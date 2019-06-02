Movie Trailers This Week: 'Rambo V: Last Blood,' 'The Goldfinch,' 'The Kitchen'

7:00 AM 6/2/2019

by Annie Howard

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' and 'The Lion King' also released new TV spots this week.

'Rambo V: Last Blood,' 'The Goldfinch,' The Kitchen'
'Rambo V: Last Blood,' 'The Goldfinch,' The Kitchen'
Yana Blajeva; Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (2)

The latest and highly-anticipated Rambo film from Sylvester Stallone, Rambo V: Last Blood, released its debut trailer this week. The film adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Goldfinch, from John Crowley, debuted its trailer starring Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson and Finn Wolfhard. Crime drama The Kitchendirected by Andrea Berloff and starring Elisabeth Moss, Tiffany Haddish and Melissa McCarthy, also released its first trailer.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which opens this weekend, and The Lion King, opening July 19, released new TV spots this week.

Two upcoming thrillers released new trailers including A24's In Fabric, starring Marianne Jean-Baptiste and directed by Peter Strickland and the latest in The Conjuring franchise, Annabelle Comes Home, starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.

Disney has set a new animated feature for March, 2020 titled Onward, starring Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer and more.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.

  • 'Rambo V: Last Blood' Teaser

    Release Date: Sept. 20 | Lionsgate

    Directed by Adrian Grunberg

    Starring Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Louis Mandylor

  • 'The Goldfinch' Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 13 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by John Crowley

    Starring Ansel Elgort, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, Finn Wolfhard

  • 'The Kitchen' Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 9 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Andrea Berloff

    Starring Elisabeth Moss, Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy

  • 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' TV Spot "Knock You Out"

    Release Date: May 31 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Michael Dougherty

    Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Charles Dance

  • 'The Lion King' TV Spot

    Release Date: July 19 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Jon Favreau

    Starring Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Beyonce Knowles-Carter

  • 'In Fabric' Trailer

    Release Date: TBA | A24

    Directed by Peter Strickland

    Starring Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hayley Squires, Leo Bill, Gwendoline Christie

  • 'Annabelle Comes Home' Trailer 2

    Release Date: June 26 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Gary Dauberman

    Starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mckenna Grace

  • 'Onward' Teaser

    Release Date: March 6 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Dan Scanlon

    Starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer