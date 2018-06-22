Nancy Silverton, Jon & Vinny, David Chang and More Showbiz Chefs Reveal Pro Tips for Grilling Almost Anything

Tip Buy the right meat for your grill, says the owner of Hollywood butcher shop Gwen. "If you have a Big Green Egg or good kettle grill, something that cooks slow and low with lots of smoke, a brisket is a beautiful thing," he says, adding for even caramelization, "consider steaks sous vide first to keep the temperature even," i.e., initially putting well-seasoned meat inside a plastic bag to simmer in 55-degree water.

“All you do on the day of the barbecue is fire up the grill, and cook the steaks until you really get the caramelization on the outside," he adds.Try a leg of lamb, deboned by the butcher and marinated in olive oil, garlic and rosemary.

Tool Use a blow poke on a charcoal grill. “When you’re grilling, you’re part cook and part firemaster. If you can’t wrangle your fire, it’s difficult,” he says.

And no barbecue is complete without a good beer: “I have to say that or I’d be denied entry back into Australia.”