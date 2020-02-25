'The Lego Movie 2,' 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' Take Top Prizes at Movieguide Awards

12:00 AM 2/25/2020

by Annie Howard

'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' and 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' took home the evening's top prizes.

'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,' 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'
'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,' 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'
Courtesy of Warner Bros; Lacey Terrell/Sony Pictures Entertainment

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood took home the top prizes at the 2020 Movieguide Awards Gala and Report to the Entertainment Industry.

The Lego Movie 2 took home the award for best movies for families. Director Mike Mitchell said, "It's so fun to work on these movies because Trish [Gar, co-director] and I get to watch it with an audience as we're working on it. There's nothing cooler than looking at a dad laughing at one of our jokes and he looks down at his 8-year-old daughter and she's laughing at the same joke." Mitchell called the experience, "inspirational," and went on to say, "I'm so thankful for you guys and [Movieguide founder and publisher Dr. Ted] Baehr to honor a film that's for the whole family."

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers and directed by Marielle Heller, took home the best movie for mature audiences. Other Movieguide Award winners included faith and freedom award winners Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: "These Old Bones" for television and The Least of These: The Graham Staines Story for movies. A Puppy Christmas won the genesis animal award, while the epiphany prizes went to Overcomer for movies and to Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses for television. The grace prize went to actors Aryn Wright-Thompson (Overcomer) for movies and to Jonathan Roumie (The Chosen) for television.

TV host Kathie Lee Gifford was honored at the ceremony with the visionary award, presented by Gifford's former onscreen co-host Regis Philbin. Gifford told the audience of a spiritual experience she had watching Billy Graham's The Restless Ones, at age 12.

"It spoke to my heart," she said in her speech. "I felt like I heard Jesus himself say to me, 'Kathie, I love you. If you'll trust me, I'll make something beautiful out of your life.'"

"Now, all these years later, I'm writing movies, I'm producing movies, and, by the grace of God, now actually even directing movies in Israel to the oratorios that God has been blessing me to write with some of the greatest writers in this world. I simply cannot believe God's grace and bounty in my life. I will forever praise him and thank him and, hopefully, make many, many, many movies to come," she continued.

The Movieguide Awards aired on Hallmark Drama on Feb. 24 and is available for streaming on the Hallmark Everywhere app on Feb. 25.

  • Best Movies for Families

    'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part'
    'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part'

    WINNER - The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
    Apollo 11
    Breakthrough (    2019)
    Dumbo (2019)
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
    The Least of These: The Graham Staines Story
    The Lion King     (2019)
    Overcomer
    The Pilgrim's Progress
    Toy Story 4

  • Best Movie for Mature Audiences

    'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'
    'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'
    Lacey Terrell/Sony Pictures Entertainment

    WINNER - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
    1917
    Ad Astra
    Avengers: Endgame
    Ford v Ferrari
    Harriet
    A Hidden Life
    Little Women     (2019)
    Spider-Man: Far From Home
    Unplanned

  • Faith & Freedom Award for Movies

    WINNER - The Least of These: The Graham Staines Story
    1917
    Harriet
    A Hidden Life
    Unplanned

  • Faith & Freedom Award for Television

    'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings'
    'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings'
    Tina Rowden/Netflix

    WINNER - Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: "These Old Bones"
    Country Music, Episode 8: "Don't Get Above Your Raisin"
    The Crown: "Moondust"
    Heartland: "Dare to Dream"
    Togo
    When Calls the Heart: "Home for Christmas"

  • Genisis Award

    "Promoting the blessings that the animal kingdom provides to humankind"

    WINNER - A Puppy Christmas
    Heartland: "Dare to Dream"
    Lady and the Tramp (2019)
    Togo

  • Epiphany Prize for Inspiring Movies

    WINNER - Overcomer
    A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
    Breakthrough     (2019)
    Harriet
    A Hidden Life

  • Epiphany Prize for Inspiring Television Program

    WINNER - Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
    The Chosen, Episode 8: "I Am He"
    A Christmas Love Story
    Christmas Town
    The Crown:     "Moondust"
    Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: "These Old Bones"
    Jesus: His Life: "Joseph: The Nativity"
    Last Man Standing: "The Passion of Paul"
    When Calls The Heart: "Home for Christmas"

  • Grace Prize, Movies

    WINNER - Aryn Wright-Thompson, Alex Kendrick, Cameron Arnett, Overcomer
    Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
    Chrissy Metz, Breakthrough (2019)
    Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
    Ashley Bratcher, Unplanned

  • Grace Prize, Television

    WINNER - Jonathan Roumie, The Chosen, Episode 8: "I Am He"
    Jill Wagner, Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
    Kathleen Turner, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: "These Old Bones"
    Candace Cameron Bure, Christmas Town
    Tobias Menzies, The Crown: "Moondust"