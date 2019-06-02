Movie Trailers This Week: 'Rambo V: Last Blood,' 'The Goldfinch,' 'The Kitchen'
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' and 'The Lion King' also released new TV spots this week.
The latest and highly-anticipated Rambo film from Sylvester Stallone, Rambo V: Last Blood, released its debut trailer this week. The film adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Goldfinch, from John Crowley, debuted its trailer starring Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson and Finn Wolfhard. Crime drama The Kitchen, directed by Andrea Berloff and starring Elisabeth Moss, Tiffany Haddish and Melissa McCarthy, also released its first trailer.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which opens this weekend, and The Lion King, opening July 19, released new TV spots this week.
Two upcoming thrillers released new trailers including A24's In Fabric, starring Marianne Jean-Baptiste and directed by Peter Strickland and the latest in The Conjuring franchise, Annabelle Comes Home, starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.
Disney has set a new animated feature for March, 2020 titled Onward, starring Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer and more.
Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.
-
'Rambo V: Last Blood' Teaser
Release Date: Sept. 20 | Lionsgate
Directed by Adrian Grunberg
Starring Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Louis Mandylor
-
'The Goldfinch' Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 13 | Warner Bros.
Directed by John Crowley
Starring Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, Finn Wolfhard
-
'The Kitchen' Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 9 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Andrea Berloff
Starring Elisabeth Moss, Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy
-
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' TV Spot "Knock You Out"
Release Date: May 31 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Michael Dougherty
Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Charles Dance
-
'The Lion King' TV Spot
Release Date: July 19 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Jon Favreau
Starring Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Beyonce Knowles-Carter
-
'In Fabric' Trailer
Release Date: TBA | A24
Directed by Peter Strickland
Starring Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hayley Squires, Leo Bill, Gwendoline Christie
-
'Annabelle Comes Home' Trailer 2
Release Date: June 26 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Gary Dauberman
Starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mckenna Grace
-
'Onward' Teaser
Release Date: March 6 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Dan Scanlon
Starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer