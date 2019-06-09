Movie Trailers This Week: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,' 'Ad Astra,' 'Ford v. Ferrari'

7:00 AM 6/9/2019

by Annie Howard

'The Lion King' and 'Shaft' each released new trailers this week before their upcoming releases on July 19 and June 14.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
The highly anticipated film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark from producer Guillermo Del Toro released its first full trailer this week after numerous teaser releases. The film, directed by Andre Ovredal, is set to release Aug. 9.  James Gray's Ad Astra, starring Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland released its first trailer materials along with Ford v. Ferrari, starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

Jon Favreau's The Lion King and Shaft, starring Samuel L. Jackson each released new footage. The films are set to release July 19 and June 14, respectively.

Suspense thriller Luce, starring Octavia Spencer and Naomi Watts, and After the Wedding starring Michelle Williams, also released their first trailers this week.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.

  • 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 9 | Lionsgate | CBS Films

    Directed by Andre Ovredal

    Starring Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur

  • 'Ad Astra' Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 20 | 20th Century Fox

    Directed by James Gray

    Starring Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland

  • 'Ford v. Ferrari' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 15 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Directed by James Mangold

    Starrgin Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe

  • 'The Lion King' TV Spot "Take Your Place"

    Release Date: July 19 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Jon Favreau

    Starring Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Beyonce Knowles-Carter

  • 'Luce' Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 2 | Neon

    Directed by Julius Onah

    Starring Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Tim Roth, Kelvin Harrison Jr.

  • 'Shaft' Red Band Trailer

    Release Date: June 14 | New Line Cinema | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Tim Story

    Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Avan Jogia

  • 'After the Wedding' Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 9 | Sony Pictures Classics

    Directed by Bart Freundlich

    Starring Michelle Williams, Julianne Moore, Billy Crudup