Movie Trailers This Week: 'Rocketman,' 'Leaving Neverland,' 'Her Smell' and More

The highly anticipated Elton John biopic, Rocketman, directed by Bohemian Rhapsody's replacement director Dexter Fletcher and starring Taron Egerton, released its first full trailer this week. The Angry Birds Movie 2 dropped its first teaser, and The Secret Life of Pets 2 released a new trailer.

The highly controversial Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland released its first trailer for HBO this week as well.

Elisabeth Moss stars in Alex Ross Perry's tragic punk rock drama Her Smell along with Cara Delevingne, while Dane DeHaan stars as Billy the Kid alongside Chris Pratt and Ethan Hawke in The Kid, directed by Vincent D'Onofrio. Diane Keaton leads cheerleading comedy Poms, and Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson star as the cops on Bonnie and Clyde's trail in The Highway Men.

Dwanye Johnson's wrestling film Fighting With My Family also released its final trailer.

Watch all of the latest trailers below.