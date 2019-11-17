Movie Trailers This Week: 'Sonic the Hedgehog,' 'Fantasy Island,' 'Seberg'

Sonic the Hedgehog released a new trailer this week starring Jim Carrey with Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic. The initial trailer, released months ago, prompted fan backlash due to the character's animation, causing a three-month push back for the film for a redesign.

Fantasy Island released its first trailer this week starring Lucy Hale, Michael Pena, Maggie Q and Portia Doubleday. The first trailer for Seberg, from director Benedict Andrews, was released, starring Kristen Stewart in the title role along with Margaret Qualley and Zazie Beetz. The Way Back, directed by Gavin O'Connor stars Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar and Hayes MacArthur.

In animated features, Scoob!, directed by Tony Cervone, features the voice talents of Mark Wahlberg, Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, directed by Tim Hill, featuring voices from Keanu Reeves and Awkwafina. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake star in Trolls World Tour, releasing a second trailer this week.

The international trailer was released for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, centered on the life of Mr. Rogers, starring Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers and directed by Marielle Heller. 6 Underground from director Michael Bay and starring Ryan Reynolds also released a new trailer this week.

Watch all the latest trailers below.