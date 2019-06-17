MTV Movie & TV Awards: Sandra Bullock's Emotional Speech on Motherhood and 5 More Memorable Moments

Upon accepting the award for best frightened performance, the Birdbox star sent a heartfelt and humorous message to her children.

"Even though you can't see it until you're 21 because apparently a movie about being a mommy is a horror film, you will know when you see it that there isn't anything I would do for you," Bullock said.

She continued to detail some of the specific horrors many mothers, including her character on Netflix's viral film, know to be true.

"I know, that like in the movie, sometimes it looks like mommy's unraveling, but that's probably because you have pushed her to that place, because first time listening means listening for the first time, not the time you decide to listen because that's fifth time listening," Bullock explained, as she was met with applause and laughter from the audience.

The actress went on to call attention to several of the figures present at the ceremony she hopes are role models for her son, including Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, who presented the award, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Trailblazer Award-winner Jada Pinkett Smith.