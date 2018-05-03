MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Black Panther,' 'Stranger Things' Top Nominations
Tiffany Haddish is set to host the June 18 show.
Black Panther and Stranger Things top the list of nominees for th 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, announced Thursday.
Black Panther earned a total of seven nominations, including best movie and two noms for star Chadwick Boseman (best performance in a movie and best hero). Also vying for best movie alongside Black Panther are Avengers: Infinity War, Girls Trip, IT and Wonder Woman.
Stranger Things scored a total of six noms, including best show and best performance in a show for Millie Bobby Brown, who last year received an Emmy nom for her role as Eleven. 13 Reasons Why, Game of Thrones, Grown-ish and Riverdale also are competing for best show.
Other top nominees in the film categories are IT with four and Girls Trip, Avengers: Infinity War, Wonder Woman and Star Wars: The Last Jedi with three apiece. Disney was the top studio with a total of 15 noms.
On the TV side, shows earning multiple noms include Riverdale and Game of Thrones with three apiece. Netflix leads all TV networks and streamers with 10 total noms.
For a second consecutive year, the categories will be gender-neutral, with both men and women competing alongside each other. For best TV performance, Brown is nominated alongside Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones). On the film side, Boseman will compete for best movie performance along with Oscar winner Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver), Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird).
MTV also unveiled nominees in a slew of other categories, including best villain, best onscreen team, best comedic performance, best fight, best reality series/franchise, scene stealer and, of course, best kiss, one of the more quirky staples of the show. Additional categories and honors will be announced at a later date.
Girls Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish, who will host the awards show, earned two nominations, for best comedic performance and scene stealer.
The awards are voted on by fans, with voting underway at MTVAwards.MTV.com.
The 2018 “MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. Emmy winner Joel Gallen, who helped create the awards show and produced it for 14 years, will return as executive producer through his Tenth Planet Productions. MTV’s Amy Doyle, Garrett English and Wendy Plaut also will executive produce along with Rick Austin.
A list of nominees follows.
-
Best Movie
Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
IT (New Line Cinema)
Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)
-
Best Show
13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Grown-ish (Freeform)
Riverdale (The CW)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
-
Best Performance in a Movie
Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther
Timothee Chalamet
Call Me by Your Name
Ansel Elgort
Baby Driver
Daisy Ridley
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Saoirse Ronan
Lady Bird
-
Best Performance in a Show
Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things
Darren Criss
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford
13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae
Insecure
Maisie Williams
Game of Thrones
-
Best Hero
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther)
Black Panther
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)
Game of Thrones
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman)
Wonder Woman
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash)
The Flash
Daisy Ridley (Rey)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
-
Best Villain
Josh Brolin (Thanos)
Avengers: Infinity War
Adam Driver (Kylo Ren)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger)
Black Panther
Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker)
Legion
Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise)
IT
-
Best Kiss
Jane the Virgin
Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)
Love, Simon
Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)
Ready Player One
Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)
Riverdale
KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)
Stranger Things
Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)
-
Most Frightened Performance
Talitha Bateman (Janice)
Annabelle: Creation
Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott)
A Quiet Place
Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh)
IT
Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole)
Black Mirror
Noah Schnapp (Will Byers)
Stranger Things
-
Best Onscreen Team
Black Panther
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)
IT
Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)
Ready Player One
Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)
Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)
-
Best Comedic Performance
Jack Black
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Tiffany Haddish
Girls Trip
Dan Levy
Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon
Saturday Night Live
Amy Schumer
I Feel Pretty
-
Scene Stealer
Tiffany Haddish (Dina)
Girls Trip
Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove)
Stranger Things
Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom)
Riverdale
Taika Waititi (Korg)
Thor: Ragnarok
Letitia Wright (Shuri)
Black Panther
-
Best Fight
Atomic Blonde
Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)
Avengers: Infinity War
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)
Black Panther
Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)
Thor: Ragnarok
Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
Wonder Woman
Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers
-
Best Music Documentary
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated
Gaga: Five Foot Two
Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”
The Defiant Ones
-
Best Reality Series/Franchise
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop
The Real Housewives
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Vanderpump Rules