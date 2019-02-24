Movie Trailers This Week: 'Rocketman,' 'Leaving Neverland,' 'Her Smell' and More

7:00 AM 2/24/2019

by Annie Howard

Trailers for animation sequels 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' and 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' were also released.

Taron Egerton in 'Rocketman'
Taron Egerton in 'Rocketman'
Courtesy Paramount Pictures

The highly anticipated Elton John biopic, Rocketman, directed by Bohemian Rhapsody's replacement director Dexter Fletcher and starring Taron Egerton, released its first full trailer this week. The Angry Birds Movie 2 dropped its first teaser, and The Secret Life of Pets 2 released a new trailer.

The highly controversial Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland released its first trailer for HBO this week as well.

Elisabeth Moss stars in Alex Ross Perry's tragic punk rock drama Her Smell along with Cara Delevingne, while Dane DeHaan stars as Billy the Kid alongside Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke in The Kid, directed by Vincent D'Onofrio. Diane Keaton leads cheerleading comedy Poms, and Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson star as the cops on Bonnie and Clyde's trail in The Highway Men.

Dwanye Johnson's wrestling film Fighting With My Family also released its final trailer.

Watch all of the latest trailers below.

  • 'Her Smell' Trailer

    Release Date: April 12 | Gunpowder & Sky

    Directed by Alex Ross Perry

    Starring Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens

  • 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' Teaser

    Release Date: Aug. 16 | Columbia Pictures Corporation

    Directed by Thurop Van Orman, John Rice

    Starring Peter Dinklage, Dove Cameron, Awkwafina

  • 'Poms' Trailer

    Release Date: May 10 | STX Entertainment

    Directed by Zara Hayes

    Starring Diane Keaton, Pam Grier, Charlie Tahan

  • 'Rocketman' Trailer

    Release Date: May 31 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Dexter Fletcher

    Starring Taron Egerton, Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Madden

  • 'The Kid' Trailer

    Release Date: March 8 | Lionsgate

    Directed by Vincent D'Onofrio

    Starring Dane DeHaan, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke

  • 'The Highwaymen' Trailer

    Release Date: March 29 | Netflix

    Directed by John Lee Hancock

    Starring Kevin Costner, Woody Harrelson, Kathy Bates

  • 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' Trailer "Rooster"

    Release Date: June 7 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Chris Renaud, Jonathan del Val (co-director)

    Starring Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart

  • 'Leaving Neverland' Trailer

    Release Date: March 3 | HBO

    Directed by Dan Reed

  • 'Fighting With My Family' Final Trailer

    Release Date: Now Playing | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) | United Artists

    Directed by Stephen Merchant

    Starring Florence Pugh, Dwayne Johnson, Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn

  • 'UglyDolls' "Character" Trailer

    Release Date: May 3 | STX Entertainment

    Directed by Kelly Asbury

    Starring Emma Roberts, Janelle Monae, Nick Jonas

  • 'Dragged Across Concrete' Trailer

    Release Date: TBA | Summit Entertainment

    Directed by S. Craig Zahler

    Starring Mel Gibson, Jennifer Carpenter, Vince Vaughn