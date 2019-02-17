'Bohemian Rhapsody' Wins Pair of Trophies at Sound Editors' Golden Reel Awards

10:48 PM 2/17/2019

by Carolyn Giardina

'Into the Spider-Verse' also won two awards, while 'A Quiet Place' and 'Roma' grabbed one each.

Bohemian Rhapsody won two trophies, for dialogue/ADR and musical, and A Quiet Place won one, for effects/Foley in the live-action feature competition of  the 66th annual Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards, handed out Sunday at the Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles.

Additionally, animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse won two trophies during the evening. Netflix's Roma won the foreign-language film category.

A Quiet Place, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man and Roma are nominated for the Academy Award in sound editing. Last weekend, Bohemian Rhapsody won the BAFTA for best sound (which combines sound editing and mixing).

During the evening, Michael Mann helped to present the MPSE Filmmaker of the Year award to Antoine Fuqua. Accepting the trophy, Fuqua remembered the people who were part of the Civil Rights Movement — "many of these people were women" — and he emphasized that he strives to hire a "diverse cast and crew that I believe reflects America." He saluted the sound professionals, saying "your work is extremely important to me. You make us laugh, cry, feel love ... and you make us think. And we need more critical thinking these days, more than ever."

Supervising sound editor Stephen Hunter Flick — an Oscar winner for Robocop and Speed — was honored with the Career Achievement.Award.

A complete list of winners follows.

  • Feature Animation

    Sony Pictures

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Entertainment (WINNER)

    Incredibles 2 – Walt Disney Pictures

    Isle of Dogs – Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Peter Rabbit – Sony Pictures Entertainment

    Ralph Breaks the Internet – Walt Disney Animation Studios

    Smallfoot – Warner Bros.

    The Grinch – Universal Pictures

  • Feature Documentary

    TIE

    Free Solo – National Geographic (WINNER)

    They Shall Not Grow Old – Fathom Events (WINNER)

    Generation Wealth – Amazon Studios

    McQueen – Bleeker Street Media

    Quincy - Netflix

    Shirkers - Netflix

    Three Identical Strangers - Neon

    They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead – Netflix

    Won’t You Be My Neighbor – Focus Features

  • Foreign-Language Feature

    Carlos Somonte/Courtesy of Netflix

    Roma Netflix (WINNER)

    2.0 – AA Films

    Capernaum -Sony Pictures Classics

    Cold War – Amazon Studios

    The Guilty – Magnolia Pictures

    Never Look Away – Sony Pictures Classics

    Redbad – Epic Pictures Group

    The Happy Prince – Sony Pictures Classics

    Winter Brothers – Kimstim Films

  • Feature Music Underscore

    Courtesy of Sony Pictures

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse– Sony Pictures Entertainment (WINNER)

    Aquaman– Warner Bros.

    A Quiet Place – Paramount Pictures

    Black Panther– Walt Disney Studios / Marvel Studios

    First Man– Universal Pictures

    Isle of Dogs– Fox Searchlight

    Mission Impossible: Fallout– Paramount Pictures

    Roma– Netflix

    The Ballad of Buster Scruggs– Netflix

  • Musical Feature

    Alex Bailey/Twentieth Century Fox

    Bohemian Rhapsody – Twentieth Century Fox (WINNER)

    A Star is Born – Warner Bros

    Mary Poppins Returns– Walt Disney Studios

  • Feature Dialogue/ADR

    Bohemian Rhapsody – Twentieth Century Fox (WINNER)

    A Quiet Place – Paramount Pictures

    A Star is Born – Warner Bros.

    First Man– Universal Pictures

    Green Book– Universal Pictures

    Mary Poppins Returns– Walt Disney Studios

    Mission Impossible: Fallout– Paramount Pictures

    Roma– Netflix

    The Favourite– Fox Searchlight

  • Feature Effects/Foley

    A Quiet Place – Paramount Pictures (WINNER)

    Avengers: Infinity War- Walt Disney Studios / Marvel Studios

    Black Panther– Walt Disney Studios / Marvel Studios

    Deadpool 2- Twentieth Century Fox

    First Man– Universal Pictures

    Mission Impossible: Fallout– Paramount Pictures

    Ready Player One– Warner Bros.

    Roma– Netflix

    The Favourite– Fox Searchlight

  • Broadcast Media: Live Action Under 35:00

    Star Trek: Short Treks “The Brightest Star” – CBS All Access (WINNER)

    Ballers “This is Not Our World” - HBO

    Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going” - HBO

    Everything Sucks! “We Were Merely Freshmen” – Netflix

    Kidding “The Cookie” - Showtime

    One Day at a Time “Homecoming” – Netflix

    Sweetbitter “Now Your Tongue is Coded” - Starz

    The Good Place “Janet(s)” – NBC / Universal

    Young Sheldon “An 8-Bit Princess and a Flat Tire Genius” - CBS

  • Episodic Shortform – Music/Musical

    TIE

    American Horror Story “Apocaklypse” – FX Network (WINNER)

    Vikings “Moments of Vision” – History Channel / MGM Television (WINNER)

    Fortitude “Season 3, Episode 4” – Amazon Studios

    Homecoming “Stop” – Amazon Studios

    Maniac “Windmills” – Netflix

    McMafia “Season 1, Episode 4” – AMC Networks

    One Strange Rock “Home” – National Geographic

    The Alienist “A Fruitful Partnership” - TNT

    The Americans “Harvest” – FX Network

  • Episodic Shortform – Dialogue/ADR

    Patrick Harbron/FX

    The Americans “Harvest” – FX Network (WINNER)

    Atlanta “Teddy Perkins” – FX Network

    Better Call Saul “Talk” – AMC Networks

    Marvel’s Jessica Jones “Three Lives and Counting” - Netflix

    The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly” – Hulu / MGM Television

    Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – “The Wolf” – Amazon Studios

    Vikings “Moments of Vision” – History Channel / MGM Television

    The X-Files “This” – Fox Network

  • Episodic Shortform – Effects/Foley

    Atlanta “Teddy Perkins” – FX Network (WINNER)

    Nightflyers “Torches and Pitchforks” - Syfy

    The First “Near and Far” - Hulu

    The Terror “Go For Broke” – AMC Networks

    The Walking Dead “A New Beginning” – AMC Networks

    The X-Files “My Struggle” – Fox Network

    Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan “French Connection” – Amazon Studios

    Vikings “Moments of Vision” – History Channel / MGM Television

  • Episodic Longform – Music/Musical

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “We’re Going to the Catskills” – Amazon Studios (WINNER)

    American Crime Story “Manhunt” – FX Network

    Counterpart “Birds of a Feather” - Starz

    Marvel’s Luke Cage “I Get Physical” – Netflix

    Ozark “Gold Coast” - Netflix

    The Handmaid’s Tale “The World” - Hulu / MGM Television

    The Little Drummer Girl “Part 3” – AMC Networks

    Westworld “Riddle of the Sphinx” - HBO

  • Episodic Longform – Dialogue/ADR

    Courtesy of HBO

    Westworld “Riddle of the Sphinx” - HBO (WINNER)

    Altered Carbon “Out of the Past” - Netflix

    Better Call Saul “Winner” – AMC Networks

    Bodyguard “Season 1, Episode 2” – Netflix

    House of Cards “Chapter 73” – Netflix

    Marvel’s Daredevil “Blindsided” - Netflix

    Narcos: Mexico “Just Say No” - Netflix

    Ozark “Gold Coast” - Netflix

    The Handmaid’s Tale “The Last Ceremony” - Hulu / MGM Television

  • Episodic Longform – Effects/Foley

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Altered Carbon “Out of the Past” - Netflix (WINNER)

    Castle Rock “Severance” – Hulu

    Homeland “All In” - Showtime

    Patrick Melrose “Bad News” - Showtime

    The Haunting of Hill House “Two Storms” – Netflix

    The Man in the High Castle “Jahr Null” – Amazon Studios

    Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan “Pilot” – Amazon Studios

    Westworld “Virtu e Fortuna” - HBO

  • Single Presentation

    Courtesy of Amazon Studios

    Phillip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams – Amazon Studios (WINNER)

    Agatha Christie’s Ordeal by Innocence – Amazon Studios

    Collateral - Netflix

    Dirty Computer – Wondaland

    King Lear – Amazon Studios

  • Nontheatrical Animation

    Next Gen – Netflix (WINNER)

    Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – Warner Bros. / DC Entertainment

    Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High - Warner Bros. / DC Entertainment

    Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash – Warner Bros. Animation

    Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay – Warner Bros. Animation / DC Entertainment

    The Death of Superman – Warner Bros. Animation

    Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia – DreamWorks / Netflix

  • Nontheatrical Documentary

    Searching for Sound: Islandman and VeYasin – Red Bull TV (WINNER)

    All or Nothing: Michigan Wolverines, “Be the Game Changer” - Amazon Studios

    Bobby Kennedy for President “I’d Like to Serve” – Netflix

    Gymkhana Files “Where it All Began” – Amazon Studios

    Medal of Honor – Netflix

    Operation Odessa – Showtime

    The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling - HBO

    Watergate – Representational Pictures

  • Nontheatrical Feature

    Extinction – Universal Pictures (WINNER)

    Game Over Man – Netflix

    My Dinner With Hervé – HBO

    Tau – Netflix

    The Christmas Chronicles – Netflix

  • Gaming: Computer Cinematic

    World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth – Blizzard Entertainment (WINNER)

    Battlefield V – Electronic Arts

    God of War – Sony Interactive Entertainment

    League of Legends – Riot Games

    Spider-Man - Sony Interactive Entertainment

  • Gaming: Computer Interactive Game Play

    God of War – Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)

    Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Ubisoft

    Battlefield V – Electronic Arts

    Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Square Enix

    Spider-Man – Sony Interactive Entertainment

  • Special Venue

    Courtesy of Google Inc.

    Age of Sail – Chromospheres / Google Spotlight (WINNER)

    Backyard Wilderness – SK Films

    DreamWorks Theater Presents: Kung Fu Panda: “The Emperor’s Quest” – DreamWorks

    Spheres - City Lights / Oculus VR

    Wreck it Ralph: Ralph Breaks VR – ILMxLAB

  • Animation Short Form

    Overwatch “Reunion” – Blizzard Entertainment (WINNER)

    Bilby – Universal Pictures

    Bird Karma – Universal Pictures

    Crow: The Legend – Baobab Studios

    Lost Property Office – 8th in Line Productions

    Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mystic Mayhem – Nickelodeon

    Spy Kids: Mission Critical “The Vinyl Countdown” – Netflix

    Star Wars: Rebels “The World Between Worlds” – Disney / ABC

    Steven Universe “Reunited” – Cartoon Network

  • Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

    Facing It – National Film and Television School (WINNER)

    Crush – USC Film School

    Edison’s Diorama – Chapman University

    Fish Boy - National Film and Television School

    Inanimate - National Film and Television School

    Police - National Film and Television School

    So Far, So Good – Fryderyk Chopin University of Music

    The Beacon - Chapman University