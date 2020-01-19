Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Lovebirds,' 'Bloodshot,' 'Black Widow'
Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani star in Michael Showalter's comedy, 'The Lovebirds.'
The Lovebirds, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani from director Michael Showalter, debuted a trailer this week, along with Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel.
Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh from director Cate Shortland, released a special look while Peter Rabbit 2, from director Will Gluck, also released a full trailer this week.
Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.
'The Lovebirds' Trailer
Release Date: April 3 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Michael Showalter
Starring Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Anna Camp
'Bloodshot' International Trailer
Release Date: March 13 | Columbia Pictures | Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE)
Directed by Dave Wilson
Starring Vin Diesel, Sam Heughan, Eiza González
'Black Widow' Special Look
Release Date: May 1 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Cate Shortland
Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr.
'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' Trailer
Release Date: April 3 | Columbia Pictures
Directed by Will Gluck
Starring Margot Robbie, Daisy Ridley, Rose Byrne