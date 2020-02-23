Movie Trailers This Week: 'Run,' 'Charm City Kings,' 'Dream Horse'

Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen star in Run from director Aneesh Chaganty in the week’s newest trailer releases. The thriller is set for distribution from Lionsgate this May. Jahi Di’allo Winston, Meek Mill and Will Catlett star in Charm City Kings from director Angel Manuel Soto. Sony Pictures Classics is set to release the film this April. Barry Jenkins wrote the original story along with Kirk Sullivan and Christopher M. Boyd, while Sherman Payhne wrote the screenplay for the film. Toni Collette stars with Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, Steffan Rhodri and Anthony O'Donnell in Dream Horse, from director Euros Lyn, distributed by Bleecker Street and Topic Studios. Neil McKay is credited with writing the original screenplay.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stars in The Postcard Killings from director Danis Tanovic, based on the best-selling novel by Liza Marklun and James Patterson. Marklund penned the screenplay along with writer Andrew Stern. RLJE Films will release the film in March. Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg star in Vivarium from director Lorcan Finnegan, releasing an international trailer this week. Saban Films is set to distribute the film this March.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.