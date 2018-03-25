Movie Trailers This Week: 'Deadpool 2,' Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon in 'The Spy Who Dumped Me'
Andrew Garfield's 'Under the Silver Lake' also released a trailer.
-
'Deadpool 2' Trailer
Release Date: May 18 | Twentieth Century Fox
Directed David Leitch
Starring Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin
-
'The Spy Who Dumped Me' Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 3 | Lionsgate
Directed by Susanna Fogel
Starring Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux
-
'Tag' Trailer
Release Date: June 15 | New Line Cinema | Warner Bros.
Directed by Jeff Tomsic
Starring Annabelle Wallis, Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm
-
'Terminal' Teaser
Release Date: 2018 | RLJE Films
Directed by Vaughn Stein
Starring Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg, Mike Myers
-
'Action Point' Trailer
Release Date: June 1 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Tim Kirkby
Starring Johnny Knoxville, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Susan Yeagley
-
'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' Trailer 2
Release Date: July 13 | Sony Pictures Releasing
Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky
Starring Adam Sandler, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi
-
'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 19 | Fox Searchlight Pictures
Directed by Marielle Heller
Starring Melissa McCarthy, Anna Deavere Smith, Alice Kremelberg
-
'The Titan' Trailer
Release Date: March 30 | Netflix
Directed by Lennart Ruff
Starring Sam Worthington, Taylor Schilling, Tom Wilkinson
-
'Under the Silver Lake' Trailer
Release Date: June 22 | A24
Directed by David Robert Mitchell
Starring Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough, Sydney Sweeney
-
'Sicario 2: Soldado' Trailer
Release Date: June 29 | Sony Pictures Releasing
Directed by Stefano Sollima
Starring Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro, Isabela Moner