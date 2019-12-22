Movie Trailers This Week: 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Tenet,' 'Downhill'
Other new previews include looks at 'Onward,' The Woman in the Window,' '1917' and Aretha Franklin biopic 'Respect.'
The latest Top Gun stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro and Jon Hamm and is directed by Joseph Kosinski, with a new trailer for the sequel arriving this week, along with Christopher Nolan's Tenet, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The Sonata stars Freya Tingley, Simon Abkarian, James Faulkner and is directed by Andrew Desmond. Amy Adams stars in Joe Wright's The Woman in the Window, along with Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie and Julianne Moore.
Dan Scanlon directs Onward, featuring voice talents from Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in Downhill, directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash. John Krasinski directs the sequel to A Quiet Place, starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds, and Morfydd Clark and Jennifer Ehle star in Saint Maud from director Rose Glass.
Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin in the sneak peek of Respect, directed by Liesl Tommy, and Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch and Richard Madden star in 1917 from director Sam Mendes.
Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Trailer
Release Date: June 26 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Joseph Kosinski
Starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm
'Tenet' Trailer
Release Date: July 17 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Christopher Nolan
Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson
'Downhill' Trailer
Release Date: Feb. 14 | Fox Searchlight Pictures
Directed by Nat Faxon, Jim Rash
Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Miranda Otto, Zoe Chao, Zach Woods
'The Woman in the Window' Trailer
Release Date: May 15 | Twentieth Century Fox | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Joe Wright
Starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore
'Respect' Sneak Peek
Release Date: Oct. 9 | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer | United Artists Releasing
Directed by Liesl Tommy
Starring Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Tate Donovan, Tituss Burgess
'A Quiet Place Part II' Teaser
Release Date: March 20 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by John Krasinski
Starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds
'Saint Maud' Trailer
Release Date: March 27 | A24
Directed by Rose Glass
Starring Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, Lily Frazer
'The Sonata' Trailer
Release Date: Jan. 10 | Screen Media Films
Directed by Andrew Desmond
Starring Freya Tingley, Simon Abkarian, James Faulkner
'Onward' Trailer 2
Release Date: March 6 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Dan Scanlon
Starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer
'1917' Final Trailer
Release Date: Dec. 25 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Sam Mendes
Starring Andrew Scott, Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden