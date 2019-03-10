Movie Trailers This Week: 'Late Night,' 'Brightburn,' 'Dark Phoenix' and More

7:00 AM 3/10/2019

by Annie Howard

Emma Thompson stars in Mindy Kaling's 'Late Night,' while Nicholas Hoult takes on the role of the legendary author in 'Tolkien.'

In addition to the Zachary Levi-led Shazam! and Elizabeth Banks with Jackson A. Dunn in Brightburn, Sophie Turner and Jennifer Lawrence lead Simon Kinberg's highly anticipated X-Men film, Dark Phoenix.

Florence Pugh stars in Ari Aster's (Hereditary) latest horror, Midsommar, while Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska star in David and Nathan Zellner's Damsel.

Tim Burton's live-action remake of Dumbo released a new clip featuring Eva Green, Michael Keaton and Colin Farrell and Nicholas Hoult portrays author J.R.R. Tolkien in the Dome Karukoski-directed film Tolkien, co-starring Lily Collins.

After Gina Rodriguez and Lakeith Stanfield end their long-term relationship, her best friends, played by Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise, crash-land for an epic girls' night in the Netflix film Someone Great.

Emma Thompson leads Late Night, written by Mindy Kaling, who co-stars as Thompson's diversity hire as a writer on her struggling late night show. Reid Scott (Veep) also stars.

Watch all the trailers from the week below.

  • 'Late Night' Trailer

    Release Date: June 7 | Amazon Studios

    Directed by Nisha Ganatra

    Starring Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, Reid Scott

  • 'Brightburn' Trailer 2

    Release Date: May 24 | Sony | Screen Gems

    Directed by David Yarovesky

    Starring Elizabeth Banks, Jackson A. Dunn, David Denman

  • 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' International Trailer

    Release Date: June 7 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Directed by Simon Kinberg

    Starring Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy

  • 'Shazam!' Trailer 2

    Release Date: April 5 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by David F. Sandberg

    Starring Zachary Levi, Djimon Hounsou, Mark Strong

  • 'Midsommar' Teaser

    Release Date: Aug. 9 | A24

    Directed by Ari Aster

    Starring Florence Pugh, Will Poulter, William Jackson Harper

  • 'Dumbo' Sneak Peek "Prepare for Takeoff"

    Release Date: March 29 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Tim Burton

    Starring Eva Green, Michael Keaton, Colin Farrell

  • 'Captain Marvel' Movie Clip: "Pegasus"

    Release Date: March 8 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

    Starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law

  • 'Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy' Exclusive Trailer

    Release Date: April 12 | Well Go USA Entertainment

    Directed by Woo-Ping Yuen

    Starring Jin Zhang, Dave Bautista, Michelle Yeoh

  • 'Tolkien' Trailer 2

    Release Date: May 10 | Fox Searchlight

    Directed by Dome Karukoski

    Starring Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Genevieve O'Reilly

  • 'Damsel' Trailer 2

    Release Date: June 22 | Magnolia Pictures

    Directed by David Zellner, Nathan Zellner

    Starring Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, David Zellner

  • 'Someone Great' Trailer

    Release Date: April 19 | Netflix

    Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

    Starring Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise, Lakeith Stanfield

  • 'Red Joan' Trailer

    Release Date: TBA | IFC Films

    Directed by Trevor Nunn

    Starring Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson, Stephen Campbell Moore, Tom Hughes

  • 'An Elephant Sitting Still' Trailer

    Release Date: March 8 | Kimstim Films

    Directed by Bo Hu

    Starring Yu Zhang, Yuchang Peng, Uvin Wang