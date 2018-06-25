NBA Awards: Complete Winners List

6:13 PM 6/25/2018

by Kimberly Nordyke

Anthony Anderson hosted the second annual awards show, which aired live on TNT.

The second annual NBA Awards were handed out Monday night. Winners received their trophies at a ceremony hosted by Anthony Anderson.

The league's top performers from the 2017-18 season were honored at the awards show, taking place at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and airing live on TNT at 9 p.m. ET. Travis Scott performed his songs "Butterfly Effect" and "Goosebumps" during the ceremony, while Inside the NBA studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal was featured throughout the show.

Additionally, Dikembe Mutombo, who played for 18 seasons in the NBA, received the Sager Strong Award, presented to "an individual who has been a trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion and grace." Jamal Crawford of the Minnesota Timberwolves was named the Twyman Stokes Teammate of the Year.

Oscar Robertson, aka "The Big O," accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award, Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors took home the NBA Community Assist Award, and Amir Johnson of the Philadelphia 76ers accepted the NBA Hustle Award. The NBA Basketball Executive of the Year award went to Daryl Morey of the Houston Rockets./p>

The NBA Awards, created by Turner Sports and the NBA, is produced by dick clark productions.

A list of winners follows.

  • Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

    Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
    James Harden, Houston Rockets
    LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

    Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers (WINNER)
    Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
    Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

  • Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

    Lou Williams, L.A. Clippers (WINNER)
    Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
    Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

  • Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

    Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz (WINNER)
    Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
    Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

  • Kia NBA Most Improved Player

    Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers (WINNER)
    Clint Capela, Houston Rockets
    Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

  • NBA Coach of the Year

    Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors (WINNER)
    Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz
    Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics

  • Play of the Year

    Clutch Shot of the Year — LeBron James (WINNER)
    Dunk of the Year — Giannis Antekenoupo
    Assist of the year — LeBron James
    Block of the year — Anthony Davis
    Handle of the Year — Kyrie Irving

  • Best Style

    Russell Westbrook (WINNER)
    Kyle Kuzma
    LeBron James
    James Harden
    Nick Young

  • Dunk of the Year

    Giannis Antetokounmpo (WINNER)
    LeBron James
    Demar Derozan
    Larry Nance
    Donovan Mitchell

  • Clutch Shot of the Year

    LeBron James (WINNER)
    Andrew Wiggins
    Damian Lillard
    Terry Rozier
    Devin Booker

  • Assist of the Year

    LeBron James (WINNER)
    Kyle Anderson
    Milos Teodosic
    Giannis Antetokounmpo
    Ben Simmons

  • Block of the Year

    Anthony Davis (WINNER)
    Kristaps Porzingis
    Giannis Antetokounmpo
    Bam Adebayo
    Marquese Chriss

  • Handle of the Year

    Kyrie Irving (WINNER)
    James Harden
    Kemba Walker
    Josh Jackson
    Chris Paul

  • All-NBA First Team

    The All-NBA Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

    Anthony Davis, Pelicans
    Kevin Durant, Warriors
    James Harden, Rockets
    LeBron James, Cavaliers
    Damian Lillard, Blazers

  • NBA All-Rookie Team

    The NBA All-Rookie Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

    Kyle Kuzma, Lakers
    Lauri Markkanen, Bulls
    Donovan Mitchell, Jazz
    Ben Simmons, 76ers
    Jayson Tatum, Celtics

  • NBA All-Defensive Team

    The NBA All-Defensive Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

    Rudy Gobert, Jazz
    Anthony Davis, Pelicans
    Victor Oladipo, Pacers
    Jrue Holiday, Pelicans
    Robert Covington, 76ers

