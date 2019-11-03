MTV EMAs: Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish Among Winners

Taylor Swift won best video for "ME!" featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco, along with best U.S. act, at the MTV Europe Media Awards, handed out Sunday in Seville, Spain.

Other top winners included BTS, who won for best live act and biggest fans, and Billie Eilish, who won best new artist along with best song for "bad guy." Shawn Mendes was named best artist.

Halsey, Nicki Minaj, Green Day, FKA Twigs, Martin Garrix, Ava Max, Muse, Little Mix and Rosalía and J Balvin also went home with awards.

Becky G hosted the ceremony and also performed with Akon. Other performers included Dua Lipa, Mabel, Niall Horan, Green Day, Halsey, Ava Max, Rosal and NCT 127

Also during the show, Liam Gallagher accepted the inaugural MTV EMA Rock Icon award and performed his new single "Once" along with his hit Oasis song "Wonderwall" accompanied by string instruments and a band.

The show also paid tribute to an "outstanding year in women-led and Latin music" and honored "five dynamic changemakers" with the MTV EMA Generation Change Award, which aims to elevate and empower the fearless, original young people who are changing the world using music, creativity and innovation." The honorees were:Alfredo "Danger" Martinez, 33, Mexico; Shiden Tekle, 20, U.K.; Lisa RanRan Hu, 20, China; Kelvin Doe, 22, Sierra Leone; and Jamie Margolin, 17, U.S.

In addition, several local EMA winners were announced Sunday, including the late Avicii.

A full list of EMA winners follows.