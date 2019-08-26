MTV Video Music Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

MTV is handing out its 2019 Video Music Awards on Monday night.

The biggest stars in the music industry are at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., where awards will be handed out in categories from song of the year to best new artist along with the night's biggest honor, video of the year.

The 2019 Video Music Awards, airing live at 8 p.m. ET (tape-delayed on the West Coast), will be hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco and feature a slew of performances from the likes of Taylor Swift, who'll open the show, along with Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello,Shawn Mendes and more. In addition, the finale will be a star-studded tribute performance to New Jersey that will feature Garden State natives Queen Latifah, Naughty by Nature, Redman, Fetty Wap and Wyclef Jean. Other performers will include Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Rosalía, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, H.E.R., Normani and Ozuna.

Also during the Video Music Awards, Missy Elliott is set to receive the Video Vanguard Award, while Marc Jacobs will be presented with the inaugural Fashion Trailblazer Award.

John Travolta, Lenny Kravitz, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jonathan Van Ness, Keke Palmer, Lindsey Vonn, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa and Ice-T are among the many presenters scheduled for the 2019 Video Music Awards.

Heading into the 2019 VMAs, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are tied with the most nominations, with 10 noms each. Watch some of the nominated videos here.

Keep up with the latest VMA winners below.