor

  • 'Antlers' Teaser

    Release Date: Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Directed by Scott Cooper

    Starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas

  • 'Ad Astra' IMAX Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 20 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Directed by James Gray

    Starring Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Tommy Lee Jones

  • 'Motherless Brooklyn' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 1 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Edward Norton

    Starring Edward Norton, Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe

  • 'Marriage Story' Teaser "What I Love About Nicole"

    Release Date: Sept. 2019 | Netflix

    Directed by Noah Baumbach

    Starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Merritt Wever

  • 'Marriage Story' Teaser "What I Love About Charlie"

    Release Date: Sept. 2019 | Netflix

    Directed by Noah Baumbach

    Starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Merritt Wever

  • 'The Report' Teaser

    Release Date: Nov. 15 | Amazon Studios

    Directed by Scott Z. Burns

    Starring Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Corey Stoll, Jon Hamm

  • 'Jexi' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 11 | Lionsgate

    Directed by Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

    Starring Adam Devine, Rose Byrne, Michael Peña