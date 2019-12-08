Movie Trailers This Week: 'No Time to Die,' 'Black Widow,' 'Mulan'

Scarlett Johansson leads Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, in the latest trailer for the Marvel film. Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr. also star. No Time to Die, the 25th Bond film directed by Cary Fukunaga, released its first trailer this week. Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux and Rami Malek star alongside Daniel Craig.

Disney's live-action remake of Mulan also debuted its first full-length trailer. The film is directed by Niki Caro and stars Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen and Jet Li. Julia Garner stars in The Assistant, directed by Kitty Green. A new trailer for Just Mercy, the Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx prison drama directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, also debuted this week.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.