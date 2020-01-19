Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Lovebirds,' 'Bloodshot,' 'Black Widow'

7:00 AM 1/19/2020

by Annie Howard

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star in Michael Showalter's comedy, 'The Lovebirds.'

'The Lovebirds'
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

The Lovebirds, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani from director Michael Showalter, debuted a trailer this week, along with Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel.

Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh from director Cate Shortland, released a special look while Peter Rabbit 2, from director Will Gluck, also released a full trailer this week.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.

  • 'The Lovebirds' Trailer

    Release Date: April 3 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Michael Showalter

    Starring Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Anna Camp

  • 'Bloodshot' International Trailer

    Release Date: March 13 | Columbia Pictures | Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE)

    Directed by Dave Wilson

    Starring Vin Diesel, Sam Heughan, Eiza González

  • 'Black Widow' Special Look

    Release Date: May 1 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Cate Shortland

    Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr.

  • 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' Trailer

    Release Date: April 3 | Columbia Pictures

    Directed by Will Gluck

    Starring Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley, Rose Byrne