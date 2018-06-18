MTV Movie & TV Awards: Host Tiffany Haddish's Most Memorable Moments
From rapping "Bodak Yellow" in her opening monologue to starring in mock revamps of recent releases, the comedian made her hosting debut on this year's ceremony.
Though the night revolved around the best in film and television, the spotlight shined on first-time host Tiffany Haddish, who made sure she brought the funny during this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The comedian — who earned two nominations herself, winning the award for best comedic peformance — shared some gritty quips, creating memorable moments throughout the night.
-
Opening Monologue
"I'm a boss MTV. Don't tell me what to do," Haddish rapped, as she opened the show by performing her own rendition of Cardi B's hit-song "Bodak Yellow." The opening song was rather appropriate for the comedian, for Haddish has been vocal about her love for Cardi B, even admitting that she taught and rapped the song to Barbra Streisand.During the performance, Haddish called out Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, telling him, "You fine as hell," also telling him that he could impregnate a woman just by staring into her eyes. Haddish wore a mock baby bump to honor Cardi B's pregnancy, but also to pretend Jordan was responsible for her bump.
After rapping, Haddish also took a moment to tease a few of the Hollywood guests seated in the audience. Pointing out the Kardashians, Haddish compared the family to the "Star Wars franchise." "They're ruled by a bossy overlord who sleeps in a mask and she loves black men," Haddish joked of Kris Jenner, as her and Kim Kardashian laughed in response.
Haddish then made some subtle quips at the cast of Riverdale, Stranger Things and recipient of this year's Generation Award, Chris Pratt. "Hey Chris, I got a galaxy you can guard in," Haddish joked of the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star.
-
'Black Panther' Parody
Alongside Uncle Drew star Lil Rey Howery and her Girls Trip co-stars Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, Haddish starred in a parody of a scene from Black Panther, in which she battled Chadwick Boseman's King T'Challa. After Boseman shouted that he was the king, Haddish counterargued, "Well I'm Tiffany Haddish and I know who bit Beyonce!" Haddish later drank the drink that would grant her powers, but instead of becoming Black Panther, she transformed into the Black Unicorn.
-
'Star Wars' Parody
In another parody, Haddish pretended to be in a scene from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, where she is shown having a conversation with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). "You look like a fucked-up Keanu Reeves," Haddish jokes, before beginning a faux flirting banter.
"Are you into black girls? Are you a big ol' freak? Put you into some high-waisted pants and you'd be irrestible to me. A man in high-waisted pants is my biggest weakness," Haddish is shown telling Driver's Ren. Soon after, Driver's infamous shirtless scene in the film is shown where the actor also wears high-waisted pants. Though Haddish soon becomes flustered, she is later shown battling him in a lightsaber battle.
-
'A Quiet Place' Revamp
In another parody segment, Haddish poked fun at John Krasinski's silent thriller, A Quiet Place, by previewing a mock trailer of her new film dubbed, "A Dark Ass Place." The film was described as being "From the mind of the woman who couldn't keep quiet during A Quiet Place. Prepare yourself for a horror movie so dark that you can't even see it." Throughout the blacked out trailer, the voices of Dave Chappelle, Elisabeth Moss and Jamie Foxx can be heard. After Foxx turns on the light, he is then attacked by the film's villainous creatures.
-
Best Comedic Performance Win
"I didn't prepare nothing for this part," Haddish said after receiving the award for best comedic performance for her film Girls Trip. During her acceptance speech, Haddish thanked the fans of Girls Trip, as well as her co-stars Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith. "I can't wait til we do the next one. I need all the work in the world so I don't get in trouble," Haddish teased of an impending sequel to the comedy.