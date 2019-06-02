Movie Trailers This Week: 'Rambo V: Last Blood,' 'The Goldfinch,' 'The Kitchen'

The latest and highly-anticipated Rambo film from Sylvester Stallone, Rambo V: Last Blood, released its debut trailer this week. The film adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Goldfinch, from John Crowley, debuted its trailer starring Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson and Finn Wolfhard. Crime drama The Kitchen, directed by Andrea Berloff and starring Elisabeth Moss, Tiffany Haddish and Melissa McCarthy, also released its first trailer.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which opens this weekend, and The Lion King, opening July 19, released new TV spots this week.

Two upcoming thrillers released new trailers including A24's In Fabric, starring Marianne Jean-Baptiste and directed by Peter Strickland and the latest in The Conjuring franchise, Annabelle Comes Home, starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.

Disney has set a new animated feature for March, 2020 titled Onward, starring Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer and more.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.