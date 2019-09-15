Movie Trailers This Week: 'Midway,' 'Little Monsters,' 'Like a Boss'
'Like A Boss,' from director Miguel Arteta, stars Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek.
Roland Emmerich's Midway released its first full trailer this week, starring Patrick Wilson and Luke Evans. Like A Boss, from director Miguel Arteta, stars Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek.
Lupita Nyong'o stars in Abe Forsythe's comedy horror Little Monsters and Rosamund Pike stars as Marie Curie in Radioactive, directed by Marjane Satrapi.
Paul Feig's Last Christmas showed the first international trailer, starring Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding and Emma Thompson. Queen & Slim, from director Melina Matsoukas and writer Lena Waithe released a second full trailer starring Daniel Kaluuya and Indya Moore.
Countdown, a new thriller from writer/director Justin Dec debuted a trailer and Doctor Sleep, from director Mike Flanagan and starring Ewan McGregor, released the film's final trailer this week.
Watch all the latest trailers below.
-
'Midway' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 8 | Lionsgate
Directed by Roland Emmerich
Starring Luke Evans, Patrick Wilson, Alexander Ludwig
-
'Like A Boss' Trailer
Release Date: Jan. 10 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Miguel Arteta
Starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek
-
'Little Monsters' Red Band Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 15 | Neon | Hulu
Directed by Abe Forsythe
Starring Lupita Nyong'o, Josh Gad, Stephen Peacocke
-
'Radioactive' Teaser
Release Date: 2020 | Amazon Studios
Directed by Marjane Satrapi
Starring Rosamund Pike, Aneurin Barnard, Anya Taylor-Joy
-
'Last Christmas' International Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 8 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Paul Feig
Starring Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson
-
'Doctor Sleep' Final Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 8 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Mike Flanagan
Starring Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Jacob Tremblay
-
'Queen & Slim' Trailer 2
Release Date: Nov. 27 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Melina Matsoukas
Starrring Daniel Kaluuya, Indya Moore, Chloë Sevigny
-
'Countdown' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 25 | STX Entertainment
Directed by Justin Dec
Starring Anne Winters, Elizabeth Lail, Peter Facinelli