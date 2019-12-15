Movie Trailers This Week: 'Wonder Woman 1984, 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' 'Free Guy'

Gal Gadot stars in Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to Wonder Woman, directed by Patty Jenkins. Jason Reitman directs the latest Ghostbusters reboot, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Bill Murray; and Shawn Levy directs Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy along with Taika Waititi and Jodie Comer.

Carey Mulligan stars in Promising Young Woman with Bo Burnham and Laverne Cox from director Emerald Fennell. Jon M. Chu directs the film adaptation Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights, starring Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz and Dascha Polanco. Nicolas Pesce's The Grudge released a red band trailer this week, and Keri Russell stars with Jesse Plemons and Jeremy T. Thomas in Antlers, directed by Scott Cooper

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.