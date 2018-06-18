MTV Movie & TV Awards: Chris Pratt's Life Tips, Michael B. Jordan's Roseanne Jab and 6 Other Memorable Moments

Nobody was safe when this year's host Tiffany Haddish took the stage — including Michael B. Jordan. Though none of Haddish's monologue jokes came at Jordan's expense, it was his presence in the front row that distracted the Girls Trip breakout star during her "Bodak Yellow" parody rap.

"I’m a boss MTV, don't tell me what to do," Haddish rapped while donning a white dress similar to the one Cardi B wore when revealing her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live. After spotting Jordan in the audience, she stopped the song to joke that just one look from the Black Panther star could get someone pregnant — only for an inflatable bump to appear on Haddish herself.

What followed seemed to take the form of a roast more than a monologue, and first up on the chopping block was the Kardashian family. "That family is basically the Star Wars franchise," Haddish said after greeting Kim and Kris Jenner in the audience. "They make a ton of money, a new one's always poppin' up, and they're ruled by a bossy overlord who sleeps in a mask and she love black men."

NO ONE IS SAFE FROM @TiffanyHaddish | Tune in to #MTVAwards right now on @MTV pic.twitter.com/2ukzReW4OV — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 19, 2018

The host did show some love, though — specifically to Zendaya. "She taught me how to model, and I taught her how to grapefruit," Haddish said, referring to her infamous Girls Trip scene where she demonstrates an oral sex technique with the fruit.

"She 21 now, ya'll! She a grown woman," Haddish said of Zendaya. "You gotta know how to do that if you want a husband."