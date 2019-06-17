MTV Movie & TV Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The MTV Movie & TV Awards were handed out Saturday night at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and viewers can see all the action from that show when it airs Monday night.

Zachary Levi hosts the show, where TV series and movies are honored in categories ranging from best hero to best fight to best kiss.

Dwayne Johnson will be honored with the Generation Award, while Jada Pinkett Smith will accept the Trailblazer Award.

Among the presenters set to take the MTV Movie & TV Awards stage are Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, David Spade and Kumail Nanjiani.

Rapper Lizzo and DJ-producer Martin Garrix, alongside Macklemore and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, have been tapped to perform. Singer, songwriter and producer Bazzi will also be in attendance to perform his hit song "Paradise."

Among the presenters set to take the MTV Movie & TV Awards stage are Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, David Spade and Kumail Nanjiani.

A full list of MTV Movie & TV Awards winners, which will be updated as they are announced on-air, follows.