Movie Trailers This Week: 'Toy Story 4,' 'Downton Abbey,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and More
'The Art of Racing in the Rain,' starring Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried, also released its first trailer this week.
Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista's action-comedy Stuber released a new trailer while Elizabeth Banks's Brightburn released a final trailer. Booksmart, the directorial debut from Olivia Wilde, released its final trailer, starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, and is in theaters this weekend.
Watch all of the new trailers for the week below.
-
'Toy Story 4' Trailer 2
Release Date: June 21 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Josh Cooley
Starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Keanu Reeves, Patricia Arquette, Christina Hendricks
-
'Downton Abbey' Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 20 | Focus Features
Directed by Michael Engler
Starring Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael
-
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Trailer 2
Release Date: July 26 | Columbia Pictures
Directed by Quentin Tarantino
Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie
-
'The Art of Racing in the Rain' Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 9 | Twentieth Century Fox
Directed by Simon Curtis
Starring Milo Ventimiglia, Kevin Costner, Amanda Seyfried
-
'Abominable'
Release Date: Sept. 27 | Dreamworks
Directed by Jill Culton
Starring Albert Tsai, Chloe Bennet, Sarah Paulson
-
'Terminator: Dark Fate' Teaser Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 1 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Tim Miller
Starring Mackenzie Davis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton
-
'Stuber' International Trailer
Release Date: July 12 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Michael Dowse
Starring Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Natalie Morales
-
'Booksmart' Final Trailer
Release Date: May 24 | Annapurna Pictures | United Artists Releasing
Directed by Olivia Wilde
Starring Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever
-
'Brightburn' Final Trailer
Directed by David Yarovesky
Starring Elizabeth Banks, Jackson A. Dunn, David Denman