MPSE Golden Reel Awards: 'First Man,' 'A Quiet Place' Among Sound Editors Nominees
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' and 'Isle of Dogs' lead the field of animated movies.
A Quiet Place, First Man, Mission: Impossible — Fallout and Roma received three nominations apiece, the most for features, for the 66th annual Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards, which will be presented Feb. 17 at the Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles.
All three teams of sound editors were nominated for effects/Foley, dialog/ADR and music underscore.
A Star is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther, The Favourite, Isle of Dogs and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse received two nominations apiece in the feature categories.
The complete list of nominees follows.
Feature Animation
Incredibles 2– Walt Disney Pictures
Isle of Dogs– Fox Searchlight Pictures
Peter Rabbit- Sony Pictures Entertainment
Ralph Breaks the Internet– Walt Disney Animation Studios
Smallfoot– Warner Bros.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse– Sony Pictures Entertainment
The Grinch– Universal Pictures
Feature Documentary
Free Solo – National Geographic
Generation Wealth – Amazon Studios
McQueen – Bleeker Street Media
Quincy - Netflix
Shirkers - Netflix
Three Identical Strangers - Neon
They Shall Not Grow Old –Fathom Events
They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead – Netflix
Won’t You Be My Neighbor– Focus Features
Foreign-Language Feature
2.0 – AA Films
Capernaum -Sony Pictures Classics
Cold War – Amazon Studios
The Guilty – Magnolia Pictures
Never Look Away – Sony Pictures Classics
Redbad – Epic Pictures Group
The Happy Prince – Sony Pictures Classics
Winter Brothers – Kimstim Films
Feature Music Underscore
Aquaman– Warner Bros.
A Quiet Place – Paramount Pictures
Black Panther– Walt Disney Studios / Marvel Studios
First Man– Universal Pictures
Isle of Dogs– Fox Searchlight
Mission Impossible: Fallout– Paramount Pictures
Roma– Netflix
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse– Sony Pictures Entertainment
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs– Netflix
Musical Feature
A Star is Born – Warner Bros.
Bohemian Rhapsody – Twentieth Century Fox
Mary Poppins Returns– Walt Disney Studios
Feature Dialogue/ADR
A Quiet Place – Paramount Pictures
A Star is Born – Warner Bros.
Bohemian Rhapsody – Twentieth Century Fox
First Man– Universal Pictures
Green Book– Universal Pictures
Mary Poppins Returns– Walt Disney Studios
Mission Impossible: Fallout– Paramount Pictures
Roma– Netflix
The Favourite– Fox Searchlight
Feature Effects/Foley
A Quiet Place – Paramount Pictures
Avengers: Infinity War- Walt Disney Studios / Marvel Studios
Black Panther– Walt Disney Studios / Marvel Studios
Deadpool 2- Twentieth Century Fox
First Man– Universal Pictures
Mission Impossible: Fallout– Paramount Pictures
Ready Player One– Warner Bros.
Roma– Netflix
The Favourite– Fox Searchlight
Broadcast Media: Live Action Under 35:00
Ballers “This is Not Our World” - HBO
Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going” - HBO
Everything Sucks! “We Were Merely Freshmen” – Netflix
Kidding “The Cookie” - Showtime
One Day at a Time “Homecoming” – Netflix
Star Trek: Short Treks “The Brightest Star” – CBS All Access
Sweetbitter “Now Your Tongue is Coded” - Starz
The Good Place “Janet(s)” – NBC / Universal
Young Sheldon “An 8-Bit Princess and a Flat Tire Genius” - CBS
Episodic Shortform – Music/Musical
American Horror Story “The End” – FX Network
Fortitude “Season 3, Episode 4” – Amazon Studios
Homecoming “Stop” – Amazon Studios
Maniac “Windmills” – Netflix
McMafia “Season 1, Episode 4” – AMC Networks
One Strange Rock “Home” – National Geographic
The Alienist “A Fruitful Partnership” - TNT
The Americans “Harvest” – FX Network
Vikings “Moments of Vision” – History Channel / MGM Television
Episodic Shortform – Dialogue/ADR
Atlanta “Teddy Perkins” – FX Network
Better Call Saul “Talk” – AMC Networks
Marvel’s Jessica Jones “Three Lives and Counting” - Netflix
The Americans “Harvest” – FX Network
The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly” – Hulu / MGM Television
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – “The Wolf” – Amazon Studios
Vikings “Moments of Vision” – History Channel / MGM Television
The X-Files “This” – Fox Network
Episodic Shortform – Effects/Foley
Atlanta “Teddy Perkins” – FX Network
Nightflyers “Torches and Pitchforks” - Syfy
The First “Near and Far” - Hulu
The Terror “Go For Broke” – AMC Networks
The Walking Dead “A New Beginning” – AMC Networks
The X-Files “My Struggle” – Fox Network
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan “French Connection” – Amazon Studios
Vikings “Moments of Vision” – History Channel / MGM Television
Episodic Longform – Music/Musical
American Crime Story “Manhunt” – FX Network
Counterpart “Birds of a Feather” - Starz
Marvel’s Luke Cage “I Get Physical” – Netflix
Ozark “Gold Coast” - Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale “The World” - Hulu / MGM Television
The Little Drummer Girl “Part 3” – AMC Networks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “We’re Going to the Catskills” – Amazon Studios
Westworld “Riddle of the Sphinx” - HBO
-
Altered Carbon “Out of the Past” - Netflix
Better Call Saul “Winner” – AMC Networks
Bodyguard “Season 1, Episode 2” – Netflix
House of Cards “Chapter 73” – Netflix
Marvel’s Daredevil “Blindsided” - Netflix
Narcos: Mexico “Just Say No” - Netflix
Ozark “Gold Coast” - Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale “The Last Ceremony” - Hulu / MGM Television
Westworld “Riddle of the Sphinx” - HBO
Episodic Longform – Effects/Foley
Altered Carbon “Out of the Past” - Netflix
Castle Rock “Severance” – Hulu
Homeland “All In” - Showtime
Patrick Melrose “Bad News” - Showtime
The Haunting of Hill House “Two Storms” – Netflix
The Man in the High Castle “Jahr Null” – Amazon Studios
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan “Pilot” – Amazon Studios
Westworld “Virtu e Fortuna” - HBO
Single Presentation
Agatha Christie’s Ordeal by Innocence – Amazon Studios
Collateral - Netflix
Dirty Computer – Wondaland
King Lear – Amazon Studios
Phillip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams – Amazon Studios
Nontheatrical Animation
Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – Warner Bros. / DC Entertainment
Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High - Warner Bros. / DC Entertainment
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash – Warner Bros. Animation
Next Gen – Netflix
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay – Warner Bros. Animation / DC Entertainment
The Death of Superman – Warner Bros. Animation
Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia – DreamWorks / Netflix
Nontheatrical Documentary
All or Nothing: Michigan Wolverines, “Be the Game Changer” - Amazon Studios
Bobby Kennedy for President “I’d Like to Serve” – Netflix
Gymkhana Files “Where it All Began” – Amazon Studios
Medal of Honor – Netflix
Operation Odessa – Showtime
Searching for Sound: Islandman and VeYasin – Red Bull TV
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling - HBO
Watergate – Representational Pictures
Nontheatrical Feature
Extinction – Universal Pictures
Game Over Man – Netflix
My Dinner With Hervé – HBO
Tau – Netflix
The Christmas Chronicles – Netflix
Gaming: Computer Cinematic
Battlefield V – Electronic Arts
God of War – Sony Interactive Entertainment
League of Legends – Riot Games
Spider-Man - Sony Interactive Entertainment
World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth – Blizzard Entertainment
Gaming: Computer Interactive Game Play
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Ubisoft
Battlefield V – Electronic Arts
God of War – Sony Interactive Entertainment
Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Square Enix
Spider-Man – Sony Interactive Entertainment
Special Venue
Age of Sail – Chromospheres / Google Spotlight
Backyard Wilderness – SK Films
DreamWorks Theater Presents: Kung Fu Panda: “The Emperor’s Quest” – DreamWorks
Spheres - City Lights / Oculus VR
Wreck it Ralph: Ralph Breaks VR – ILMxLAB
Animation Short Form
Bilby – Universal Pictures
Bird Karma – Universal Pictures
Crow: The Legend – Baobab Studios
Lost Property Office – 8th in Line Productions
Overwatch “Reunion” – Blizzard Entertainment
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mystic Mayhem – Nickelodeon
Spy Kids: Mission Critical “The Vinyl Countdown” – Netflix
Star Wars: Rebels “The World Between Worlds” – Disney / ABC
Steven Universe “Reunited” – Cartoon Network
Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Crush – USC Film School
Edison’s Diorama – Chapman University
Facing It – National Film and Television School
Fish Boy - National Film and Television School
Inanimate - National Film and Television School
Police - National Film and Television School
So Far, So Good – Fryderyk Chopin University of Music
The Beacon - Chapman University