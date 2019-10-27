Movie Trailers This Week: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' 'Antlers' and More
The first trailer for the ninth and final Star Wars film released its first full trailer this week ahead of its December release.
Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne star in Tom Harper's The Aeronauts and Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn and Lily Rose Depp star in David Michôd's The King. The trailer for Alex Wolff's directorial debut, The Cat and the Moon, also debuted this week.
Watch all the latest trailers below.
-
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Trailer
Release Date: Dec. 20 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by J.J. Abrams
Starring Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega
-
'Antlers' Trailer
Release Date: April 17 | Fox Searchlight Pictures
Directed by Scott Cooper
Starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas
-
'The Aeronauts' Trailer 2
Release Date: Dec. 6 | Amazon Studios
Directed by Tom Harper
Starring Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne
-
'The King' Final Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 1 | Netflix
Directed by David Michôd
Starring Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn, Lily Rose Depp
-
'The Cat and the Moon' Trailer
Release Date: TBA
Directed by Alex Wolff
Starring Alex Wolff, Skyler Gisondo, Camrus Johnson