Movie Trailers This Week: 'Soul,' 'Arkansas,' 'True History of the Kelly Gang'

Jamie Foxx leads Disney’s Pixar-animated Soul, from Oscar-winning director Pete Docter (Inside Out, Up), Tina Fey, Quest Love, Phylicia Rashad and Daveed Diggs also lend their vocal talents to the film, set for a June 19 release.

Disney’s Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, along with Jesse Plemons, remains set for a July 24 release date, from director Jaume Collet-Serra. Scarlett Johansson leads Black Widow, also from Disney, directed by Cate Shortland. The film, which also stars Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz, has not announced any hold on its current May 1 release.

Liam Hemsworth leads Arkansas, directed by Clark Duke. Vince Vaughn and John Malkovich also star in the Lionsgate film, available on streaming on May 1. George MacKay, Essie Davis, Nicholas Hoult, Thomasin McKenzie, Charlie Hunnam and Russell Crowe star in True History of the Kelly Gang, directed by Justin Kurzel. Distributed by IFC Films, the film will be available for streaming on April 24.

Vin Diesel stars alongside Guy Pearce in David S. F. Wilson's superhero origin story, Bloodshot. The Columbia Pictures film went forward with a March 13 release, just as coronavirus restrictions hit the United States.

Watch all the latest trailers from the week below.