MTV EMAs: Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish Among Winners

3:11 PM 11/3/2019

by Kimberly Nordyke and Annie Howard

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Taylor Swift won best video for "ME!" featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco, along with best U.S. act, at the MTV Europe Media Awards, handed out Sunday in Seville, Spain. 

Other top winners included BTS, who won for best live act and biggest fans, and Billie Eilish, who won best new artist along with best song for "bad guy." Shawn Mendes was named best artist.

Halsey, Nicki Minaj, Green Day, FKA Twigs, Martin Garrix, Ava Max, Muse, Little Mix and Rosalía and J Balvin also went home with awards.

Becky G hosted the ceremony and also performed with Akon. Other performers included Dua Lipa, Mabel, Niall Horan, Green Day, Halsey, Ava Max, Rosal and NCT 127

Also during the show, Liam Gallagher accepted the inaugural MTV EMA Rock Icon award and performed his new single "Once" along with his hit Oasis song "Wonderwall" accompanied by string instruments and a band.

The show also paid tribute to an "outstanding year in women-led and Latin music" and honored "five dynamic changemakers" with the MTV EMA Generation Change Award, which aims to elevate and empower the fearless, original young people who are changing the world using music, creativity and innovation." The honorees were:Alfredo "Danger" Martinez, 33, Mexico; Shiden Tekle, 20, U.K.; Lisa RanRan Hu, 20, China; Kelvin Doe, 22, Sierra Leone; and Jamie Margolin, 17, U.S.

In addition, several local EMA winners were announced Sunday, including the late Avicii.

A full list of EMA winners follows.

  • Best U.K. Act

    Little Mix
    Little Mix
    HGL/Getty Images
    Little Mix (WINNER)
    Lewis Capaldi
    Dave
    Mabel
    Ed Sheeran

  • Best U.S. Act

    Taylor Swift
    Taylor Swift
    Courtesy of Trae Patton/NBC

    Taylor Swift (WINNER)
    Ariana Grande
    Billie Eilish
    Lil Nas X
    Lizzo

  • Best Song

    Billie Eilish
    Billie Eilish
    Simone Joyner/Getty Images

    "bad guy," Billie Eilish (WINNER)
    "7 rings," Ariana Grande
    "Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
    "Sunflower," Post Malone & Swae Lee
    "Señorita," Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

  • Best Artist

    Shawn Mendes
    Shawn Mendes
    Getty Images
    Shawn Mendes (WINNER)
    Ariana Grande
    J Balvin
    Miley Cyrus
    Taylor Swift

  • Best Video

    Taylor Swift
    Taylor Swift
    Noam Galai/Getty Images

    "ME!," Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco (WINNER)
    "thank u, next," Ariana Grande
    "bad guy, Billie Eilish
    "Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
    "Con Altura," ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho

  • Best Collaboration

    Rosalía
    Rosalía
    Rick Kern/WireImage
    ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura" (WINNER)
    BTS & Halsey, "Boy With Luv"
    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)"
    Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
    Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
    The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"

  • Best New

    Billie Eilish
    Billie Eilish
    Rich Fury/Getty Images
    Billie Eilish (WINNER)
    Ava Max
    Lewis Capaldi
    Lil Nas X
    Lizzo
    Mabel

  • Best Pop

    Halsey
    Halsey
    Pierre Suu/Getty Images
    Halsey (WINNER)
    Ariana Grande
    Becky G
    Camila Cabello
    Jonas Brothers
    Shawn Mendes

  • Best Live

    BTS
    BTS
    Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
    BTS (WINNER)
    Ariana Grande
    Ed Sheeran
    P!NK
    Travis Scott

  • Best Rock

    Green Day
    Green Day
    Warner Music Group

    Green Day (WINNER)
    Imagine Dragons
    Liam Gallagher
    Panic! At The Disco
    The 1975

  • Best Hip-Hop

    Nicki Minaj
    Nicki Minaj
    Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
    Nicki Minaj (WINNER)
    21 Savage
    Cardi B
    J. Cole
    Travis Scott

  • Best Alternative

    FKA Twigs
    FKA Twigs
    Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

    FKA Twigs (WINNER)
    Lana Del Rey
    Solange
    twenty one pilots
    Vampire Weekend

  • Best Electronic

    Martin Garrix
    Martin Garrix
    Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
    Martin Garrix (WINNER)
    Calvin Harris
    DJ Snake
    Marshmello
    The Chainsmokers

  • Best Look

    Halsey (WINNER)
    J Balvin
    Lil Nas X
    Lizzo
    ROSALÍA

  • Biggest Fans

    BTS
    BTS
    Alexandra Gavillet
    BTS (WINNER)
    Ariana Grande
    Billie Eilish
    Shawn Mendes
    Taylor Swift

  • Best Push

    Ava Max
    Ava Max
    JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

    Ava Max (WINNER)
    Billie Eilish
    CNCO
    H.E.R.
    Jade Bird
    Juice WRLD
    Kiana Ledé
    Lauv
    Lewis Capaldi
    Lizzo
    Mabel
    ROSALÍA

  • Best World Stage

    Muse
    Muse
    Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

    Muse - Bilbao, Spain 2018 (WINNER)
    Bebe Rexha - Isle of MTV Malta 2019
    Hailee Steinfeld - Isle of MTV Malta 2018
    The 1975 - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
    twenty one pilots - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

  • Local Winners

    Avicii
    Avicii
    D Dipasupil/Getty Images