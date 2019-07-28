Movie Trailers This Week: 'Zombieland: Double Tap,' 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'
Emma Stone stars in the 'Zombieland' sequel, while Tom Hanks is Mr. Rogers in 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,' from director Marielle Heller.
Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin return for Zombieland: Double Tap, while Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers in Marielle Heller's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.
Cynthia Erivo stars in Harriet as Harriet Tubman and director Taika Waititi's latest comedy, Jojo Rabbit stars Roman Griffin Davis. Cate Blanchett and Kristen Wiig star in Where'd You Go, Bernadette.
Ansel Elgort leads John Crowley's adaptation of The Goldfinch and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, directed by André Øvredal, stars Zoe Margaret Colletti and Michael Garza.
Watch all the latest trailers below.
-
'Zombieland: Double Tap' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 11 | Columbia Pictures
Directed by Ruben Fleischer
Starring Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, Zoey Deutch
-
'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 22 | TriStar Pictures | Sony Pictures Releasing
Directed by Marielle Heller
Starring Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Enrico Colantoni
-
'Harriet' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 1 | Focus Features
Directed by Kasi Lemmons
Starring Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn
-
'Jojo Rabbit' Teaser
Release Date: Oct. 18 | Fox Searchlight Pictures
Directed by Taika Waititi
Starring Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Taika Waititi
-
'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Trailer: "Jangly Man"
Release Date: Aug. 9 | Lionsgate
Directed by André Øvredal
Staring Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush
-
'Where'd You Go, Bernadette' Exclusive Featurette "Look at Bernadette"
Release Date: Aug. 16 | Annapurna Distribution | United Artists Releasing
Directed by Richard Linklater
Starring Cate Blanchett, Judy Greer, Kristen Wiig
-
'The Goldfinch' First Look
Release Date: Sept. 13 | Warner Bros.
Directed by John Crowley
Starring Ansel Elgort, Finn Wolfhard, Nicole Kidman
-
'The Goldfinch' Trailer 2
Release Date: Sept. 13 | Warner Bros.
Directed by John Crowley
Starring Ansel Elgort, Finn Wolfhard, Nicole Kidman