MPSE Golden Reel Awards: 'First Man,' 'A Quiet Place' Among Sound Editors Nominees

A Quiet Place, First Man, Mission: Impossible — Fallout and Roma received three nominations apiece, the most for features, for the 66th annual Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards, which will be presented Feb. 17 at the Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles.

All three teams of sound editors were nominated for effects/Foley, dialog/ADR and music underscore.

A Star is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther, The Favourite, Isle of Dogs and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse received two nominations apiece in the feature categories.

The complete list of nominees follows.