Movie Trailers This Week: Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell in 'Beautiful Boy,' 'The Hate U Give,' 'The Predator'
Oliva Munn stars in the latest trailer for 'The Predator.'
'Juliet, Naked' Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 17 | Lionsgate | Roadside Attractions
Directed by Jesse Peretz
Starring Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, Chris O'Dowd
'Mile 22' Trailer 2
Release Date: Aug. 3 | STX Entertainment
Directed by Peter Berg
Starring Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, Ronda Rousey
'The House with a Clock in its Walls' Trailer 2
Release Date: Sept. 21 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Eli Roth
Starring Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Kyle MacLachlan
'Assassination Nation' Teaser
Release Date: Sept. 21 | Neon
Directed by Sam Levinson
Starring Odessa Young, Hari Nef, Suki Waterhouse
'Beautiful Boy' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 21 | Amazon Studios
Directed by Felix Van Groeningen
Starring Steve Carell, Timothee Chalamet, Maura Tierney
'The Predator' Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 14 | Twentieth Century Fox
Directed by Shane Black
Starring Yvonne Strahovski, Olivia Munn, Jacob Tremblay
'King of Thieves' International Teaser
Release Date: TBA
Directed by James Marsh
Starring Michael Caine, Michael Gambon, Charlie Cox
'Zoe' Trailer
Release Date: July 20
Directed by Drake Doremus
Starring Lea Seydoux, Ewan McGregor, Rashida Jones
'The Equalizer 2' Trailer 2
Release Date: July 20 | Columbia Pictures
Directed by Antoine Fuqua
Starring Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman
'The Hate U Give' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 19 | Twentieth Century Fox
Directed by George Tillman Jr.
Starring K.J. Apa, Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall