Movie Trailers This Week: 'Toy Story 4,' 'Downton Abbey,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and More

7:00 AM 5/26/2019

by Annie Howard

'The Art of Racing in the Rain,' starring Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried, also released its first trailer this week.

Downton Abbey, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Toy Story 4 all released new trailers this week, in addition to The Art of Racing in the Rain, starring Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried.

Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista's action-comedy Stuber released a new trailer while Elizabeth Banks's Brightburn released a final trailer. Booksmart, the directorial debut from Olivia Wilde, released its final trailer, starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, and is in theaters this weekend.

Watch all of the new trailers for the week below.

  • 'Toy Story 4' Trailer 2

    Release Date: June 21 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Josh Cooley

    Starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Keanu Reeves, Patricia Arquette, Christina Hendricks

  • 'Downton Abbey' Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 20 | Focus Features

    Directed by Michael Engler

    Starring Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael

  • 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Trailer 2

    Release Date: July 26 | Columbia Pictures

    Directed by Quentin Tarantino

    Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie

  • 'The Art of Racing in the Rain' Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 9 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Directed by Simon Curtis

    Starring Milo Ventimiglia, Kevin Costner, Amanda Seyfried

  • 'Abominable'

    Release Date: Sept. 27 | Dreamworks

    Directed by Jill Culton 

    Starring Albert Tsai, Chloe Bennet, Sarah Paulson 

  • 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Teaser Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 1 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Tim Miller

    Starring Mackenzie Davis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton 

  • 'Stuber' International Trailer

    Release Date: July 12 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Michael Dowse

    Starring Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Natalie Morales

  • 'Booksmart' Final Trailer

    Release Date: May 24 | Annapurna Pictures | United Artists Releasing

    Directed by Olivia Wilde

    Starring Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever

  • 'Brightburn' Final Trailer

    Directed by David Yarovesky

    Starring Elizabeth Banks, Jackson A. Dunn, David Denman