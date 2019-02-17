'Bohemian Rhapsody' Wins Pair of Trophies at Sound Editors' Golden Reel Awards
'Into the Spider-Verse' also won two awards, while 'A Quiet Place' and 'Roma' grabbed one each.
Bohemian Rhapsody won two trophies, for dialogue/ADR and musical, and A Quiet Place won one, for effects/Foley in the live-action feature competition of the 66th annual Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards, handed out Sunday at the Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles.
Additionally, animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse won two trophies during the evening. Netflix's Roma won the foreign-language film category.
A Quiet Place, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man and Roma are nominated for the Academy Award in sound editing. Last weekend, Bohemian Rhapsody won the BAFTA for best sound (which combines sound editing and mixing).
During the evening, Michael Mann helped to present the MPSE Filmmaker of the Year award to Antoine Fuqua. Accepting the trophy, Fuqua remembered the people who were part of the Civil Rights Movement — "many of these people were women" — and he emphasized that he strives to hire a "diverse cast and crew that I believe reflects America." He saluted the sound professionals, saying "your work is extremely important to me. You make us laugh, cry, feel love ... and you make us think. And we need more critical thinking these days, more than ever."
Supervising sound editor Stephen Hunter Flick — an Oscar winner for Robocop and Speed — was honored with the Career Achievement.Award.
A complete list of winners follows.
-
Feature Animation
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Sony Pictures Entertainment (WINNER)
Incredibles 2 – Walt Disney Pictures
Isle of Dogs – Fox Searchlight Pictures
Peter Rabbit – Sony Pictures Entertainment
Ralph Breaks the Internet – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Smallfoot – Warner Bros.
The Grinch – Universal Pictures
-
Feature Documentary
TIE
Free Solo – National Geographic (WINNER)
They Shall Not Grow Old – Fathom Events (WINNER)
Generation Wealth – Amazon Studios
McQueen – Bleeker Street Media
Quincy - Netflix
Shirkers - Netflix
Three Identical Strangers - Neon
They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead – Netflix
Won’t You Be My Neighbor – Focus Features
-
Foreign-Language Feature
Roma – Netflix (WINNER)
2.0 – AA Films
Capernaum -Sony Pictures Classics
Cold War – Amazon Studios
The Guilty – Magnolia Pictures
Never Look Away – Sony Pictures Classics
Redbad – Epic Pictures Group
The Happy Prince – Sony Pictures Classics
Winter Brothers – Kimstim Films
-
Feature Music Underscore
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse– Sony Pictures Entertainment (WINNER)
Aquaman– Warner Bros.
A Quiet Place – Paramount Pictures
Black Panther– Walt Disney Studios / Marvel Studios
First Man– Universal Pictures
Isle of Dogs– Fox Searchlight
Mission Impossible: Fallout– Paramount Pictures
Roma– Netflix
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs– Netflix
-
Musical Feature
Bohemian Rhapsody – Twentieth Century Fox (WINNER)
A Star is Born – Warner Bros
Mary Poppins Returns– Walt Disney Studios
-
Feature Dialogue/ADR
Bohemian Rhapsody – Twentieth Century Fox (WINNER)
A Quiet Place – Paramount Pictures
A Star is Born – Warner Bros.
First Man– Universal Pictures
Green Book– Universal Pictures
Mary Poppins Returns– Walt Disney Studios
Mission Impossible: Fallout– Paramount Pictures
Roma– Netflix
The Favourite– Fox Searchlight
-
Feature Effects/Foley
A Quiet Place – Paramount Pictures (WINNER)
Avengers: Infinity War- Walt Disney Studios / Marvel Studios
Black Panther– Walt Disney Studios / Marvel Studios
Deadpool 2- Twentieth Century Fox
First Man– Universal Pictures
Mission Impossible: Fallout– Paramount Pictures
Ready Player One– Warner Bros.
Roma– Netflix
The Favourite– Fox Searchlight
-
Broadcast Media: Live Action Under 35:00
Star Trek: Short Treks “The Brightest Star” – CBS All Access (WINNER)
Ballers “This is Not Our World” - HBO
Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going” - HBO
Everything Sucks! “We Were Merely Freshmen” – Netflix
Kidding “The Cookie” - Showtime
One Day at a Time “Homecoming” – Netflix
Sweetbitter “Now Your Tongue is Coded” - Starz
The Good Place “Janet(s)” – NBC / Universal
Young Sheldon “An 8-Bit Princess and a Flat Tire Genius” - CBS
-
Episodic Shortform – Music/Musical
TIE
American Horror Story “Apocaklypse” – FX Network (WINNER)
Vikings “Moments of Vision” – History Channel / MGM Television (WINNER)
Fortitude “Season 3, Episode 4” – Amazon Studios
Homecoming “Stop” – Amazon Studios
Maniac “Windmills” – Netflix
McMafia “Season 1, Episode 4” – AMC Networks
One Strange Rock “Home” – National Geographic
The Alienist “A Fruitful Partnership” - TNT
The Americans “Harvest” – FX Network
-
Episodic Shortform – Dialogue/ADR
The Americans “Harvest” – FX Network (WINNER)
Atlanta “Teddy Perkins” – FX Network
Better Call Saul “Talk” – AMC Networks
Marvel’s Jessica Jones “Three Lives and Counting” - Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale “Holly” – Hulu / MGM Television
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – “The Wolf” – Amazon Studios
Vikings “Moments of Vision” – History Channel / MGM Television
The X-Files “This” – Fox Network
-
Episodic Shortform – Effects/Foley
Atlanta “Teddy Perkins” – FX Network (WINNER)
Nightflyers “Torches and Pitchforks” - Syfy
The First “Near and Far” - Hulu
The Terror “Go For Broke” – AMC Networks
The Walking Dead “A New Beginning” – AMC Networks
The X-Files “My Struggle” – Fox Network
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan “French Connection” – Amazon Studios
Vikings “Moments of Vision” – History Channel / MGM Television
-
Episodic Longform – Music/Musical
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “We’re Going to the Catskills” – Amazon Studios (WINNER)
American Crime Story “Manhunt” – FX Network
Counterpart “Birds of a Feather” - Starz
Marvel’s Luke Cage “I Get Physical” – Netflix
Ozark “Gold Coast” - Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale “The World” - Hulu / MGM Television
The Little Drummer Girl “Part 3” – AMC Networks
Westworld “Riddle of the Sphinx” - HBO
-
Episodic Longform – Dialogue/ADR
Westworld “Riddle of the Sphinx” - HBO (WINNER)
Altered Carbon “Out of the Past” - Netflix
Better Call Saul “Winner” – AMC Networks
Bodyguard “Season 1, Episode 2” – Netflix
House of Cards “Chapter 73” – Netflix
Marvel’s Daredevil “Blindsided” - Netflix
Narcos: Mexico “Just Say No” - Netflix
Ozark “Gold Coast” - Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale “The Last Ceremony” - Hulu / MGM Television
-
Episodic Longform – Effects/Foley
Altered Carbon “Out of the Past” - Netflix (WINNER)
Castle Rock “Severance” – Hulu
Homeland “All In” - Showtime
Patrick Melrose “Bad News” - Showtime
The Haunting of Hill House “Two Storms” – Netflix
The Man in the High Castle “Jahr Null” – Amazon Studios
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan “Pilot” – Amazon Studios
Westworld “Virtu e Fortuna” - HBO
-
Single Presentation
Phillip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams – Amazon Studios (WINNER)
Agatha Christie’s Ordeal by Innocence – Amazon Studios
Collateral - Netflix
Dirty Computer – Wondaland
King Lear – Amazon Studios
-
Nontheatrical Animation
Next Gen – Netflix (WINNER)
Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – Warner Bros. / DC Entertainment
Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High - Warner Bros. / DC Entertainment
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash – Warner Bros. Animation
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay – Warner Bros. Animation / DC Entertainment
The Death of Superman – Warner Bros. Animation
Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia – DreamWorks / Netflix
-
Nontheatrical Documentary
Searching for Sound: Islandman and VeYasin – Red Bull TV (WINNER)
All or Nothing: Michigan Wolverines, “Be the Game Changer” - Amazon Studios
Bobby Kennedy for President “I’d Like to Serve” – Netflix
Gymkhana Files “Where it All Began” – Amazon Studios
Medal of Honor – Netflix
Operation Odessa – Showtime
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling - HBO
Watergate – Representational Pictures
-
Nontheatrical Feature
Extinction – Universal Pictures (WINNER)
Game Over Man – Netflix
My Dinner With Hervé – HBO
Tau – Netflix
The Christmas Chronicles – Netflix
-
Gaming: Computer Cinematic
World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth – Blizzard Entertainment (WINNER)
Battlefield V – Electronic Arts
God of War – Sony Interactive Entertainment
League of Legends – Riot Games
Spider-Man - Sony Interactive Entertainment
-
Gaming: Computer Interactive Game Play
God of War – Sony Interactive Entertainment (WINNER)
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Ubisoft
Battlefield V – Electronic Arts
Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Square Enix
Spider-Man – Sony Interactive Entertainment
-
Special Venue
Age of Sail – Chromospheres / Google Spotlight (WINNER)
Backyard Wilderness – SK Films
DreamWorks Theater Presents: Kung Fu Panda: “The Emperor’s Quest” – DreamWorks
Spheres - City Lights / Oculus VR
Wreck it Ralph: Ralph Breaks VR – ILMxLAB
-
Animation Short Form
Overwatch “Reunion” – Blizzard Entertainment (WINNER)
Bilby – Universal Pictures
Bird Karma – Universal Pictures
Crow: The Legend – Baobab Studios
Lost Property Office – 8th in Line Productions
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mystic Mayhem – Nickelodeon
Spy Kids: Mission Critical “The Vinyl Countdown” – Netflix
Star Wars: Rebels “The World Between Worlds” – Disney / ABC
Steven Universe “Reunited” – Cartoon Network
-
Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Facing It – National Film and Television School (WINNER)
Crush – USC Film School
Edison’s Diorama – Chapman University
Fish Boy - National Film and Television School
Inanimate - National Film and Television School
Police - National Film and Television School
So Far, So Good – Fryderyk Chopin University of Music
The Beacon - Chapman University