Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Lovebirds,' 'Bloodshot,' 'Black Widow'

The Lovebirds, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani from director Michael Showalter, debuted a trailer this week, along with Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel.

Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh from director Cate Shortland, released a special look while Peter Rabbit 2, from director Will Gluck, also released a full trailer this week.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.