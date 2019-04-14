Movie Trailers This Week: 'Star Wars,' 'Lion King,' 'Addams Family' and More
Daisy Ridley returns for the final trilogy in 'The Rise of Skywalker.'
The year's most highly anticipated films released trailers this week, including Jon Favreau's remake of Disney's The Lion King, starring Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Beyonce and more and Star Wars: Episode XI, entitled The Rise of Skywalker. Daisy Ridley returns at the lead for the final trilogy and is joined by Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.
The first teaser for the animated version of The Addams Family was released, featuring the vocal talents of Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac and Chloe Grace Moretz.
The Amy Poehler-directed Netflix film, Wine Country, released a full trailer this week. Poehler stars along with former SNL castmates and friends Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch.
Luc Besson's Anna and Kumail Nanjiani-led Stuber released their first trailer materials.
Booksmart, the directorial debut from actress Olivia Wilde, starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever released another trailer, as did Avengers: Endgame, The Secret Life of Pets 2, and Long Shot with Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen.
Watch all the latest trailers from the week below.
-
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Teaser
Release Date: Dec. 20 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by J.J. Abrams
Starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac
-
'The Lion King' Trailer
Release Date: July 19 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Jon Favreau
Starring Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Florence Kasumba, Eric Andre, Keegan-Michael Key, with Beyonce Knowles-Carter
-
'The Addams Family' Teaser
Release Date: Oct. 11 | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) | United Artists Releasing
Directed by Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon
Starring Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloe Grace Moretz
-
'Wine Country' Trailer
Release Date: May 10 | Netflix
Directed by Amy Poehler
Starring Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey
-
'The Secret Life of Pets 2' Trailer
Release Date: June 6 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Chris Renaud, Jonathan del Val
Starring Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart
-
'Anna' Trailer
Release Date: June 21 | Lionsgate
Directed by Luc Besson
Starring Sasha Luss, Helen Mirren, Luke Evans
-
'Booksmart' Trailer
Release Date: May 24 | Annapurna Pictures | United Artists Releasing
Directed by Olivia Wilde
Starring Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Lisa Kudrow
-
'Avengers: Endgame' Movie Clip "About That Super Hero Life"
Release Date: Now Playing | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Starring Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson
-
'Stuber' Trailer
Release Date: July 12
Directed by Michael Dowse
Starring Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Natalie Morales, Karen Gillan
-
'Long Shot' Trailer "Unexpected"
Release Date: May 3 | Lionsgate
Directed by Jonathan Levine
Starring Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen, June Diane Raphael