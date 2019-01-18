MPSE Golden Reel Awards: 'First Man,' 'A Quiet Place' Among Sound Editors Nominees

11:00 AM 1/18/2019

by Carolyn Giardina

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and 'Isle of Dogs' lead the field of animated movies.

Courtesy of Universal Studios

A Quiet Place, First Man, Mission: Impossible — Fallout and Roma received three nominations apiece, the most for features, for the 66th annual Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards, which will be presented Feb. 17 at the Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles.

All three teams of sound editors were nominated for effects/Foley, dialog/ADR and music underscore.

A Star is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther, The Favourite, Isle of Dogs and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse received two nominations apiece in the feature categories.

The complete list of nominees follows.

  • Feature Animation

    'Coco'
    'Coco'
    Courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation

    Incredibles 2– Walt Disney Pictures

    Isle of Dogs– Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Peter Rabbit- Sony Pictures Entertainment

    Ralph Breaks the Internet– Walt Disney Animation Studios

    Smallfoot– Warner Bros.

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse– Sony Pictures Entertainment

    The Grinch– Universal Pictures

     

  • Feature Documentary

    Courtesy of TIFF

    Free Solo – National Geographic

    Generation Wealth – Amazon Studios

    McQueen – Bleeker Street Media

    Quincy - Netflix

    Shirkers - Netflix

    Three Identical Strangers - Neon

    They Shall Not Grow Old –Fathom Events

    They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead – Netflix

    Won’t You Be My Neighbor– Focus Features

  • Foreign-Language Feature

    Lukasz Bak/Courtesy of Amazon Studios

    2.0 – AA Films

    Capernaum -Sony Pictures Classics

    Cold War – Amazon Studios

    The Guilty – Magnolia Pictures

    Never Look Away – Sony Pictures Classics

    Redbad – Epic Pictures Group

    The Happy Prince – Sony Pictures Classics

    Winter Brothers – Kimstim Films

  • Feature Music Underscore

    Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

    Aquaman– Warner Bros.

    A Quiet Place – Paramount Pictures

    Black Panther– Walt Disney Studios / Marvel Studios

    First Man– Universal Pictures

    Isle of Dogs– Fox Searchlight

    Mission Impossible: Fallout– Paramount Pictures

    Roma– Netflix

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse– Sony Pictures Entertainment

    The Ballad of Buster Scruggs– Netflix

  • Musical Feature

    Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

    A Star is Born – Warner Bros.

    Bohemian Rhapsody – Twentieth Century Fox

    Mary Poppins Returns– Walt Disney Studios

  • Feature Dialogue/ADR

    Courtesy of Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

    A Quiet Place – Paramount Pictures

    A Star is Born – Warner Bros.

    Bohemian Rhapsody – Twentieth Century Fox

    First Man– Universal Pictures

    Green Book– Universal Pictures

    Mary Poppins Returns– Walt Disney Studios

    Mission Impossible: Fallout– Paramount Pictures

    Roma– Netflix

    The Favourite– Fox Searchlight

  • Feature Effects/Foley

    Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures

    A Quiet Place – Paramount Pictures

    Avengers: Infinity War- Walt Disney Studios / Marvel Studios

    Black Panther– Walt Disney Studios / Marvel Studios

    Deadpool 2- Twentieth Century Fox

    First Man– Universal Pictures

    Mission Impossible: Fallout– Paramount Pictures

    Ready Player One– Warner Bros.

    Roma– Netflix

    The Favourite– Fox Searchlight

  • Broadcast Media: Live Action Under 35:00

    John P. Johnson/HBO

    Ballers “This is Not Our World” - HBO

    Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going” - HBO

    Everything Sucks! “We Were Merely Freshmen” – Netflix

    Kidding “The Cookie” - Showtime

    One Day at a Time “Homecoming” – Netflix

    Star Trek: Short Treks “The Brightest Star” – CBS All Access

    Sweetbitter “Now Your Tongue is Coded” - Starz

    The Good Place “Janet(s)” – NBC / Universal

    Young Sheldon “An 8-Bit Princess and a Flat Tire Genius” - CBS

  • Episodic Shortform – Music/Musical

    Courtesy of TIFF

    American Horror Story “The End” – FX Network

    Fortitude “Season 3, Episode 4” – Amazon Studios

    Homecoming “Stop” – Amazon Studios

    Maniac “Windmills” – Netflix

    McMafia “Season 1, Episode 4” – AMC Networks

    One Strange Rock “Home” – National Geographic

    The Alienist “A Fruitful Partnership” - TNT

    The Americans “Harvest” – FX Network

    Vikings “Moments of Vision” – History Channel / MGM Television

  • Episodic Shortform – Dialogue/ADR

    Amazon Studios

    Atlanta “Teddy Perkins” – FX Network

    Better Call Saul “Talk” – AMC Networks

    Marvel’s Jessica Jones “Three Lives and Counting” - Netflix

    The Americans “Harvest” – FX Network

    The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly” – Hulu / MGM Television

    Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – “The Wolf” – Amazon Studios

    Vikings “Moments of Vision” – History Channel / MGM Television

    The X-Files “This” – Fox Network

  • Episodic Shortform – Effects/Foley

    Screengrab/Hulu

    Atlanta “Teddy Perkins” – FX Network

    Nightflyers “Torches and Pitchforks” - Syfy

    The First “Near and Far” - Hulu

    The Terror “Go For Broke” – AMC Networks

    The Walking Dead “A New Beginning” – AMC Networks

    The X-Files “My Struggle” – Fox Network

    Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan “French Connection” – Amazon Studios

    Vikings “Moments of Vision” – History Channel / MGM Television

  • Episodic Longform – Music/Musical

    Courtesy of Amazon

    American Crime Story “Manhunt” – FX Network

    Counterpart “Birds of a Feather” - Starz

    Marvel’s Luke Cage “I Get Physical” – Netflix

    Ozark “Gold Coast” - Netflix

    The Handmaid’s Tale “The World” - Hulu / MGM Television

    The Little Drummer Girl “Part 3” – AMC Networks

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “We’re Going to the Catskills” – Amazon Studios

    Westworld “Riddle of the Sphinx” - HBO

  • Episodic Longform – Dialogue/ADR

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Altered Carbon “Out of the Past” - Netflix

    Better Call Saul “Winner” – AMC Networks

    Bodyguard “Season 1, Episode 2” – Netflix

    House of Cards “Chapter 73” – Netflix

    Marvel’s Daredevil “Blindsided” - Netflix

    Narcos: Mexico “Just Say No” - Netflix

    Ozark “Gold Coast” - Netflix

    The Handmaid’s Tale “The Last Ceremony” - Hulu / MGM Television

    Westworld “Riddle of the Sphinx” - HBO

  • Episodic Longform – Effects/Foley

    Courtesy of Showtime

    Altered Carbon “Out of the Past” - Netflix

    Castle Rock “Severance” – Hulu

    Homeland “All In” - Showtime

    Patrick Melrose “Bad News” - Showtime

    The Haunting of Hill House “Two Storms” – Netflix

    The Man in the High Castle “Jahr Null” – Amazon Studios

    Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan “Pilot” – Amazon Studios

    Westworld “Virtu e Fortuna” - HBO

  • Single Presentation

    Agatha Christie’s Ordeal by Innocence – Amazon Studios

    Collateral - Netflix

    Dirty Computer – Wondaland

    King Lear – Amazon Studios

    Phillip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams – Amazon Studios

  • Nontheatrical Animation

    Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – Warner Bros. / DC Entertainment

    Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High - Warner Bros. / DC Entertainment

    Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash – Warner Bros. Animation

    Next Gen – Netflix

    Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay – Warner Bros. Animation / DC Entertainment

    The Death of Superman – Warner Bros. Animation

    Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia – DreamWorks / Netflix

  • Nontheatrical Documentary

    Larry Watson/HBO

    All or Nothing: Michigan Wolverines, “Be the Game Changer” - Amazon Studios

    Bobby Kennedy for President “I’d Like to Serve” – Netflix

    Gymkhana Files “Where it All Began” – Amazon Studios

    Medal of Honor – Netflix

    Operation Odessa – Showtime

    Searching for Sound: Islandman and VeYasin – Red Bull TV

    The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling - HBO

    Watergate – Representational Pictures

  • Nontheatrical Feature

    Michael Gibson/Netflix

    Extinction – Universal Pictures

    Game Over Man – Netflix

    My Dinner With Hervé – HBO

    Tau – Netflix

    The Christmas Chronicles – Netflix

  • Gaming: Computer Cinematic

    Battlefield V – Electronic Arts

    God of War – Sony Interactive Entertainment

    League of Legends – Riot Games

    Spider-Man - Sony Interactive Entertainment

    World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth – Blizzard Entertainment

  • Gaming: Computer Interactive Game Play

    Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Ubisoft

    Battlefield V – Electronic Arts

    God of War – Sony Interactive Entertainment

    Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Square Enix

    Spider-Man – Sony Interactive Entertainment

  • Special Venue

    Age of Sail – Chromospheres / Google Spotlight

    Backyard Wilderness – SK Films

    DreamWorks Theater Presents: Kung Fu Panda: “The Emperor’s Quest” – DreamWorks

    Spheres - City Lights / Oculus VR

    Wreck it Ralph: Ralph Breaks VR – ILMxLAB

  • Animation Short Form

    Bilby – Universal Pictures

    Bird Karma – Universal Pictures

    Crow: The Legend – Baobab Studios

    Lost Property Office – 8th in Line Productions

    Overwatch “Reunion” – Blizzard Entertainment

    Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mystic Mayhem – Nickelodeon

    Spy Kids: Mission Critical “The Vinyl Countdown” – Netflix

    Star Wars: Rebels “The World Between Worlds” – Disney / ABC

    Steven Universe “Reunited” – Cartoon Network

  • Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

    Crush – USC Film School

    Edison’s Diorama – Chapman University

    Facing It – National Film and Television School

    Fish Boy - National Film and Television School

    Inanimate - National Film and Television School

    Police - National Film and Television School

    So Far, So Good – Fryderyk Chopin University of Music

    The Beacon - Chapman University

     