NBA Awards: Complete Winners List
Anthony Anderson hosted the second annual awards show, which aired live on TNT.
The second annual NBA Awards were handed out Monday night. Winners received their trophies at a ceremony hosted by Anthony Anderson.
The league's top performers from the 2017-18 season were honored at the awards show, taking place at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and airing live on TNT at 9 p.m. ET. Travis Scott performed his songs "Butterfly Effect" and "Goosebumps" during the ceremony, while Inside the NBA studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal was featured throughout the show.
Additionally, Dikembe Mutombo, who played for 18 seasons in the NBA, received the Sager Strong Award, presented to "an individual who has been a trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion and grace." Jamal Crawford of the Minnesota Timberwolves was named the Twyman Stokes Teammate of the Year.
Oscar Robertson, aka "The Big O," accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award, Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors took home the NBA Community Assist Award, and Amir Johnson of the Philadelphia 76ers accepted the NBA Hustle Award. The NBA Basketball Executive of the Year award went to Daryl Morey of the Houston Rockets./p>
The NBA Awards, created by Turner Sports and the NBA, is produced by dick clark productions.
A list of winners follows.
-
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
James Harden, Houston Rockets
LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
-
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers (WINNER)
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
-
Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
Lou Williams, L.A. Clippers (WINNER)
Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
-
Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz (WINNER)
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
-
Kia NBA Most Improved Player
Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers (WINNER)
Clint Capela, Houston Rockets
Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
-
NBA Coach of the Year
Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors (WINNER)
Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz
Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics
-
Play of the Year
Clutch Shot of the Year — LeBron James (WINNER)
Dunk of the Year — Giannis Antekenoupo
Assist of the year — LeBron James
Block of the year — Anthony Davis
Handle of the Year — Kyrie Irving
-
Best Style
Russell Westbrook (WINNER)
Kyle Kuzma
LeBron James
James Harden
Nick Young
-
Dunk of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo (WINNER)
LeBron James
Demar Derozan
Larry Nance
Donovan Mitchell
-
Clutch Shot of the Year
LeBron James (WINNER)
Andrew Wiggins
Damian Lillard
Terry Rozier
Devin Booker
-
Assist of the Year
LeBron James (WINNER)
Kyle Anderson
Milos Teodosic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ben Simmons
-
Block of the Year
Anthony Davis (WINNER)
Kristaps Porzingis
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bam Adebayo
Marquese Chriss
-
Handle of the Year
Kyrie Irving (WINNER)
James Harden
Kemba Walker
Josh Jackson
Chris Paul
-
All-NBA First Team
The All-NBA Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.
Anthony Davis, Pelicans
Kevin Durant, Warriors
James Harden, Rockets
LeBron James, Cavaliers
Damian Lillard, Blazers
-
NBA All-Rookie Team
The NBA All-Rookie Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.
Kyle Kuzma, Lakers
Lauri Markkanen, Bulls
Donovan Mitchell, Jazz
Ben Simmons, 76ers
Jayson Tatum, Celtics
-
NBA All-Defensive Team
The NBA All-Defensive Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.
Rudy Gobert, Jazz
Anthony Davis, Pelicans
Victor Oladipo, Pacers
Jrue Holiday, Pelicans
Robert Covington, 76ers