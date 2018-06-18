MTV Movie & TV Awards: Host Tiffany Haddish's Most Memorable Moments

"I'm a boss MTV. Don't tell me what to do," Haddish rapped, as she opened the show by performing her own rendition of Cardi B's hit-song "Bodak Yellow." The opening song was rather appropriate for the comedian, for Haddish has been vocal about her love for Cardi B, even admitting that she taught and rapped the song to Barbra Streisand.

During the performance, Haddish called out Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, telling him, "You fine as hell," also telling him that he could impregnate a woman just by staring into her eyes. Haddish wore a mock baby bump to honor Cardi B's pregnancy, but also to pretend Jordan was responsible for her bump.

After rapping, Haddish also took a moment to tease a few of the Hollywood guests seated in the audience. Pointing out the Kardashians, Haddish compared the family to the "Star Wars franchise." "They're ruled by a bossy overlord who sleeps in a mask and she loves black men," Haddish joked of Kris Jenner, as her and Kim Kardashian laughed in response.

Haddish then made some subtle quips at the cast of Riverdale, Stranger Things and recipient of this year's Generation Award, Chris Pratt. "Hey Chris, I got a galaxy you can guard in," Haddish joked of the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star.