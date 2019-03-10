Movie Trailers This Week: 'Late Night,' 'Brightburn,' 'Dark Phoenix' and More

In addition to the Zachary Levi-led Shazam! and Elizabeth Banks with Jackson A. Dunn in Brightburn, Sophie Turner and Jennifer Lawrence lead Simon Kinberg's highly anticipated X-Men film, Dark Phoenix.

Florence Pugh stars in Ari Aster's (Hereditary) latest horror, Midsommar, while Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska star in David and Nathan Zellner's Damsel.

Tim Burton's live-action remake of Dumbo released a new clip featuring Eva Green, Michael Keaton and Colin Farrell and Nicholas Hoult portrays author J.R.R. Tolkien in the Dome Karukoski-directed film Tolkien, co-starring Lily Collins.

After Gina Rodriguez and Lakeith Stanfield end their long-term relationship, her best friends, played by Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise, crash-land for an epic girls' night in the Netflix film Someone Great.

Emma Thompson leads Late Night, written by Mindy Kaling, who co-stars as Thompson's diversity hire as a writer on her struggling late night show. Reid Scott (Veep) also stars.

Watch all the trailers from the week below.