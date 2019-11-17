Movie Trailers This Week: 'Sonic the Hedgehog,' 'Fantasy Island,' 'Seberg'
'Sonic' released a new trailer this week after fan backlash, causing a three-month delay for the film for character redesign.
Sonic the Hedgehog released a new trailer this week starring Jim Carrey with Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic. The initial trailer, released months ago, prompted fan backlash due to the character's animation, causing a three-month push back for the film for a redesign.
Fantasy Island released its first trailer this week starring Lucy Hale, Michael Pena, Maggie Q and Portia Doubleday. The first trailer for Seberg, from director Benedict Andrews, was released, starring Kristen Stewart in the title role along with Margaret Qualley and Zazie Beetz. The Way Back, directed by Gavin O'Connor stars Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar and Hayes MacArthur.
In animated features, Scoob!, directed by Tony Cervone, features the voice talents of Mark Wahlberg, Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, directed by Tim Hill, featuring voices from Keanu Reeves and Awkwafina. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake star in Trolls World Tour, releasing a second trailer this week.
The international trailer was released for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, centered on the life of Mr. Rogers, starring Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers and directed by Marielle Heller. 6 Underground from director Michael Bay and starring Ryan Reynolds also released a new trailer this week.
Watch all the latest trailers below.
'Sonic the Hedgehog' New Trailer
Release Date: Feb. 14 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Jeff Fowler
Starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Neal McDonough
'Fantasy Island' Trailer
Release Date: Feb. 14 | Sony Pictures
Directed by Jeff Wadlow
Starring Lucy Hale, Michael Pena, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday
'Seberg' Trailer
Release Date: Dec. 13 | Amazon Studios
Directed by Benedict Andrews
Starring Kristen Stewart, Margaret Qualley, Zazie Beetz
'Scoob!' Teaser
Release Date: May 15 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Tony Cervone
Starring Mark Wahlberg, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried
'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' International Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 22 | TriStar Pictures | Sony Pictures Releasing
Directed by Marielle Heller
Starring Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Enrico Colantoni
'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' Trailer
Release Date: May 20 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Tim Hill
Starring Awkwafina, Clancy Brown, Tom Kenny
'The Way Back' Trailer
Release Date: March 6 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Gavin O'Connor
Starring Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar, Hayes MacArthur
'Trolls World Tour' Trailer 2
Release Date: April 14 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Walt Dohrn, David P. Smith (co-director)
Starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Sam Rockwell
'6 Underground' Trailer "Visit Italy"
Release Date: Dec. 13 | Netflix
Directed by Michael Bay
Starring Ryan Reynolds, Adria Arjona, Mélanie Laurent