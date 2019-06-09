Movie Trailers This Week: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,' 'Ad Astra,' 'Ford v. Ferrari'

The highly anticipated film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark from producer Guillermo Del Toro released its first full trailer this week after numerous teaser releases. The film, directed by Andre Ovredal, is set to release Aug. 9. James Gray's Ad Astra, starring Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland released its first trailer materials along with Ford v. Ferrari, starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

Jon Favreau's The Lion King and Shaft, starring Samuel L. Jackson each released new footage. The films are set to release July 19 and June 14, respectively.

Suspense thriller Luce, starring Octavia Spencer and Naomi Watts, and After the Wedding starring Michelle Williams, also released their first trailers this week.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.