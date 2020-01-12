Movie Trailers This Week: 'New Mutants,' 'Birds of Prey,' 'Brahms: The Boy 2'

7:00 AM 1/12/2020

by Annie Howard

William Brent Bell directs 'Brahms: The Boy 2,' starring Katie Holmes.

'New Mutants'
'New Mutants'

Maisie Williams stars in New Mutants, along with Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga from director by Josh Boone. The film, which just released its new trailer, is set to release in theaters on April 3.

William Brent Bell directs Brahms: The Boy 2, which stars Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman and Ralph Ineson and is due in theaters Feb. 21. A second trailer for the Margot Robbie-led Birds of Prey from director Cathy Yang (also starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor) was released for the Warner Bros. film due out Feb. 7.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.

  • 'New Mutants' Trailer

    Release Date: April 3 | Twentieth Century Fox | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Josh Boone

    Starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga

  • 'Birds of Prey' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Feb. 7 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Cathy Yan

    Starring Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor

  • 'Brahms: The Boy 2' Trailer

    Release Date: Feb. 21 | STX Entertainment

    Directed by William Brent Bell

    Starring Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson