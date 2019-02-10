Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Sun is Also a Star,' 'Child's Play,' 'Shaft' and More
New TV spots for films such as 'Captain Marvel,' 'Toy Story 4' and 'Avengers: Endgame' also aired during the Super Bowl.
With Super Bowl ads , this week in new movie trailers included a release of four teasers from Guillermo del Toro's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, two Captain Marvel clips, along with content from Avengers: Endgame, Alita: Battle Angel, Toy Story 4, Wonder Park and Jordan Peele's latest horror film, Us, starring Lupita Nyong'o and Elisabeth Moss.
An adaptation of The Sun Is Also a Star starring Grown-ish lead Yara Shahidi debuted its first trailer, and Samuel L. Jackson's Shaft was an audience favorite.
Watch all of the movie's trailers from this week here:
-
'The Sun Is Also a Star' Trailer
Release Date: May 17 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Ry Russo-Young
Starring Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, Faith Logan
-
'Child's Play' Trailer
Release Date: June 21 | Orion Pictures
Directed by Lars Klevberg
Starring Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, Gabriel Bateman
-
'Shaft' Trailer
Release Date: June 14 | New Line Cinema
Directed by Tim Story
Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Regina Hall, Avan Jogia
-
'Captain Marvel' Movie Clip "Train Fight"
Release Date: March 7 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
Starring Brie Larson, Gemma Chan, Samuel L. Jackson
-
'Captain Marvel' Super Bowl TV Spot
Release Date: March 7 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck
Starring Brie Larson, Gemma Chan, Samuel L. Jackson
-
'Toy Story 4' Big Game Ad
Release Date: June 21 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Josh Cooley
Starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Keanu Reeves, Patricia Arquette, Tom Hanks
-
'Avengers: Endgame' Big Game TV Spot
Release Date: April 26 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Starring Bradley Cooper, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson
-
'Us' Super Bowl Trailer
Release Date: March 21 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Jordan Peele
Starring Lupita Nyong'o, Elisabeth Moss, Anna Diop
-
'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Super Bowl TV Spot "Pale Lady"
Release Date: Aug. 9 | CBS Films | Lionsgate
Directed by Andre Ovredal Starring
Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur
-
'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Super Bowl TV Spot "Jangly Man"
Release Date: Aug. 9 | CBS Films | Lionsgate
Directed by Andre Ovredal Starring
Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur
-
'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Super Bowl TV Spot "Big Toe"
Release Date: Aug. 9 | CBS Films | Lionsgate
Directed by Andre Ovredal Starring
Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur
-
'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Super Bowl TV Spot "Red Spot"
Release Date: Aug. 9 | CBS Films | Lionsgate
Directed by Andre Ovredal Starring
Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur
-
'Wonder Park' Super Bowl Trailer
Release Date: March 15 | Paramount Pictures
Starring Matthew Broderick, Jennifer Garner, Jeffrey Tambor, Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, Mila Kunis, John Oliver
-
'Dumbo' International Trailer
Release Date: March 29 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Tim Burton
Starring Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton
-
'Alita: Battle Angel' Super Bowl TV Spot
Release Date: Feb. 14 | Twentieth Century Fox
Directed by Robert Rodriguez
Starring Rosa Salazar, Eiza Gonzalez, Mahershala Ali
-
'Missing Link' Trailer 2
Release Date: April 12 | Annapurna Pictures
Directed by Chris Butler
Starring Matt Lucas, Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana
-
'UglyDolls' Trailer 2
Release Date: May 3 | STX Entertainment
Directed by Kelly Asbury
Starring Emma Roberts, Gabriel Iglesias, Nick Jonas
-
'Pet Sematary' Trailer 2
Release Date: April 5 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Kevin Kolsch, Dennis Widmyer
Starring Jason Clarke, John Lithgow, Amy Seimetz