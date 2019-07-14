Movie Trailers This Week: 'Mulan,' 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,' 'The Lion King'

Jon Favreau's The Lion King released a new clip this week before its theater debut this weekend. Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning star in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, directed by Joachim Rønning, and Disney's live-action Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, released its first trailer starring Yifei Liu.

Judy, the Judy Garland biopic starring Renée Zellweger, released its second trailer, as did Spies in Disguise, Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Knives Out, directed by Rian Johnson and starring Chris Evans and Jumanji: The Next Level each debuted trailers the previous week.

Watch all the latest trailers below.