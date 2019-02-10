Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Sun is Also a Star,' 'Child's Play,' 'Shaft' and More

With Super Bowl ads , this week in new movie trailers included a release of four teasers from Guillermo del Toro's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, two Captain Marvel clips, along with content from Avengers: Endgame, Alita: Battle Angel, Toy Story 4, Wonder Park and Jordan Peele's latest horror film, Us, starring Lupita Nyong'o and Elisabeth Moss.

An adaptation of The Sun Is Also a Star starring Grown-ish lead Yara Shahidi debuted its first trailer, and Samuel L. Jackson's Shaft was an audience favorite.

Watch all of the movie's trailers from this week here: