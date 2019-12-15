Movie Trailers This Week: 'Wonder Woman 1984, 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' 'Free Guy'
Gal Gadot returns as Diana in the film's sequel, directed by Patty Jenkins.
Gal Gadot stars in Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins. Jason Reitman directs the latest Ghostbusters reboot, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Bill Murray; and Shawn Levy directs Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy along with Taika Waititi and Jodie Comer.
Carey Mulligan stars in Promising Young Woman with Bo Burnham and Laverne Cox from director Emerald Fennell. Jon M. Chu directs the film adaptation Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights, starring Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz and Dascha Polanco. Nicolas Pesce's The Grudge released a red band trailer this week, and Keri Russell stars with Jesse Plemons and Jeremy T. Thomas in Antlers, directed by Scott Cooper
Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.
-
'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer
Release Date: June 5 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Patty Jenkins
Starring Gal Gadot, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen
-
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer
Release Date: July 10 | Sony Pictures Releasing | Columbia Pictures
Directed by Jason Reitman
Starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Bill Murray
-
'Free Guy' Trailer
Release Date: July 3 | Twentieth Century Fox | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Shawn Levy
Starring Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi, Jodie Comer
-
'Promising Young Woman' Trailer
Release Date: April 17 | Focus Features
Directed by Emerald Fennell
Starring Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Laverne Cox
-
'In the Heights' Trailer
Release Date: June 26 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Jon M. Chu
Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera
-
'The Grudge' Red Band Trailer
Release Date: Jan. 3 | Screen Gems | Sony Pictures Releasing
Directed by Nicolas Pesce
Starring Andrea Riseborough, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye
-
'Antlers' Final Trailer
Release Date: April 17 | Fox Searchlight Pictures
Directed by Scott Cooper
Starring Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas