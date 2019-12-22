Movie Trailers This Week: 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Tenet,' 'Downhill'

by Annie Howard

Other new previews include looks at 'Onward,' The Woman in the Window,' '1917' and Aretha Franklin biopic 'Respect.'

Top Gun: Maverick
The latest Top Gun stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro and Jon Hamm and is directed by Joseph Kosinski, with a new trailer for the sequel arriving this week, along with Christopher Nolan's Tenet, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The Sonata stars Freya Tingley, Simon Abkarian, James Faulkner and is directed by Andrew Desmond. Amy Adams stars in Joe Wright's The Woman in the Windowalong with Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie and Julianne Moore.

Dan Scanlon directs Onward, featuring voice talents from Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in Downhill, directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash. John Krasinski directs the sequel to A Quiet Place, starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds, and Morfydd Clark and Jennifer Ehle star in Saint Maud from director Rose Glass.

Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin in the sneak peek of Respect, directed by Liesl Tommy, and Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch and Richard Madden star in 1917 from director Sam Mendes.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.

  • 'Top Gun: Maverick' Trailer

    Release Date: June 26 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Joseph Kosinski

    Starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm

  • 'Tenet' Trailer

    Release Date: July 17 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Christopher Nolan

    Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

  • 'Downhill' Trailer

    Release Date: Feb. 14 | Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Directed by Nat Faxon, Jim Rash

    Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Miranda Otto, Zoe Chao, Zach Woods

  • 'The Woman in the Window' Trailer

    Release Date: May 15 | Twentieth Century Fox | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Joe Wright

    Starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore

  • 'Respect' Sneak Peek

    Release Date: Oct. 9 | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer | United Artists Releasing

    Directed by Liesl Tommy

    Starring Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Tate Donovan, Tituss Burgess

  • 'A Quiet Place Part II' Teaser

    Release Date: March 20 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by John Krasinski

    Starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds

  • 'Saint Maud' Trailer

    Release Date: March 27 | A24

    Directed by Rose Glass

    Starring Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, Lily Frazer

  • 'The Sonata' Trailer

    Release Date: Jan. 10 | Screen Media Films

    Directed by Andrew Desmond

    Starring Freya Tingley, Simon Abkarian, James Faulkner

  • 'Onward' Trailer 2

    Release Date: March 6 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Dan Scanlon

    Starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer

  • '1917' Final Trailer

    Release Date: Dec. 25 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Sam Mendes

    Starring Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden