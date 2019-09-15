Movie Trailers This Week: 'Midway,' 'Little Monsters,' 'Like a Boss'

Roland Emmerich's Midway released its first full trailer this week, starring Patrick Wilson and Luke Evans. Like A Boss, from director Miguel Arteta, stars Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek.

Lupita Nyong'o stars in Abe Forsythe's comedy horror Little Monsters and Rosamund Pike stars as Marie Curie in Radioactive, directed by Marjane Satrapi.

Paul Feig's Last Christmas showed the first international trailer, starring Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding and Emma Thompson. Queen & Slim, from director Melina Matsoukas and writer Lena Waithe released a second full trailer starring Daniel Kaluuya and Indya Moore.

Countdown, a new thriller from writer/director Justin Dec debuted a trailer and Doctor Sleep, from director Mike Flanagan and starring Ewan McGregor, released the film's final trailer this week.

Watch all the latest trailers below.