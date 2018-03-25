Movie Trailers This Week: 'Deadpool 2,' Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon in 'The Spy Who Dumped Me'

7:00 AM 3/25/2018

by Annie Howard

Andrew Garfield's 'Under the Silver Lake' also released a trailer.

Screengrab/Twentieth Century Fox

  • 'Deadpool 2' Trailer

    Release Date: May 18 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Directed David Leitch

    Starring Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin

  • 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 3 | Lionsgate

    Directed by Susanna Fogel

    Starring Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux

  • 'Tag' Trailer

    Release Date: June 15 | New Line Cinema | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Jeff Tomsic

    Starring Annabelle Wallis, Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm

  • 'Terminal' Teaser

    Release Date: 2018 | RLJE Films

    Directed by Vaughn Stein

    Starring Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg, Mike Myers

  • 'Action Point' Trailer

    Release Date: June 1 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Tim Kirkby

    Starring Johnny Knoxville, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Susan Yeagley

  • 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' Trailer 2

    Release Date: July 13 | Sony Pictures Releasing

    Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky

    Starring Adam Sandler, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi

  • 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 19 | Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Directed by Marielle Heller

    Starring Melissa McCarthy, Anna Deavere Smith, Alice Kremelberg

  • 'The Titan' Trailer

    Release Date: March 30 | Netflix

    Directed by Lennart Ruff

    Starring Sam Worthington, Taylor Schilling, Tom Wilkinson

  • 'Under the Silver Lake' Trailer

    Release Date: June 22 | A24

    Directed by David Robert Mitchell

    Starring Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough, Sydney Sweeney

  • 'Sicario 2: Soldado' Trailer

    Release Date: June 29 | Sony Pictures Releasing

    Directed by Stefano Sollima

    Starring Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro, Isabela Moner

comments powered by Disqus