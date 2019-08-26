MTV Video Music Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)
Sebastian Maniscalco will host the show, which will feature performances by Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers and more.
MTV is handing out its 2019 Video Music Awards on Monday night.
The biggest stars in the music industry are at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., where awards will be handed out in categories from song of the year to best new artist along with the night's biggest honor, video of the year.
The 2019 Video Music Awards, airing live at 8 p.m. ET (tape-delayed on the West Coast), will be hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco and feature a slew of performances from the likes of Taylor Swift, who'll open the show, along with Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello,Shawn Mendes and more. In addition, the finale will be a star-studded tribute performance to New Jersey that will feature Garden State natives Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean. Other performers will include Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Rosalía, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, H.E.R., Normani and Ozuna.
Also during the Video Music Awards, Missy Elliott is set to receive the Video Vanguard Award, while Marc Jacobs will be presented with the inaugural Fashion Trailblazer Award.
John Travolta, Lenny Kravitz, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jonathan Van Ness, Keke Palmer, Lindsey Vonn, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa and Ice-T are among the many presenters scheduled for the 2019 Video Music Awards.
Heading into the 2019 VMAs, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are tied with the most nominations, with 10 noms each. Watch some of the nominated videos here.
Keep up with the latest VMA winners below.
-
Video of the Year
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Epic Records
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
-
Song of the Year
Drake – "In My Feelings" – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
-
Best New Artist
Presented by Taco Bell®
Ava Max – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
Rosalia – Columbia Records
-
Best Collaboration
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care" – Atlantic Records
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records
-
Push Artist of the Year
Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records (WINNER)
Bazzi – Atlantic Records
CNCO – RCA Records
H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
Lauv – LAUV/AWAL
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
-
Best Pop
5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier" – Interscope Records
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me" – Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
Khalid – "Talk" – Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
-
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B – "Money" – Atlantic Records (WINNER)
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World" – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Epic Records
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher" – We The Best/Epic Records
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE" – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack
-
Best R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music
Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer" – RCA Records
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could’ve Been" – MBK/RCA Records
Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man" – RCA Records
Ella Mai – "Trip" – 10 Summers/Interscope Records
Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves" – Keep Cool/RCA Records
-
Best K-Pop
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records (WINNER)
BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love" – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records
Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love" – Epic Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog" – Republic Records
NCT 127 – "Regular" – SM Entertainment
EXO – "Tempo" – SM Entertainment
-
Best Latin
Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto" – Universal Music Latino
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA" – OVO Sound/Warner Bros. Records
Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough" – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma" – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Maluma – "Mala Mía" – Sony Music US Latin
Rosalia & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records
-
Best Art Direction
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It" – Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler
-
Best Rock
The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It" – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick" – Island Records
Imagine Dragons – "Natural" – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
Lenny Kravitz – "Low" – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes" – Elektra Music Group
twenty one pilots – "My Blood" – Elektra Music Group
-
Best Dance
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" – Disruptor/Columbia Records
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki" – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier" – Capitol Records
Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity" – Columbia Records
-
Best Direction
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano Cerny
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
-
Video for Good
Halsey – "Nightmare" – Astralwerks/Capitol Records
The Killers – "Land of the Free" – Island
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train" – Interscope Records
John Legend – "Preach" – Columbia Records
Lil Dicky – "Earth" – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records
-
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish – "when the party's over" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
Ariana Grande – "God Is a Woman" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, FKristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us" – We The Best/Epic Records – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
-
Best Editing
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Editing by Elias Talbot
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Record – Editing by Calmatic
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Republic Records – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Editing by Jarrett Fijal
-
Best Choreography
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
Rosalia & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La'Donna
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Ryan Heffington
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Rie Hata
-
Best Cinematography
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Cinematography by Elias Talbot
Billie Eilish – "hostage" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Pau Castejon
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides
-
Best Group Nominees
5 Seconds of Summer
Backstreet Boys
BLACKPINK
BTS
CNCO
Jonas Brothers
PRETTYMUCH
Why Don’t We
-
Best Power Anthem
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"
DJ Khaled, ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – "Wish Wish"
Halsey – "Nightmare"
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – "Tempo"
Maren Morris – "GIRL"
Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – "Hot Girl Summer"
-
Song of Summer
Ariana Grande & Social House – "boyfriend"
Billie Eilish – "bad guy"
DaBaby – "Suge"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Khalid – "Talk"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Lil Tecca – "Ransom"
Lizzo – "Truth Hurts"
Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter"
Post Malone ft. Young Thug – "Goodbyes"
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"
Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – "The London"