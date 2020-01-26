Movie Trailers This Week: 'Vivarium,' 'Irresistible,' 'Ordinary Love'
Another look at Reed Morano's 'The Rhythm Section,' starring Blake Lively, also dropped.
Jon Stewart directs Irresistible starring Steve Carell, Rose Byrne and Mackenzie Davis. Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville star in Ordinary Love while Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg star in Vivarium from director Lorcan Finnegan.
Riley Keough stars in The Lodge from directors Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz and Blake Lively stars in The Rhythm Section from director Reed Morano.
Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.
-
'Irresistible' Trailer
Release Date: May 29 | Focus Features
Directed by Jon Stewart
Starring Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Mackenzie Davis
-
'Vivarium' Trailer
Release Date: TBA | Saban Films
Directed by Lorcan Finnegan
Starring Imogen Poots, Jesse Eisenberg, Senan Jennings
-
'Ordinary Love' Trailer
Release Date: Feb. 14 | Bleecker Street Media
Directed by Lisa Barros D'Sa, Glenn Leyburn
Starring Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville, Amit Shah
-
'The Rhythm Section' Trailer 2
Release Date: Jan. 31 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Reed Morano
Starring Blake Lively, Jude Law, Max Casella
-
'The Lodge' Trailer 2
Release Date: Feb. 7 | Neon
Directed by Severin Fiala, Veronika Franz
Starring Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell, Lia McHugh
-
'The Rhythm Section' Exclusive Movie Clip
Release Date: Jan. 31 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Reed Morano
Starring Blake Lively, Jude Law, Max Casella