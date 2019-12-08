Movie Trailers This Week: 'No Time to Die,' 'Black Widow,' 'Mulan'

7:00 AM 12/8/2019

by Annie Howard

The 25th Bond film, directed by Cary Fukunaga and starring Daniel Craig, released its first trailer this week. Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux and Rami Malek also star.

'No Time to Die'
'No Time to Die'
Credit: Eon

Scarlett Johansson leads Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, in the latest trailer for the Marvel film. Florence Pugh and Robert Downey Jr. also star. No Time to Die, the 25th Bond film directed by Cary Fukunaga, released its first trailer this week. Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux and Rami Malek star alongside Daniel Craig.

Disney's live-action remake of Mulan also debuted its first full-length trailer. The film is directed by Niki Caro and stars Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen and Jet Li. Julia Garner stars in The Assistant, directed by Kitty Green. A new trailer for Just Mercy, the Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx prison drama directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, also debuted this week.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.

  • 'No Time to Die' Trailer

    Release Date: April 10 | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer | United Artists Releasing

    Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga

    Starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek

  • 'Black Widow' Teaser

    Release Date: May 1 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Cate Shortland

    Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr.

  • 'Mulan' Trailer

    Release Date: March 27 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Niki Caro

    Starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li

  • 'The Assistant' Trailer

    Release Date: Jan. 31 | Bleecker Street Media

    Directed by Kitty Green

    Starring Julia Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, Makenzie Leigh

  • 'Just Mercy' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Jan. 10 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton

    Starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson