Movie Trailers This Week: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' 'Antlers' and More

The first trailer for the ninth and final Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker, released a full trailer this week. The film is directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac and John Boyega. Antlers from director Scott Cooper also released a full trailer starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons and Jeremy T. Thomas.

Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne star in Tom Harper's The Aeronauts and Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn and Lily Rose Depp star in David Michôd's The King. The trailer for Alex Wolff's directorial debut, The Cat and the Moon, also debuted this week.

Watch all the latest trailers below.