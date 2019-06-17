MTV Movie & TV Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
Zachary Levi hosts the show, where TV series and movies are honored in categories ranging from best hero to best fight to best kiss.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards were handed out Saturday night at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and viewers can see all the action from that show when it airs Monday night.
Dwayne Johnson will be honored with the Generation Award, while Jada Pinkett Smith will accept the Trailblazer Award.
Among the presenters set to take the MTV Movie & TV Awards stage are Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Aubrey Plaza, Dave Bautista, David Spade and Kumail Nanjiani.
Rapper Lizzo and DJ-producer Martin Garrix, alongside Macklemore and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, have been tapped to perform. Singer, songwriter and producer Bazzi will also be in attendance to perform his hit song "Paradise."
A full list of MTV Movie & TV Awards winners, which will be updated as they are announced on-air, follows.
-
Best Movie
-
Best Show
-
Best Performance in a Movie
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give
Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
-
Best Performance in a Show
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
-
Best Hero
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
-
Best Villain
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You
-
Best Kiss
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom
-
Reality Royalty
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules
-
Best Comedic Performance
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
-
Breakthrough Performance
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before
-
Best Fight
Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos
Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
-
Best Real-Life Hero
-
Most Frightened Performance
Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House
-
Best Documentary
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding the Gap
RBG
Surviving R. Kelly
-
Best Host
Gayle King – CBS This Morning
Nick Cannon – Wild 'n Out
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
-
Most Meme-able Moment
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat
RBG – The Notorious RBG
RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail
The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence
-
Best Musical Moment
A Star is Born, "Shallow"
Bohemian Rhapsody, Live Aid Concert Captain Marvel, "Just a Girl"
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, "Masquerade"
On My Block, "Look at that Butt"
Riverdale, "Seventeen"
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, "Sunflower"
The Umbrella Academy, "I Think We're Alone Now"