MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Black Panther,' 'Stranger Things' Top Nominations

9:00 AM 5/3/2018

by Kimberly Nordyke

Tiffany Haddish is set to host the June 18 show.

'Black Panther,' left, and 'Stranger Things'
Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios; Netflix

Black Panther and Stranger Things top the list of nominees for th 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, announced Thursday.

Black Panther earned a total of seven nominations, including best movie and two noms for star Chadwick Boseman (best performance in a movie and best hero). Also vying for best movie alongside Black Panther are Avengers: Infinity War, Girls Trip, IT and Wonder Woman.

Stranger Things scored a total of six noms, including best show and best performance in a show for Millie Bobby Brown, who last year received an Emmy nom for her role as Eleven. 13 Reasons Why, Game of Thrones, Grown-ish and Riverdale also are competing for best show.

Other top nominees in the film categories are IT with four and Girls Trip, Avengers: Infinity War, Wonder Woman and Star Wars: The Last Jedi with three apiece. Disney was the top studio with a total of 15 noms.

On the TV side, shows earning multiple noms include Riverdale and Game of Thrones with three apiece. Netflix leads all TV networks and streamers with 10 total noms.

For a second consecutive year, the categories will be gender-neutral, with both men and women competing alongside each other. For best TV performance, Brown is nominated alongside Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones). On the film side, Boseman will compete for best movie performance along with Oscar winner Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver), Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird).

MTV also unveiled nominees in a slew of other categories, including best villain, best onscreen team, best comedic performance, best fight, best reality series/franchise, scene stealer and, of course, best kiss, one of the more quirky staples of the show. Additional categories and honors will be announced at a later date.

Girls Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish, who will host the awards show, earned two nominations, for best comedic performance and scene stealer.

The awards are voted on by fans, with voting underway at MTVAwards.MTV.com.

The 2018 “MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. Emmy winner Joel Gallen, who helped create the awards show and produced it for 14 years, will return as executive producer through his Tenth Planet Productions. MTV’s Amy Doyle, Garrett English and Wendy Plaut also will executive produce along with Rick Austin.

A list of nominees follows.

  • Best Movie

    'Black Panther'
    Courtesy of Marvel Studios

    Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

    Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

    Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

    IT (New Line Cinema)

    Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

  • Best Show

    'Grown-ish'
    Courtesy of Freeform

    13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

    Game of Thrones (HBO)

    Grown-ish (Freeform)

    Riverdale (The CW)

    Stranger Things (Netflix)

  • Best Performance in a Movie

    Timothee Chalamet in 'Call Me by Your Name'
    Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

    Chadwick Boseman
    Black Panther

    Timothee Chalamet
    Call Me by Your Name

    Ansel Elgort
    Baby Driver

    Daisy Ridley
    Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    Saoirse Ronan
    Lady Bird

  • Best Performance in a Show

    Millie Bobby Brown in 'Stranger Things'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Millie Bobby Brown
    Stranger Things

    Darren Criss
    The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

    Katherine Langford
    13 Reasons Why

    Issa Rae
    Insecure

    Maisie Williams
    Game of Thrones

  • Best Hero

    Daisy Ridley in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
    Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther)
    Black Panther

    Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)
    Game of Thrones

    Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman)
    Wonder Woman

    Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash)
    The Flash

    Daisy Ridley (Rey)
    Star Wars: The Last Jedi

  • Best Villain

    Bill Skarsgard in 'IT'
    Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

    Josh Brolin (Thanos)
    Avengers: Infinity War

    Adam Driver (Kylo Ren)
    Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger)
    Black Panther

    Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker)
    Legion

    Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise)
    IT

  • Best Kiss

    Olivia Cooke and Tye Sheridan in 'Ready Player One'
    Courtesy of Warner Bros.

    Jane the Virgin
    Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

    Love, Simon
    Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

    Ready Player One
    Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

    Riverdale
    KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

    Stranger Things
    Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

  • Most Frightened Performance

    Emily Blunt in 'A Quiet Place'
    Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

    Talitha Bateman (Janice)
    Annabelle: Creation

    Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott)
    A Quiet Place

    Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh)
    IT

    Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole)
    Black Mirror

    Noah Schnapp (Will Byers)
    Stranger Things

  • Best Onscreen Team

    'Stranger Things'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Black Panther
    Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

    IT
    Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

    Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
    Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

    Ready Player One
    Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

    Stranger Things
    Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

  • Best Comedic Performance

    Kate McKinnon on 'Saturday Night Live'
    Screengrab/Saturday Night Live

    Jack Black
    Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

    Tiffany Haddish
    Girls Trip

    Dan Levy
    Schitt’s Creek

    Kate McKinnon
    Saturday Night Live

    Amy Schumer
    I Feel Pretty

  • Scene Stealer

    Tiffany Haddish in 'Girls Trip'
    Michele K. Short/Universal Studios

    Tiffany Haddish (Dina)
    Girls Trip

    Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove)
    Stranger Things

    Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom)
    Riverdale

    Taika Waititi (Korg)
    Thor: Ragnarok

    Letitia Wright (Shuri)
    Black Panther

  • Best Fight

    'Wonder Woman'
    Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

    Atomic Blonde
    Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

    Avengers: Infinity War 
    Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

    Black Panther 
    Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

    Thor: Ragnarok
    Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

    Wonder Woman
    Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

  • Best Music Documentary

    Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

    Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

    Gaga: Five Foot Two

    Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”

    The Defiant Ones

  • Best Reality Series/Franchise

    'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
    Courtesy of E!

    Keeping Up with the Kardashians

    Love & Hip Hop

    The Real Housewives

    RuPaul’s Drag Race

    Vanderpump Rules

