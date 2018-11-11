Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Secret Life of Pets 2,' 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle'
'The Secret Life of Pets 2' starring Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet and Kevin Hart released its first trailer.
-
'The Secret Life of Pets 2' Trailer
Release Date: June 7 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Chris Renaud
Starring Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart
-
'Captive State' Teaser 2
Release Date: March 29 | Focus Features
Directed by Rupert Wyatt
Starring Vera Farmiga, John Goodman, Machine Gun Kelly
-
'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' The Magic Continues
Release Date: Nov. 16 | Warner Bros.
Directed by David Yates
Starring Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Jude Law
-
'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' Trailer 2
Release Date: Dec. 7 | Netflix
Directed by Andy Serkis
Starring Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett
-
'Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse' Extended Sneak Peek
Release Date: Dec. 14 | Sony | Columbia
Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey
Starring Nicolas Cage, Hailee Steinfeld, Liev Schreiber
-
'Mortal Engines' Extended Look
Release Date: Dec. 14 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Christian Rivers
Starring Hera Hilmar, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Lang
-
'Aquaman' TV Spot "Attitude"
Release Date: Dec. 21 | Warner Bros.
Directed by James Wan
Starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman
-
'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' Trailer 2
Release Date: Nov. 16 | Netflix
Directed by Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Starring Tim Blake Nelson, Liam Neeson, Zoe Kazan