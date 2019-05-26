Movie Trailers This Week: 'Toy Story 4,' 'Downton Abbey,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and More

Downton Abbey, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Toy Story 4 all released new trailers this week, in addition to The Art of Racing in the Rain, starring Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried.

Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista's action-comedy Stuber released a new trailer while Elizabeth Banks's Brightburn released a final trailer. Booksmart, the directorial debut from Olivia Wilde, released its final trailer, starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, and is in theaters this weekend.

Watch all of the new trailers for the week below.