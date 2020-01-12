Movie Trailers This Week: 'New Mutants,' 'Birds of Prey,' 'Brahms: The Boy 2'

Maisie Williams stars in New Mutants, along with Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga from director by Josh Boone. The film, which just released its new trailer, is set to release in theaters on April 3.

William Brent Bell directs Brahms: The Boy 2, which stars Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman and Ralph Ineson and is due in theaters Feb. 21. A second trailer for the Margot Robbie-led Birds of Prey from director Cathy Yang (also starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor) was released for the Warner Bros. film due out Feb. 7.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.