Movie Trailers This Week: 'Mulan,' 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,' 'The Lion King'

4:07 PM 7/14/2019

by Annie Howard

Disney films topped the trailer list this week with new releases from 'Mulan,' 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' and 'The Lion King.'

Yifei Liu 'Mulan'
Stephen Tilley/Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Jon Favreau's The Lion King released a new clip this week before its theater debut this weekend. Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning star in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, directed by Joachim Rønning, and Disney's live-action Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, released its first trailer starring Yifei Liu.

Judy, the Judy Garland biopic starring Renée Zellweger, released its second trailer, as did Spies in Disguise, Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Knives Out, directed by Rian Johnson and starring Chris Evans and Jumanji: The Next Level each debuted trailers the previous week.

Watch all the latest trailers below.

  • 'The Lion King' Clip "Circle of Life"

    Release Date: July 19 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Jon Favreau

    Starring Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key

  • 'Mulan' Teaser

    Release Date: March 27 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Niki Caro

    Starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li

  • 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 18 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Joachim Rønning

    Starring Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Ed Skrein

  • 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Aug. 2 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by James Bobin

    Starring Isabela Moner, Benicio Del Toro, Temuera Morrison

  • 'Judy' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Sept. 27 | Roadside Attractions | LD Entertainment

    Directed by Rupert Goold

    Starring Renée Zellweger, Bella Ramsey, Rufus Sewell

  • 'Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Dec. 13 | Warner Bros. Pictures

    Directed by Will Becher, Richard Phelan

    Starring Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Kate Harbour

  • 'Spies in Disguise' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Dec. 25 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Nick Bruno, Troy Quane

    Starring Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan

  • 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Trailer

    Release Date: Dec. 13 | Columbia Pictures

    Directed by Jake Kasdan

    Starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Madison Iseman

  • 'Knives Out' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 27 | Lionsgate

    Director: Rian Johnson

    Starring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig