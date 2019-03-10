Movie Trailers This Week: 'Late Night,' 'Brightburn,' 'Dark Phoenix' and More
Emma Thompson stars in Mindy Kaling's 'Late Night,' while Nicholas Hoult takes on the role of the legendary author in 'Tolkien.'
In addition to the Zachary Levi-led Shazam! and Elizabeth Banks with Jackson A. Dunn in Brightburn, Sophie Turner and Jennifer Lawrence lead Simon Kinberg's highly anticipated X-Men film, Dark Phoenix.
Florence Pugh stars in Ari Aster's (Hereditary) latest horror, Midsommar, while Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska star in David and Nathan Zellner's Damsel.
Tim Burton's live-action remake of Dumbo released a new clip featuring Eva Green, Michael Keaton and Colin Farrell and Nicholas Hoult portrays author J.R.R. Tolkien in the Dome Karukoski-directed film Tolkien, co-starring Lily Collins.
After Gina Rodriguez and Lakeith Stanfield end their long-term relationship, her best friends, played by Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise, crash-land for an epic girls' night in the Netflix film Someone Great.
Emma Thompson leads Late Night, written by Mindy Kaling, who co-stars as Thompson's diversity hire as a writer on her struggling late night show. Reid Scott (Veep) also stars.
Watch all the trailers from the week below.
-
'Late Night' Trailer
Release Date: June 7 | Amazon Studios
Directed by Nisha Ganatra
Starring Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, Reid Scott
-
'Brightburn' Trailer 2
Release Date: May 24 | Sony | Screen Gems
Directed by David Yarovesky
Starring Elizabeth Banks, Jackson A. Dunn, David Denman
-
'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' International Trailer
Release Date: June 7 | Twentieth Century Fox
Directed by Simon Kinberg
Starring Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy
-
'Shazam!' Trailer 2
Release Date: April 5 | Warner Bros.
Directed by David F. Sandberg
Starring Zachary Levi, Djimon Hounsou, Mark Strong
-
'Midsommar' Teaser
Release Date: Aug. 9 | A24
Directed by Ari Aster
Starring Florence Pugh, Will Poulter, William Jackson Harper
-
'Dumbo' Sneak Peek "Prepare for Takeoff"
Release Date: March 29 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Tim Burton
Starring Eva Green, Michael Keaton, Colin Farrell
-
'Captain Marvel' Movie Clip: "Pegasus"
Release Date: March 8 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
Starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law
-
'Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy' Exclusive Trailer
Release Date: April 12 | Well Go USA Entertainment
Directed by Woo-Ping Yuen
Starring Jin Zhang, Dave Bautista, Michelle Yeoh
-
'Tolkien' Trailer 2
Release Date: May 10 | Fox Searchlight
Directed by Dome Karukoski
Starring Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Genevieve O'Reilly
-
'Damsel' Trailer 2
Release Date: June 22 | Magnolia Pictures
Directed by David Zellner, Nathan Zellner
Starring Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, David Zellner
-
'Someone Great' Trailer
Release Date: April 19 | Netflix
Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson
Starring Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise, Lakeith Stanfield
-
'Red Joan' Trailer
Release Date: TBA | IFC Films
Directed by Trevor Nunn
Starring Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson, Stephen Campbell Moore, Tom Hughes
-
'An Elephant Sitting Still' Trailer
Release Date: March 8 | Kimstim Films
Directed by Bo Hu
Starring Yu Zhang, Yuchang Peng, Uvin Wang