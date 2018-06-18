MTV Movie & TV Awards: Chris Pratt's Life Tips, Michael B. Jordan's Roseanne Jab and 6 Other Memorable Moments
For the second year in a row, MTV honored some of Hollywood's biggest names in both film and television together at one ceremony. Tiffany Haddish hosted the recently rebranded MTV Movie & TV Awards, which were taped on Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and aired Monday night
Though a number of changes from last year remained in effect — the inclusion of television awards, gender-neutral categories, and more — the show wasn't lacking in standout moments compared to years prior.
Whether a result of Haddish's outspokenness, an emotional acceptance speech or quips about current events, there were a number of bits that stood out from Monday's show.
-
Tiffany Haddish's Opening Rap and Searing Monologue
Nobody was safe when this year's host Tiffany Haddish took the stage — including Michael B. Jordan. Though none of Haddish's monologue jokes came at Jordan's expense, it was his presence in the front row that distracted the Girls Trip breakout star during her "Bodak Yellow" parody rap.
"I’m a boss MTV, don't tell me what to do," Haddish rapped while donning a white dress similar to the one Cardi B wore when revealing her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live. After spotting Jordan in the audience, she stopped the song to joke that just one look from the Black Panther star could get someone pregnant — only for an inflatable bump to appear on Haddish herself.
What followed seemed to take the form of a roast more than a monologue, and first up on the chopping block was the Kardashian family. "That family is basically the Star Wars franchise," Haddish said after greeting Kim and Kris Jenner in the audience. "They make a ton of money, a new one's always poppin' up, and they're ruled by a bossy overlord who sleeps in a mask and she love black men."
NO ONE IS SAFE FROM @TiffanyHaddish | Tune in to #MTVAwards right now on @MTV pic.twitter.com/2ukzReW4OV— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 19, 2018
The host did show some love, though — specifically to Zendaya. "She taught me how to model, and I taught her how to grapefruit," Haddish said, referring to her infamous Girls Trip scene where she demonstrates an oral sex technique with the fruit.
"She 21 now, ya'll! She a grown woman," Haddish said of Zendaya. "You gotta know how to do that if you want a husband."
-
Chadwick Boseman Bringing Waffle House Shooting Hero James Shaw Jr. on Stage
Chadwick Boseman won best hero for Blank Panther, but he decided to dedicate the award to James Shaw Jr., the 29-year-old whose bravery garnered national attention in April after he pryed a weapon out of the hands of the Waffle House shooter in Tennessee.
"Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing," Boseman said during his acceptance speech. "But it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life."
Shaw was in the audience, and eventually joined Boseman on stage. "This is gonna live at your house," Boseman said, handing the Golden Popcorn award to Shaw.
-
Keiynan Lonsdale's Inspirational Acceptance Speech
Castmembers of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why — Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Alisha Boe and Miles Heizer — presented Love, Simon's Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale the "best kiss" award," though only Lonsdale was present to accept.
"I just want to say to every kid, you can live your dreams and wear dresses," Lonsdale said, garnering loud applause from the audience. "You can live your dreams and kiss the one that you love, no matter what gender they are."
He continued, "You can live your dreams and you can believe in magic. You can live your dreams and you can be yourself."
-
Michael B. Jordan's Roseanne Barr Jab
Roseanne Barr's eponymous ABC series may have been canceled more than a month ago, but that didn't stop Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan from taking a swing at Barr, whose racist tweet caused the cancellation in the first place.
"I'm shocked that I won this award for best villian," Jordan said at the beginning of his acceptance speech. "I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag."
-
Lena Waithe's Award Dedication
Lena Waithe was honored with the Trailblazer Award, which recognizes content creators that introduce new and unique voices in the entertainment industry. Common, who introduced Waithe, said she gives "a chance to fresh, new voices, forging a new path so maybe one day there'll be more than one black, lesbian writer like herself accepting awards onstage."
Once she took the stage, Waithe used her acceptance speech to pay tribute to innovators who paved the way for her, like the subjects of the documentary Paris Is Burning. "They strutted through a brick wall so we wouldn't have to," Waithe said of Willi Ninja, Dorian Corey and other drag queens featured in the doc.
-
All of Tiffany Haddish's Film Parodies
Throughout the show, Haddish appeared in a number of scenes parodying some of this year's most talked-about films. The host opened the show in Wakanda, where she battled Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa for the awards show hosting gig alongside Get Out's Lil Rey Howery and her Girls Trip co-stars Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Haddish later entered the Star Wars universe — specifically, The Last Jedi — to flirt with Adam Driver's Kylo Ren as he donned his infamous high-waisted pants.
She also introduced the idea of A Quiet Place revamp, but unlike John Krasinki's film, the monsters in Haddish's version are affected by what they see rather than what they hear. Elisabeth Moss, Dave Chappelle, and Jamie Foxx made apperances in the completely blacked-out mock trailer.
-
Chris Pratt's Generation Award Win
MTV honored Chris Pratt with the Generation Award for his contributions to film and television. Aubrey Plaza, Pratt's on-screen love in Parks & Recreation, and Bryce Dallas Howard, his Jurassic World co-star, presented the award, which the audience gave the actor a standing ovation for.
Pratt thanked the two, along with his friends, colleagues, family and most notably, his 5-year-old son, Jack. "A special mention to my son Jack who will watch this one day. Kid, I love you. I love you more than anything in the world," Pratt said.
He also provided "the next generation" with nine life tips, ranging from "don't be a turd" to "God is real, God loves you, God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do."
Pratt also emphasized the importance of imperfection. "Nobody is perfect. Nobody. None of us, not you. People are gonna tell you you're perfect just the way you are, you're not!" he said. "You are imperfect, you always will be, but there is a powerful force that designed you that way. And it loves you, it accepts you for exactly who you are. It forgives you for your flaws, no matter what they are, and if you're willing to accept that, you will have grace. And grace is a gift."
He continued, "And like the freedom that we enjoy in this country, that grace was paid for with somebody else's blood. Do not forget it. Don't take it for granted. It's a gift for which none of us are worthy. So do your best to earn it. Just be kind, don't be a bully, be of service. Do not be a turd. God bless you."
Other tips were more lighthearted — one even including detailed instructions on how to "poop at a party."
-
Lady Gaga's Appearance
Gaga: Five Foot Two won "best music documentary," and Lady Gaga was on hand to both accept the award and present the "best movie" category (which Blank Panther won).
In her acceptance speech, the pop star poked fun at the Netflix documentary's title, revealing she recently found out she's actually "five foot and three quarters."
"I'm so, so sorry," Gaga joked.
OH HEYY LITTLE MONSTERS— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 19, 2018
The QUEEN @LadyGaga won Best Music Documentary for ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two.’ | Tune into #MTVAwards right now on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/avyZPHr5j5