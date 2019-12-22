Movie Trailers This Week: 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Tenet,' 'Downhill'

The latest Top Gun stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro and Jon Hamm and is directed by Joseph Kosinski, with a new trailer for the sequel arriving this week, along with Christopher Nolan's Tenet, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The Sonata stars Freya Tingley, Simon Abkarian, James Faulkner and is directed by Andrew Desmond. Amy Adams stars in Joe Wright's The Woman in the Window, along with Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie and Julianne Moore.

Dan Scanlon directs Onward, featuring voice talents from Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in Downhill, directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash. John Krasinski directs the sequel to A Quiet Place, starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds, and Morfydd Clark and Jennifer Ehle star in Saint Maud from director Rose Glass.

Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin in the sneak peek of Respect, directed by Liesl Tommy, and Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch and Richard Madden star in 1917 from director Sam Mendes.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.