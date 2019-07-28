Movie Trailers This Week: 'Zombieland: Double Tap,' 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin return for Zombieland: Double Tap, while Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers in Marielle Heller's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Cynthia Erivo stars in Harriet as Harriet Tubman and director Taika Waititi's latest comedy, Jojo Rabbit stars Roman Griffin Davis. Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig star in Where'd You Go, Bernadette.

Ansel Elgort leads John Crowley's adaptation of The Goldfinch and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, directed by André Øvredal, stars Zoe Margaret Colletti and Michael Garza.

Watch all the latest trailers below.