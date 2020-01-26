Movie Trailers This Week: 'Vivarium,' 'Irresistible,' 'Ordinary Love'

7:00 AM 1/26/2020

by Annie Howard

Another look at Reed Morano's 'The Rhythm Section,' starring Blake Lively, also dropped.

'Vivarium'
Jon Stewart directs Irresistible starring Steve Carell, Rose Byrne and Mackenzie Davis. Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville star in Ordinary Love while Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg star in Vivarium from director Lorcan Finnegan.

Riley Keough stars in The Lodge from directors Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz and Blake Lively stars in The Rhythm Section from director Reed Morano.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.

  • 'Irresistible' Trailer

    Release Date: May 29 | Focus Features

    Directed by Jon Stewart

    Starring Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Mackenzie Davis

  • 'Vivarium' Trailer

    Release Date: TBA | Saban Films

    Directed by Lorcan Finnegan

    Starring Imogen Poots, Jesse Eisenberg, Senan Jennings

  • 'Ordinary Love' Trailer

    Release Date: Feb. 14 | Bleecker Street Media

    Directed by Lisa Barros D'Sa, Glenn Leyburn

    Starring Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville, Amit Shah

  • 'The Rhythm Section' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Jan. 31 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Reed Morano

    Starring Blake Lively, Jude Law, Max Casella

  • 'The Lodge' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Feb. 7 | Neon

    Directed by Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz

    Starring Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell, Lia McHugh

  • 'The Rhythm Section' Exclusive Movie Clip

    Release Date: Jan. 31 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Reed Morano

    Starring Blake Lively, Jude Law, Max Casella