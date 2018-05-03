MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Black Panther,' 'Stranger Things' Top Nominations

Black Panther and Stranger Things top the list of nominees for th 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, announced Thursday.

Black Panther earned a total of seven nominations, including best movie and two noms for star Chadwick Boseman (best performance in a movie and best hero). Also vying for best movie alongside Black Panther are Avengers: Infinity War, Girls Trip, IT and Wonder Woman.

Stranger Things scored a total of six noms, including best show and best performance in a show for Millie Bobby Brown, who last year received an Emmy nom for her role as Eleven. 13 Reasons Why, Game of Thrones, Grown-ish and Riverdale also are competing for best show.

Other top nominees in the film categories are IT with four and Girls Trip, Avengers: Infinity War, Wonder Woman and Star Wars: The Last Jedi with three apiece. Disney was the top studio with a total of 15 noms.

On the TV side, shows earning multiple noms include Riverdale and Game of Thrones with three apiece. Netflix leads all TV networks and streamers with 10 total noms.

For a second consecutive year, the categories will be gender-neutral, with both men and women competing alongside each other. For best TV performance, Brown is nominated alongside Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones). On the film side, Boseman will compete for best movie performance along with Oscar winner Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver), Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird).

MTV also unveiled nominees in a slew of other categories, including best villain, best onscreen team, best comedic performance, best fight, best reality series/franchise, scene stealer and, of course, best kiss, one of the more quirky staples of the show. Additional categories and honors will be announced at a later date.

Girls Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish, who will host the awards show, earned two nominations, for best comedic performance and scene stealer.

The awards are voted on by fans, with voting underway at MTVAwards.MTV.com.

The 2018 “MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. Emmy winner Joel Gallen, who helped create the awards show and produced it for 14 years, will return as executive producer through his Tenth Planet Productions. MTV’s Amy Doyle, Garrett English and Wendy Plaut also will executive produce along with Rick Austin.

A list of nominees follows.