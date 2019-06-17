MTV Movie & TV Awards: Sandra Bullock's Emotional Speech on Motherhood and 5 More Memorable Moments
Zachary Levi took a jab at Ray J, Dwayne Johnson and Jada Pinkett Smith were honored and more highlights from the show.
The biggest names in film and television united to celebrate the year in each realm at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Actor Zachary Levi hosted the joint ceremony, which was taped at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Saturday and aired Monday night.
The Shazam! actor kicked off the night's most noteworthy moments when he took a jab at nominee Ray J, and the excitement continued as the winners took the stage to share messages about authenticity, motherhood and recognition where it's due.
Here are six memorable moments from Monday's broadcast.
-
Zachary Levi's Ray J Jab
In his opening monologue, Levi sparked some “ooh’s” from the audience when he made a subtle jab at "America's other sweetheart," nominee Ray J.
“I’m sure you more familiar with his work as a cameraman,” alluding to the leaked sex tape the rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star made with Kim Kardashian in 2003.
His wife and co-star, Princess Love, flashed an uncensored middle finger at the camera.
THE MOMENT YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR…— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 18, 2019
Your host @ZacharyLevi opened the #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/Zq55YY7qmf
-
Sandra Bullock Delivers Hilarious, Heartfelt Speech
Upon accepting the award for best frightened performance, the Birdbox star sent a heartfelt and humorous message to her children.
"Even though you can't see it until you're 21 because apparently a movie about being a mommy is a horror film, you will know when you see it that there isn't anything I would do for you," Bullock said.
She continued to detail some of the specific horrors many mothers, including her character on Netflix's viral film, know to be true.
"I know, that like in the movie, sometimes it looks like mommy's unraveling, but that's probably because you have pushed her to that place, because first time listening means listening for the first time, not the time you decide to listen because that's fifth time listening," Bullock explained, as she was met with applause and laughter from the audience.
The actress went on to call attention to several of the figures present at the ceremony she hopes are role models for her son, including Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, who presented the award, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Trailblazer Award-winner Jada Pinkett Smith.
-
The Rock Opens Up About Being Told to Conform
In a continuation of the Queen craze that struck Hollywood earlier this year, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson entered the stage dancing to "We Will Rock You" upon accepting the Generation Award.
His speech centered on how he has maintained authenticity despite being told to conform through his career. Johnson, who is half-black and half-Samoan, told the audience that he is a "walking example" of being one's most authentic self and bringing cultures together onscreen.
“I wasn’t going to conform to Hollywood. Hollywood was going to conform to me,” Johnson said in his speech.
-
Brie Larson Accepts Award Alongside 'Captain Marvel' Stunt Doubles
The best fight winner walked on stage arm-in-arm with her stunt doubles for the film, Jonna Bennett and Renae Moneymaker.
"They're the living embodiment of Captain Marvel," Larson told the audience.
Both women trained Larson for the action role and together they brought the strong heroine to life.
According to Moneymaker, she and Bennett grew up together and aspired to emulate the strength female action figures like G.I. Jane and Lara Croft.
"It's a real honor to be a part of this character, and hopefully pass along some of that inspiration and strength that those iconic women brought to us," Moneymaker said.
They thanked Larson for her recognition, not only of their role in the film, but of the entire stunt community.
-
Survivors of R. Kelly's Alleged Abuse Appear on Stage
Several of the survivors interviewed in the best documentary-winning Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly stood with tears in their eyes as Brie Miranda Bryant, senior vp unscripted development and programming for Lifetime, accepted the award.
"This team believes in the power of numbers. Fifty-four individuals sat to tell this story," Bryant said. "Survivors walked through the fire and stood again to tell the story."
R&B singer R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of sexual assault and abuse earlier this month. In May, he was charged with aggravated sexual assault via force and threats, among other counts
The audience applauded the filmmakers and the women, who bravely came forward with their stories of Kelly allegedly hold them against their will.
“Survivors walked through the fire and then stood again to tell this story.”— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 18, 2019
Best Documentary goes to "Surviving R. Kelly" #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/s1dYcpPIWo
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Talks "Internal Obstacles"
Pinkett Smith's Girls Trip co-star Tiffany Haddish presented the actress, philanthropist and host of the Red Table Talk series with the Trailblazer Award.
Accompanied to the stage by her son, Jaden, Pinkett Smith revealed that she wasn't sure if she deserved the trailblazing award "quite yet."
"Often we applaud the trails people blaze in the external world that we can see, but very rarely do we applaud the trails that are blazed in the hidden rooms of the mind that are full of uncertainty, false beliefs and pain," said Pinkett Smith. "It's these internal obstacles that must be challenged in order to muster the courage to forge new paths that we can see in the world."
Find someone who hypes you up the way @officialjaden hypes up his mom @jadapsmith #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/JNHA2vr8YQ— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 18, 2019