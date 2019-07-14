Movie Trailers This Week: 'Mulan,' 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,' 'The Lion King'
Disney films topped the trailer list this week with new releases from 'Mulan,' 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' and 'The Lion King.'
Jon Favreau's The Lion King released a new clip this week before its theater debut this weekend. Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning star in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, directed by Joachim Rønning, and Disney's live-action Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, released its first trailer starring Yifei Liu.
Judy, the Judy Garland biopic starring Renée Zellweger, released its second trailer, as did Spies in Disguise, Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Knives Out, directed by Rian Johnson and starring Chris Evans and Jumanji: The Next Level each debuted trailers the previous week.
Watch all the latest trailers below.
-
'The Lion King' Clip "Circle of Life"
Release Date: July 19 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Jon Favreau
Starring Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key
-
'Mulan' Teaser
Release Date: March 27 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Niki Caro
Starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li
-
'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 18 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Joachim Rønning
Starring Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Ed Skrein
-
'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' Trailer 2
Release Date: Aug. 2 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by James Bobin
Starring Isabela Moner, Benicio Del Toro, Temuera Morrison
-
'Judy' Trailer 2
Release Date: Sept. 27 | Roadside Attractions | LD Entertainment
Directed by Rupert Goold
Starring Renée Zellweger, Bella Ramsey, Rufus Sewell
-
'Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' Trailer 2
Release Date: Dec. 13 | Warner Bros. Pictures
Directed by Will Becher, Richard Phelan
Starring Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Kate Harbour
-
'Spies in Disguise' Trailer 2
Release Date: Dec. 25 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Nick Bruno, Troy Quane
Starring Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan
-
'Jumanji: The Next Level' Trailer
Release Date: Dec. 13 | Columbia Pictures
Directed by Jake Kasdan
Starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Madison Iseman
-
'Knives Out' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 27 | Lionsgate
Director: Rian Johnson
Starring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig