Movie Trailers This Week: 'No Time to Die,' 'Black Widow,' 'Mulan'
The 25th Bond film, directed by Cary Fukunaga and starring Daniel Craig, released its first trailer this week. Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux and Rami Malek also star.
Scarlett Johansson leads Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, in the latest trailer for the Marvel film. Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr. also star. No Time to Die, the 25th Bond film directed by Cary Fukunaga, released its first trailer this week. Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux and Rami Malek star alongside Daniel Craig.
Disney's live-action remake of Mulan also debuted its first full-length trailer. The film is directed by Niki Caro and stars Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen and Jet Li. Julia Garner stars in The Assistant, directed by Kitty Green. A new trailer for Just Mercy, the Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx prison drama directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, also debuted this week.
Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.
-
'No Time to Die' Trailer
Release Date: April 10 | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer | United Artists Releasing
Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga
Starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek
-
'Black Widow' Teaser
Release Date: May 1 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Cate Shortland
Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr.
-
'Mulan' Trailer
Release Date: March 27 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Niki Caro
Starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li
-
'The Assistant' Trailer
Release Date: Jan. 31 | Bleecker Street Media
Directed by Kitty Green
Starring Julia Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, Makenzie Leigh
-
'Just Mercy' Trailer 2
Release Date: Jan. 10 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton
Starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson