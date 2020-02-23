Movie Trailers This Week: 'Run,' 'Charm City Kings,' 'Dream Horse'
Other new previews include looks at 'The Postcard Killings,' starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and 'Vivarium,' starring Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg.
Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen star in Run from director Aneesh Chaganty in the week’s newest trailer releases. The thriller is set for distribution from Lionsgate this May. Jahi Di’allo Winston, Meek Mill and Will Catlett star in Charm City Kings from director Angel Manuel Soto. Sony Pictures Classics is set to release the film this April. Barry Jenkins wrote the original story along with Kirk Sullivan and Christopher M. Boyd, while Sherman Payhne wrote the screenplay for the film. Toni Collette stars with Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, Steffan Rhodri and Anthony O'Donnell in Dream Horse, from director Euros Lyn, distributed by Bleecker Street and Topic Studios. Neil McKay is credited with writing the original screenplay.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars in The Postcard Killings from director Danis Tanovic, based on the best-selling novel by Liza Marklun and James Patterson. Marklund penned the screenplay along with writer Andrew Stern. RLJE Films will release the film in March. Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg star in Vivarium from director Lorcan Finnegan, releasing an international trailer this week. Saban Films is set to distribute the film this March.
Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.
-
'Run' Trailer
Release Date: May 8 | Lionsgate
Directed by Aneesh Chaganty
Starring Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen, Onalee Ames
-
'Dream Horse' Trailer
Release Date: May 1 | Bleecker Street and Topic Studios
Directed by Euros Lyn
Starring Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, Steffan Rhodri, Anthony O'Donnell
-
'Charm City Kings' Trailer
Release Date: April 10 | Sony Pictures Classics
Directed by Angel Manuel Soto
Starring Jahi Di'allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Tremaine Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria Doughty, Chandler Dupont, Tyquan Ford, Teyonah Parris
-
'The Postcard Killings' Trailer
Release Date: March 13 | RLJE Films
Directed by Danis Tanovic
Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Famke Janssen, Cush Jumbo, Joachim Król, Steven Mackintosh, Denis O'Hare
-
'Vivarium' International Trailer
Release Date: March 27 | Saban Films
Directed by Lorcan Finnegan
Starring Imogen Poots, Jesse Eisenberg, Senan Jennings