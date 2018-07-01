Movie Trailers This Week: Timothee Chalamet and Steve Carell in 'Beautiful Boy,' 'The Hate U Give,' 'The Predator'

7:00 AM 7/1/2018

by THR Staff

Oliva Munn stars in the latest trailer for 'The Predator.'

Timothee Chalamet in 'Beautiful Boy'
Amazon Studios

  • 'Juliet, Naked' Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 17 | Lionsgate | Roadside Attractions

    Directed by Jesse Peretz

    Starring Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, Chris O'Dowd

  • 'Mile 22' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Aug. 3 | STX Entertainment

    Directed by Peter Berg

    Starring Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, Ronda Rousey

  • 'The House with a Clock in its Walls' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Sept. 21 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Eli Roth

    Starring Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Kyle MacLachlan

  • 'Assassination Nation' Teaser

    Release Date: Sept. 21 | Neon

    Directed by Sam Levinson

    Starring Odessa Young, Hari Nef, Suki Waterhouse

  • 'Beautiful Boy' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 21 | Amazon Studios

    Directed by Felix Van Groeningen

    Starring Steve Carell, Timothee Chalamet, Maura Tierney

  • 'The Predator' Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 14 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Directed by Shane Black

    Starring Yvonne Strahovski, Olivia Munn, Jacob Tremblay

  • 'King of Thieves' International Teaser

    Release Date: TBA

    Directed by James Marsh

    Starring Michael Caine, Michael Gambon, Charlie Cox

  • 'Zoe' Trailer

    Release Date: July 20

    Directed by Drake Doremus

    Starring Lea Seydoux, Ewan McGregor, Rashida Jones

  • 'The Equalizer 2' Trailer 2

    Release Date: July 20 | Columbia Pictures

    Directed by Antoine Fuqua

    Starring Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman

  • 'The Hate U Give' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 19 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Directed by George Tillman Jr.

    Starring K.J. Apa, Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall

