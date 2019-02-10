Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Sun is Also a Star,' 'Child's Play,' 'Shaft' and More

7:00 AM 2/10/2019

by THR Staff

New TV spots for films such as 'Captain Marvel,' 'Toy Story 4' and 'Avengers: Endgame' also aired during the Super Bowl.

'The Sun is Also a Star'
With Super Bowl ads , this week in new movie trailers included a release of four teasers from Guillermo del Toro's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, two Captain Marvel clips, along with content from Avengers: Endgame, Alita: Battle Angel, Toy Story 4, Wonder Park and Jordan Peele's latest horror film, Us, starring Lupita Nyong'o and Elisabeth Moss.

An adaptation of The Sun Is Also a Star starring Grown-ish lead Yara Shahidi debuted its first trailer, and Samuel L. Jackson's Shaft was an audience favorite.

Watch all of the movie's trailers from this week here:

  • 'The Sun Is Also a Star' Trailer

    Release Date: May 17 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Ry Russo-Young

    Starring Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, Faith Logan

  • 'Child's Play' Trailer

    Release Date: June 21 | Orion Pictures

    Directed by Lars Klevberg

    Starring Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, Gabriel Bateman

  • 'Shaft' Trailer

    Release Date: June 14 | New Line Cinema

    Directed by Tim Story

    Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Regina Hall, Avan Jogia

  • 'Captain Marvel' Movie Clip "Train Fight"

    Release Date: March 7 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

    Starring Brie Larson, Gemma Chan, Samuel L. Jackson

  • 'Captain Marvel' Super Bowl TV Spot

    Release Date: March 7 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

    Starring Brie Larson, Gemma Chan, Samuel L. Jackson

  • 'Toy Story 4' Big Game Ad

    Release Date: June 21 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Josh Cooley

    Starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Keanu Reeves, Patricia Arquette, Tom Hanks

  • 'Avengers: Endgame' Big Game TV Spot

    Release Date: April 26 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

    Starring Bradley Cooper, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson

  • 'Us' Super Bowl Trailer

    Release Date: March 21 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Jordan Peele

    Starring Lupita Nyong'o, Elisabeth Moss, Anna Diop

  • 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Super Bowl TV Spot "Pale Lady"

    Release Date: Aug. 9 | CBS Films | Lionsgate

    Directed by Andre Ovredal Starring

    Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur

  • 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Super Bowl TV Spot "Jangly Man"

    Release Date: Aug. 9 | CBS Films | Lionsgate

    Directed by Andre Ovredal Starring

    Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur

  • 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Super Bowl TV Spot "Big Toe"

    Release Date: Aug. 9 | CBS Films | Lionsgate

    Directed by Andre Ovredal Starring

    Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur

  • 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Super Bowl TV Spot "Red Spot"

    Release Date: Aug. 9 | CBS Films | Lionsgate

    Directed by Andre Ovredal Starring

    Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur

  • 'Wonder Park' Super Bowl Trailer

    Release Date: March 15 | Paramount Pictures

    Starring Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, Jeffrey Tambor, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis, John Oliver

  • 'Dumbo' International Trailer

    Release Date: March 29 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Tim Burton

    Starring Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton

  • 'Alita: Battle Angel' Super Bowl TV Spot

    Release Date: Feb. 14 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Directed by Robert Rodriguez

    Starring Rosa Salazar, Eiza Gonzalez, Mahershala Ali

  • 'Missing Link' Trailer 2

    Release Date: April 12 | Annapurna Pictures

    Directed by Chris Butler

    Starring Matt Lucas, Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana

  • 'UglyDolls' Trailer 2

    Release Date: May 3 | STX Entertainment

    Directed by Kelly Asbury

    Starring Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Nick Jonas

  • 'Pet Sematary' Trailer 2

    Release Date: April 5 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Kevin Kolsch, Dennis Widmyer

    Starring Jason Clarke, John Lithgow, Amy Seimetz