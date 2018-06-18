MTV Movie & TV Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
The show, hosted by Tiffany Haddish, is airing Monday night from Santa Monica.
The stars came out for the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which are airing Monday night from the Barkar Hanger in Santa Monica.
Tiffany Haddish is serving as host of the show, at which awards will be handed out for categories including best performance across TV and film (in gender-neutral categories, once again) along with others like best kiss and best villain.
Keep up with the list of winners below.
-
Best Movie
Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
IT (New Line Cinema)
Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)
-
Best Show
13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Grown-ish (Freeform)
Riverdale (The CW)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
-
Best Performance in a Movie
Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther
Timothee Chalamet
Call Me by Your Name
Ansel Elgort
Baby Driver
Daisy Ridley
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Saoirse Ronan
Lady Bird
-
Best Performance in a Show
Millie Bobby Brown
Stranger Things
Darren Criss
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford
13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae
Insecure
Maisie Williams
Game of Thrones
-
Best Hero
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) (WINNER)
Black Panther
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)
Game of Thrones
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman)
Wonder Woman
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash)
The Flash
Daisy Ridley (Rey)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
-
Best Villain
Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) (WINNER)
Black Panther
Josh Brolin (Thanos)
Avengers: Infinity War
Adam Driver (Kylo Ren)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker)
Legion
Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise)
It
-
Best Kiss
Love, Simon (WINNER)
Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)
Jane the Virgin
Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)
Ready Player One
Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)
Riverdale
KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)
Stranger Things
Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)
-
Most Frightened Performance
Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) (WINNER)
Stranger Things
Talitha Bateman (Janice)
Annabelle: Creation
Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott)
A Quiet Place
Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh)
It
Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole)
Black Mirror
-
Best Onscreen Team
It (WINNER)
Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)
Black Panther
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)
Ready Player One
Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)
Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)
-
Best Comedic Performance
Tiffany Haddish (WINNER)
Girls Trip
Jack Black
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Dan Levy
Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon
Saturday Night Live
Amy Schumer
I Feel Pretty
-
Scene Stealer
Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) (WINNER)
Riverdale
Tiffany Haddish (Dina)
Girls Trip
Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove)
Stranger Things
Taika Waititi (Korg)
Thor: Ragnarok
Letitia Wright (Shuri)
Black Panther
-
Best Fight
Wonder Woman (WINNER)
Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers
Atomic Blonde
Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)
Avengers: Infinity War
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)
Black Panther
Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)
Thor: Ragnarok
Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
-
Best Music Documentary
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated
Gaga: Five Foot Two
Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”
The Defiant Ones
-
Best Reality Series/Franchise
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (WINNER)
Love & Hip Hop
The Real Housewives
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Vanderpump Rules
-
Best Musical Moment
Black-ish (Cast performs “Freedom”)
Call Me By Your Name (Elio crying through the end credits)
Girls Trip (Girls Trip dance battle)
Love, Simon (“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” dream sequence)
Riverdale (Cast performs “A Night We’ll Never Forget”)
Stranger Things (Mike and Eleven dance to “Every Breath You Take”)
The Greatest Showman (Phillip and Anne sing “Rewrite the Stars”)
This Is Us (Kate sings “Landslide”)