Movie Trailers This Week: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' 'Antlers' and More

7:00 AM 10/27/2019

by Annie Howard

The first trailer for the ninth and final Star Wars film released its first full trailer this week ahead of its December release.

'Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker'
'Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker'
Walt Disney Studios

The first trailer for the ninth and final Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker, released a full trailer this week. The film is directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac and John Boyega. Antlers from director Scott Cooper also released a full trailer starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons and Jeremy T. Thomas.

Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne star in Tom Harper's The Aeronauts and Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn and Lily Rose Depp star in David Michôd's The King. The trailer for Alex Wolff's directorial debut, The Cat and the Moon, also debuted this week.

Watch all the latest trailers below.

  • 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Trailer

    Release Date: Dec. 20 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by J.J. Abrams

    Starring Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega

  • 'Antlers' Trailer

    Release Date: April 17 | Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Directed by Scott Cooper

    Starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas

  • 'The Aeronauts' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Dec. 6 | Amazon Studios

    Directed by Tom Harper

    Starring Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne

  • 'The King' Final Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 1 | Netflix

    Directed by David Michôd

    Starring Timothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Ben Mendelsohn, Lily Rose Depp

  • 'The Cat and the Moon' Trailer

    Release Date: TBA

    Directed by Alex Wolff

    Starring Alex Wolff, Skyler Gisondo, Camrus Johnson