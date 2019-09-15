Movie Trailers This Week: 'Midway,' 'Little Monsters,' 'Like a Boss'

10:00 AM 9/15/2019

by Annie Howard

'Like A Boss,' from director Miguel Arteta, stars Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek.

Patrick Wilson in 'Midway'
Roland Emmerich's Midway released its first full trailer this week, starring Patrick Wilson and Luke Evans. Like A Boss, from director Miguel Arteta, stars Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek.

Lupita Nyong'o stars in Abe Forsythe's comedy horror Little Monsters and Rosamund Pike stars as Marie Curie in Radioactive, directed by Marjane Satrapi.

Paul Feig's Last Christmas showed the first international trailer, starring Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding and Emma Thompson. Queen & Slim, from director Melina Matsoukas and writer Lena Waithe released a second full trailer starring Daniel Kaluuya and Indya Moore.

Countdown, a new thriller from writer/director Justin Dec debuted a trailer and Doctor Sleep, from director Mike Flanagan and starring Ewan McGregor, released the film's final trailer this week.

Watch all the latest trailers below.

  • 'Midway' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 8 | Lionsgate

    Directed by Roland Emmerich

    Starring Luke Evans, Patrick Wilson, Alexander Ludwig

  • 'Like A Boss' Trailer

    Release Date: Jan. 10 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Miguel Arteta

    Starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek

  • 'Little Monsters' Red Band Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 15 | Neon | Hulu

    Directed by Abe Forsythe

    Starring Lupita Nyong'o, Josh Gad, Stephen Peacocke

  • 'Radioactive' Teaser

    Release Date: 2020 | Amazon Studios

    Directed by Marjane Satrapi

    Starring Rosamund Pike, Aneurin Barnard, Anya Taylor-Joy

  • 'Last Christmas' International Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 8 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Paul Feig

    Starring Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson

  • 'Doctor Sleep' Final Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 8 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Mike Flanagan

    Starring Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Jacob Tremblay

  • 'Queen & Slim' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Nov. 27 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Melina Matsoukas

    Starrring Daniel Kaluuya, Indya Moore, Chloë Sevigny

  • 'Countdown' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 25 | STX Entertainment

    Directed by Justin Dec

    Starring Anne Winters, Elizabeth Lail, Peter Facinelli