'Bohemian Rhapsody' Wins Pair of Trophies at Sound Editors' Golden Reel Awards

Bohemian Rhapsody won two trophies, for dialogue/ADR and musical, and A Quiet Place won one, for effects/Foley in the live-action feature competition of the 66th annual Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards, handed out Sunday at the Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles.

Additionally, animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse won two trophies during the evening. Netflix's Roma won the foreign-language film category.

A Quiet Place, Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man and Roma are nominated for the Academy Award in sound editing. Last weekend, Bohemian Rhapsody won the BAFTA for best sound (which combines sound editing and mixing).

During the evening, Michael Mann helped to present the MPSE Filmmaker of the Year award to Antoine Fuqua. Accepting the trophy, Fuqua remembered the people who were part of the Civil Rights Movement — "many of these people were women" — and he emphasized that he strives to hire a "diverse cast and crew that I believe reflects America." He saluted the sound professionals, saying "your work is extremely important to me. You make us laugh, cry, feel love ... and you make us think. And we need more critical thinking these days, more than ever."

Supervising sound editor Stephen Hunter Flick — an Oscar winner for Robocop and Speed — was honored with the Career Achievement.Award.

A complete list of winners follows.