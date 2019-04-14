Movie Trailers This Week: 'Star Wars,' 'Lion King,' 'Addams Family' and More

The year's most highly anticipated films released trailers this week, including Jon Favreau's remake of Disney's The Lion King, starring Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Beyonce and more and Star Wars: Episode XI, entitled The Rise of Skywalker. Daisy Ridley returns at the lead for the final trilogy and is joined by Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.

The first teaser for the animated version of The Addams Family was released, featuring the vocal talents of Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac and Chloe Grace Moretz.

The Amy Poehler-directed Netflix film, Wine Country, released a full trailer this week. Poehler stars along with former SNL castmates and friends Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch.

Luc Besson's Anna and Kumail Nanjiani-led Stuber released their first trailer materials.

Booksmart, the directorial debut from actress Olivia Wilde, starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever released another trailer, as did Avengers: Endgame, The Secret Life of Pets 2, and Long Shot with Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen.

Watch all the latest trailers from the week below.