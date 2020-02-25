'The Lego Movie 2,' 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' Take Top Prizes at Movieguide Awards

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood took home the top prizes at the 2020 Movieguide Awards Gala and Report to the Entertainment Industry.

The Lego Movie 2 took home the award for best movies for families. Director Mike Mitchell said, "It's so fun to work on these movies because Trish [Gar, co-director] and I get to watch it with an audience as we're working on it. There's nothing cooler than looking at a dad laughing at one of our jokes and he looks down at his 8-year-old daughter and she's laughing at the same joke." Mitchell called the experience, "inspirational," and went on to say, "I'm so thankful for you guys and [Movieguide founder and publisher Dr. Ted] Baehr to honor a film that's for the whole family."

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers and directed by Marielle Heller, took home the best movie for mature audiences. Other Movieguide Award winners included faith and freedom award winners Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: "These Old Bones" for television and The Least of These: The Graham Staines Story for movies. A Puppy Christmas won the genesis animal award, while the epiphany prizes went to Overcomer for movies and to Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses for television. The grace prize went to actors Aryn Wright-Thompson (Overcomer) for movies and to Jonathan Roumie (The Chosen) for television.

TV host Kathie Lee Gifford was honored at the ceremony with the visionary award, presented by Gifford's former onscreen co-host Regis Philbin. Gifford told the audience of a spiritual experience she had watching Billy Graham's The Restless Ones, at age 12.

"It spoke to my heart," she said in her speech. "I felt like I heard Jesus himself say to me, 'Kathie, I love you. If you'll trust me, I'll make something beautiful out of your life.'"

"Now, all these years later, I'm writing movies, I'm producing movies, and, by the grace of God, now actually even directing movies in Israel to the oratorios that God has been blessing me to write with some of the greatest writers in this world. I simply cannot believe God's grace and bounty in my life. I will forever praise him and thank him and, hopefully, make many, many, many movies to come," she continued.

The Movieguide Awards aired on Hallmark Drama on Feb. 24 and is available for streaming on the Hallmark Everywhere app on Feb. 25.