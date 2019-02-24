Movie Trailers This Week: 'Rocketman,' 'Leaving Neverland,' 'Her Smell' and More
Trailers for animation sequels 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' and 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' were also released.
The highly anticipated Elton John biopic, Rocketman, directed by Bohemian Rhapsody's replacement director Dexter Fletcher and starring Taron Egerton, released its first full trailer this week. The Angry Birds Movie 2 dropped its first teaser, and The Secret Life of Pets 2 released a new trailer.
The highly controversial Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland released its first trailer for HBO this week as well.
Elisabeth Moss stars in Alex Ross Perry's tragic punk rock drama Her Smell along with Cara Delevingne, while Dane DeHaan stars as Billy the Kid alongside Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke in The Kid, directed by Vincent D'Onofrio. Diane Keaton leads cheerleading comedy Poms, and Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson star as the cops on Bonnie and Clyde's trail in The Highway Men.
Dwanye Johnson's wrestling film Fighting With My Family also released its final trailer.
Watch all of the latest trailers below.
-
'Her Smell' Trailer
Release Date: April 12 | Gunpowder & Sky
Directed by Alex Ross Perry
Starring Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens
-
'The Angry Birds Movie 2' Teaser
Release Date: Aug. 16 | Columbia Pictures Corporation
Directed by Thurop Van Orman, John Rice
Starring Peter Dinklage, Dove Cameron, Awkwafina
-
'Poms' Trailer
Release Date: May 10 | STX Entertainment
Directed by Zara Hayes
Starring Diane Keaton, Pam Grier, Charlie Tahan
-
'Rocketman' Trailer
Release Date: May 31 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Dexter Fletcher
Starring Taron Egerton, Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Madden
-
'The Kid' Trailer
Release Date: March 8 | Lionsgate
Directed by Vincent D'Onofrio
Starring Dane DeHaan, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke
-
'The Highwaymen' Trailer
Release Date: March 29 | Netflix
Directed by John Lee Hancock
Starring Kevin Costner, Woody Harrelson, Kathy Bates
-
'The Secret Life of Pets 2' Trailer "Rooster"
Release Date: June 7 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Chris Renaud, Jonathan del Val (co-director)
Starring Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart
-
'Leaving Neverland' Trailer
Release Date: March 3 | HBO
Directed by Dan Reed
-
'Fighting With My Family' Final Trailer
Release Date: Now Playing | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) | United Artists
Directed by Stephen Merchant
Starring Florence Pugh, Dwayne Johnson, Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn
-
'UglyDolls' "Character" Trailer
Release Date: May 3 | STX Entertainment
Directed by Kelly Asbury
Starring Emma Roberts, Janelle Monae, Nick Jonas
-
'Dragged Across Concrete' Trailer
Release Date: TBA | Summit Entertainment
Directed by S. Craig Zahler
Starring Mel Gibson, Jennifer Carpenter, Vince Vaughn