MTV EMAs: Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish Among Winners
Taylor Swift won best video for "ME!" featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco, along with best U.S. act, at the MTV Europe Media Awards, handed out Sunday in Seville, Spain.
Other top winners included BTS, who won for best live act and biggest fans, and Billie Eilish, who won best new artist along with best song for "bad guy." Shawn Mendes was named best artist.
Halsey, Nicki Minaj, Green Day, FKA Twigs, Martin Garrix, Ava Max, Muse, Little Mix and Rosalía and J Balvin also went home with awards.
Becky G hosted the ceremony and also performed with Akon. Other performers included Dua Lipa, Mabel, Niall Horan, Green Day, Halsey, Ava Max, Rosal and NCT 127
Also during the show, Liam Gallagher accepted the inaugural MTV EMA Rock Icon award and performed his new single "Once" along with his hit Oasis song "Wonderwall" accompanied by string instruments and a band.
The show also paid tribute to an "outstanding year in women-led and Latin music" and honored "five dynamic changemakers" with the MTV EMA Generation Change Award, which aims to elevate and empower the fearless, original young people who are changing the world using music, creativity and innovation." The honorees were:Alfredo "Danger" Martinez, 33, Mexico; Shiden Tekle, 20, U.K.; Lisa RanRan Hu, 20, China; Kelvin Doe, 22, Sierra Leone; and Jamie Margolin, 17, U.S.
In addition, several local EMA winners were announced Sunday, including the late Avicii.
A full list of EMA winners follows.
-
Best U.K. ActLittle Mix (WINNER)
Lewis CapaldiDaveMabelEd Sheeran
-
Best U.S. Act
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
-
Best Song
"bad guy," Billie Eilish (WINNER)
"7 rings," Ariana Grande
"Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Sunflower," Post Malone & Swae Lee
"Señorita," Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
-
Best ArtistShawn Mendes (WINNER)
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
-
Best Video
"ME!," Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco (WINNER)
"thank u, next," Ariana Grande
"bad guy, Billie Eilish
"Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Con Altura," ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho
-
Best CollaborationROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura" (WINNER)BTS & Halsey, "Boy With Luv"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"
-
Best NewBillie Eilish (WINNER)Ava Max
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
-
Best PopHalsey (WINNER)Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
-
Best LiveBTS (WINNER)Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
-
Best Rock
Green Day (WINNER)
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
-
Best Hip-HopNicki Minaj (WINNER)21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Travis Scott
-
Best Alternative
FKA Twigs (WINNER)
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
-
Best ElectronicMartin Garrix (WINNER)Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
-
Best Look
Halsey (WINNER)
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
-
Biggest FansBTS (WINNER)Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
-
Best Push
Ava Max (WINNER)
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
ROSALÍA
-
Best World Stage
Muse - Bilbao, Spain 2018 (WINNER)
Bebe Rexha - Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld - Isle of MTV Malta 2018
The 1975 - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots - Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
-
Local Winners