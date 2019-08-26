MTV Video Music Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

3:39 PM 8/26/2019

by Kimberly Nordyke

Sebastian Maniscalco will host the show, which will feature performances by Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers and more.

MTV is handing out its 2019 Video Music Awards on Monday night.

The biggest stars in the music industry are at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., where awards will be handed out in categories from song of the year to best new artist along with the night's biggest honor, video of the year.

The 2019 Video Music Awards, airing live at 8 p.m. ET (tape-delayed on the West Coast), will be hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco and feature a slew of performances from the likes of Taylor Swift, who'll open the show, along with Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello,Shawn Mendes and more. In addition, the finale will be a star-studded tribute performance to New Jersey that will feature Garden State natives Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean. Other performers will include Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Rosalía, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, H.E.R., Normani and Ozuna.

Also during the Video Music Awards, Missy Elliott is set to receive the Video Vanguard Award, while Marc Jacobs will be presented with the inaugural Fashion Trailblazer Award.

John Travolta, Lenny Kravitz, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jonathan Van Ness, Keke Palmer, Lindsey Vonn, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa and Ice-T are among the many presenters scheduled for the 2019 Video Music Awards.

Heading into the 2019 VMAs, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are tied with the most nominations, with 10 noms each. Watch some of the nominated videos here.

Keep up with the latest VMA winners below.

  • Video of the Year

    21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Epic Records
    Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
    Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
    Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
    Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

  • Song of the Year

    Drake – "In My Feelings" – Young Money/Cash Money/Republic Records
    Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
    Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
    Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records
    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
    Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

  • Best New Artist

    Ava Max – Atlantic Records
    Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records
    H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
    Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
    Lizzo – Atlantic Records
    Rosalia – Columbia Records

  • Best Collaboration

    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
    Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" – Interscope Records
    Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records
    Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care" – Atlantic Records
    BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records

  • Push Artist of the Year

    Billie Eilish – Darkroom/Interscope Records (WINNER)
    Bazzi – Atlantic Records
    CNCO – RCA Records
    H.E.R. – MBK/RCA Records
    Lauv – LAUV/AWAL
    Lizzo – Atlantic Records

  • Best Pop

    5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier" – Interscope Records
    Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me" – Atlantic Records
    Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records
    Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records
    Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" – Republic Records
    Khalid – "Talk" – Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records
    Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

  • Best Hip Hop

    Cardi B – "Money" – Atlantic Records (WINNER)
    2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World" – 2 Chainz Ps/Def Jam
    21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot" – Epic Records
    DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher" – We The Best/Epic Records
    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records
    Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE" – Epic Records/Grand Hustle/Cactus Jack

  • Best R&B

    Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music
    Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer" – RCA Records
    H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could’ve Been" – MBK/RCA Records
    Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man" – RCA Records
    Ella Mai – "Trip" – 10 Summers/Interscope Records
    Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves" – Keep Cool/RCA Records

  • Best K-Pop

    BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records (WINNER)
    BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love" – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records
    Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love" – Epic Records
    TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog" – Republic Records
    NCT 127 – "Regular" – SM Entertainment
    EXO – "Tempo" – SM Entertainment

  • Best Latin

    Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto" – Universal Music Latino
    Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA" – OVO Sound/Warner Bros. Records
    Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough" – NEON16/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
    Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma" – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
    Maluma – "Mala Mía" – Sony Music US Latin
    Rosalia & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records

  • Best Art Direction

    BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
    Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Republic Records – Art Direction by John Richoux
    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas
    Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
    Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
    Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It" – Warner Records & Def Jam Music Group – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

  • Best Rock

    The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It" – Dirty Hit/Interscope Records
    Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick" – Island Records
    Imagine Dragons – "Natural" – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
    Lenny Kravitz – "Low" – BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd.
    Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes" – Elektra Music Group
    twenty one pilots – "My Blood" – Elektra Music Group

  • Best Dance

    The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" – Disruptor/Columbia Records
    Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
    DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki" – DJ Snake Music Productions Ltd/Geffen
    David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name" – Big Beat/Atlantic Records
    Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier" – Capitol Records
    Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity" – Columbia Records

  • Best Direction

    Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
    FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
    Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Records – Directed by Calmatic
    LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Directed by Dano Cerny
    Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

  • Video for Good

    Halsey – "Nightmare" – Astralwerks/Capitol Records
    The Killers – "Land of the Free" – Island
    Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train" – Interscope Records
    John Legend – "Preach" – Columbia Records
    Lil Dicky – "Earth" – Dirty Burd, Inc./Commission/BMG
    Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records

  • Best Visual Effects

    Billie Eilish – "when the party's over" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
    FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
    Ariana Grande – "God Is a Woman" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, FKristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
    DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us" – We The Best/Epic Records – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi
    LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
    Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

  • Best Editing

    Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Editing by Elias Talbot
    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" – Columbia Record – Editing by Calmatic
    Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Editing by Billie Eilish
    Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" – Republic Records – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
    Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
    Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" – Republic Records – Editing by Jarrett Fijal

  • Best Choreography

    FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
    Rosalia & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Charm La'Donna
    LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Ryan Heffington
    Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
    Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
    BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" – Columbia Records – Choreography by Rie Hata

  • Best Cinematography

    Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" – Aftermath Ent/12 Tone Music – Cinematography by Elias Talbot
    Billie Eilish – "hostage" – Darkroom/Interscope Records – Cinematography by Pau Castejon
    Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" – Republic Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
    Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" – Island Records – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
    Solange – "Almeda" – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
    Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" – Republic Records – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides

  • Best Group Nominees

    5 Seconds of Summer
    Backstreet Boys
    BLACKPINK
    BTS
    CNCO
    Jonas Brothers
    PRETTYMUCH
    Why Don’t We

  • Best Power Anthem

    Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"
    DJ Khaled, ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – "Wish Wish"
    Halsey – "Nightmare"
    Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – "Tempo"
    Maren Morris – "GIRL"
    Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter"
    Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
    Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – "Hot Girl Summer"

  • Song of Summer

    Ariana Grande & Social House – "boyfriend"
    Billie Eilish – "bad guy"
    DaBaby – "Suge"
    Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"
    Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
    Khalid – "Talk"
    Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
    Lil Tecca – "Ransom"
    Lizzo – "Truth Hurts"
    Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter"
    Post Malone ft. Young Thug – "Goodbyes"
    ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
    Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
    Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"
    The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"
    Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – "The London"