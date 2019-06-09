Movie Trailers This Week: 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,' 'Ad Astra,' 'Ford v. Ferrari'
'The Lion King' and 'Shaft' each released new trailers this week before their upcoming releases on July 19 and June 14.
The highly anticipated film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark from producer Guillermo Del Toro released its first full trailer this week after numerous teaser releases. The film, directed by Andre Ovredal, is set to release Aug. 9. James Gray's Ad Astra, starring Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland released its first trailer materials along with Ford v. Ferrari, starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon.
Jon Favreau's The Lion King and Shaft, starring Samuel L. Jackson each released new footage. The films are set to release July 19 and June 14, respectively.
Suspense thriller Luce, starring Octavia Spencer and Naomi Watts, and After the Wedding starring Michelle Williams, also released their first trailers this week.
Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.
-
'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 9 | Lionsgate | CBS Films
Directed by Andre Ovredal
Starring Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur
-
'Ad Astra' Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 20 | 20th Century Fox
Directed by James Gray
Starring Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland
-
'Ford v. Ferrari' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 15 | Twentieth Century Fox
Directed by James Mangold
Starrgin Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe
-
'The Lion King' TV Spot "Take Your Place"
Release Date: July 19 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Jon Favreau
Starring Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Beyonce Knowles-Carter
-
'Luce' Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 2 | Neon
Directed by Julius Onah
Starring Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Tim Roth, Kelvin Harrison Jr.
-
'Shaft' Red Band Trailer
Release Date: June 14 | New Line Cinema | Warner Bros.
Directed by Tim Story
Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Avan Jogia
-
'After the Wedding' Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 9 | Sony Pictures Classics
Directed by Bart Freundlich
Starring Michelle Williams, Julianne Moore, Billy Crudup