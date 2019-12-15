Movie Trailers This Week: 'Wonder Woman 1984, 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' 'Free Guy'

7:00 AM 12/15/2019

by Annie Howard

Gal Gadot returns as Diana in the film's sequel, directed by Patty Jenkins.

'Wonder Woman 1984'
Warner Bros. Pictures

Gal Gadot stars in Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins. Jason Reitman directs the latest Ghostbusters reboot, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Bill Murray; and Shawn Levy directs Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy along with Taika Waititi and Jodie Comer.

Carey Mulligan stars in Promising Young Woman with Bo Burnham and Laverne Cox from director Emerald Fennell. Jon M. Chu directs the film adaptation Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights, starring Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz and Dascha Polanco. Nicolas Pesce's The Grudge released a red band trailer this week, and Keri Russell stars with Jesse Plemons and Jeremy T. Thomas in Antlers, directed by Scott Cooper

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.

  • 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer

    Release Date: June 5 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Patty Jenkins

    Starring Gal Gadot, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen

  • 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer

    Release Date: July 10 | Sony Pictures Releasing | Columbia Pictures

    Directed by Jason Reitman

    Starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Bill Murray

  • 'Free Guy' Trailer

    Release Date: July 3 | Twentieth Century Fox | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Shawn Levy

    Starring Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer

  • 'Promising Young Woman' Trailer

    Release Date: April 17 | Focus Features

    Directed by Emerald Fennell

    Starring Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox

  • 'In the Heights' Trailer

    Release Date: June 26 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Jon M. Chu

    Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera

  • 'The Grudge' Red Band Trailer

    Release Date: Jan. 3 | Screen Gems | Sony Pictures Releasing

    Directed by Nicolas Pesce

    Starring Andrea Riseborough, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye

  • 'Antlers' Final Trailer

    Release Date: April 17 | Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Directed by Scott Cooper

    Starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas