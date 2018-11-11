Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Secret Life of Pets 2,' 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle'

7:00 AM 11/11/2018

by THR Staff

'The Secret Life of Pets 2' starring Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet and Kevin Hart released its first trailer.

'The Secret Life of Pets 2'
Courtesy of Universal Pictures

  • 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' Trailer

    Release Date: June 7 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Chris Renaud

    Starring Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart

  • 'Captive State' Teaser 2

    Release Date: March 29 | Focus Features

    Directed by Rupert Wyatt

    Starring Vera Farmiga, John Goodman, Machine Gun Kelly

  • 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' The Magic Continues

    Release Date: Nov. 16 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by David Yates

    Starring Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Jude Law

  • 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Dec. 7 | Netflix

    Directed by Andy Serkis

    Starring Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett

  • 'Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse' Extended Sneak Peek

    Release Date: Dec. 14 | Sony | Columbia

    Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey

    Starring Nicolas Cage, Hailee Steinfeld, Liev Schreiber

  • 'Mortal Engines' Extended Look

    Release Date: Dec. 14 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Christian Rivers

    Starring Hera Hilmar, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Lang

  • 'Aquaman' TV Spot "Attitude"

    Release Date: Dec. 21 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by James Wan

    Starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman

  • 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Nov. 16 | Netflix

    Directed by Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

    Starring Tim Blake Nelson, Liam Neeson, Zoe Kazan