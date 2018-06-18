MTV Movie & TV Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

6:09 PM 6/18/2018

by Kimberly Nordyke

The show, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, is airing Monday night from Santa Monica.

Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

The stars came out for the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which are airing Monday night from the Barkar Hanger in Santa Monica.

Tiffany Haddish is serving as host of the show, at which awards will be handed out for categories including best performance across TV and film (in gender-neutral categories, once again) along with others like best kiss and best villain.

Keep up with the list of winners below.

  • Best Movie

    Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

    Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

    Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

    IT (New Line Cinema)

    Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)

  • Best Show

    13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

    Game of Thrones (HBO)

    Grown-ish (Freeform)

    Riverdale (The CW)

    Stranger Things (Netflix)

  • Best Performance in a Movie

    Chadwick Boseman
    Black Panther

    Timothee Chalamet
    Call Me by Your Name

    Ansel Elgort
    Baby Driver

    Daisy Ridley
    Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    Saoirse Ronan
    Lady Bird

  • Best Performance in a Show

    Millie Bobby Brown
    Stranger Things

    Darren Criss
    The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

    Katherine Langford
    13 Reasons Why

    Issa Rae
    Insecure

    Maisie Williams
    Game of Thrones

  • Best Hero

    Chadwick Boseman
    Chadwick Boseman
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

    Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) (WINNER)
    Black Panther

    Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)
    Game of Thrones

    Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman)
    Wonder Woman

    Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash)
    The Flash

    Daisy Ridley (Rey)
    Star Wars: The Last Jedi

  • Best Villain

    Michael B. Jordan
    Michael B. Jordan
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV

    Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) (WINNER)
    Black Panther

    Josh Brolin (Thanos)
    Avengers: Infinity War

    Adam Driver (Kylo Ren)
    Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker)
    Legion

    Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise)
    It

  • Best Kiss

    Keiynan Lonsdale
    Keiynan Lonsdale
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV

    Love, Simon (WINNER)
    Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

    Jane the Virgin
    Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

    Ready Player One
    Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

    Riverdale
    KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

    Stranger Things
    Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

  • Most Frightened Performance

    Noah Schnapp
    Noah Schnapp
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV

    Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) (WINNER)
    Stranger Things

    Talitha Bateman (Janice)
    Annabelle: Creation

    Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott)
    A Quiet Place

    Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh)
    It

    Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole)
    Black Mirror

  • Best Onscreen Team

    'It'
    'It'
    Youtube/Warner Bros.

    It (WINNER)
    Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

    Black Panther
    Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

    Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
    Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

    Ready Player One
    Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

    Stranger Things
    Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

  • Best Comedic Performance

    Tiffany Haddish
    Tiffany Haddish
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV

    Tiffany Haddish (WINNER)
    Girls Trip

    Jack Black
    Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

    Dan Levy
    Schitt’s Creek

    Kate McKinnon
    Saturday Night Live

    Amy Schumer
    I Feel Pretty

  • Scene Stealer

    Madelaine Petsch
    Madelaine Petsch
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV

    Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) (WINNER)
    Riverdale

    Tiffany Haddish (Dina)
    Girls Trip

    Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove)
    Stranger Things

    Taika Waititi (Korg)
    Thor: Ragnarok

    Letitia Wright (Shuri)
    Black Panther

  • Best Fight

    Gal Gadot
    Gal Gadot
    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    Wonder Woman (WINNER)
    Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

    Atomic Blonde
    Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

    Avengers: Infinity War 
    Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

    Black Panther 
    Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

    Thor: Ragnarok
    Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

  • Best Music Documentary

    Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

    Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

    Gaga: Five Foot Two

    Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”

    The Defiant Ones

  • Best Reality Series/Franchise

    Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner
    Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV

    Keeping Up With the Kardashians (WINNER)

    Love & Hip Hop

    The Real Housewives

    RuPaul’s Drag Race

    Vanderpump Rules

  • Best Musical Moment

    Black-ish (Cast performs “Freedom”)

    Call Me By Your Name (Elio crying through the end credits)

    Girls Trip (Girls Trip dance battle)

    Love, Simon (“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” dream sequence)

    Riverdale (Cast performs “A Night We’ll Never Forget”)

    Stranger Things (Mike and Eleven dance to “Every Breath You Take”)

    The Greatest Showman (Phillip and Anne sing “Rewrite the Stars”)

    This Is Us (Kate sings “Landslide”)

comments powered by Disqus