Movie Trailers This Week: 'Zombieland: Double Tap,' 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

7:00 AM 7/28/2019

by Annie Howard

Emma Stone stars in the 'Zombieland' sequel, while Tom Hanks is Mr. Rogers in 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,' from director Marielle Heller.

Emma Stone in 'Zombieland: Double Tap,' Tom Hanks in 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'
Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin return for Zombieland: Double Tap, while Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers in Marielle Heller's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Cynthia Erivo stars in Harriet as Harriet Tubman and director Taika Waititi's latest comedy, Jojo Rabbit stars Roman Griffin Davis. Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig star in Where'd You Go, Bernadette.

Ansel Elgort leads John Crowley's adaptation of The Goldfinch and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, directed by André Øvredal, stars Zoe Margaret Colletti and Michael Garza.

Watch all the latest trailers below.

  • 'Zombieland: Double Tap' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 11 | Columbia Pictures

    Directed by Ruben Fleischer

    Starring Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, Zoey Deutch

  • 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 22 | TriStar Pictures | Sony Pictures Releasing

    Directed by Marielle Heller

    Starring Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Enrico Colantoni

  • 'Harriet' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 1 | Focus Features

    Directed by Kasi Lemmons

    Starring Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn

  • 'Jojo Rabbit' Teaser

    Release Date: Oct. 18 | Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Directed by Taika Waititi

    Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Taika Waititi

  • 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Trailer: "Jangly Man"

    Release Date: Aug. 9 | Lionsgate

    Directed by André Øvredal

    Staring Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush

  • 'Where'd You Go, Bernadette' Exclusive Featurette "Look at Bernadette"

    Release Date: Aug. 16 | Annapurna Distribution | United Artists Releasing

    Directed by Richard Linklater

    Starring Cate Blanchett, Judy Greer, Kristen Wiig

  • 'The Goldfinch' First Look

    Release Date: Sept. 13 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by John Crowley

    Starring Ansel Elgort, Finn Wolfhard, Nicole Kidman

