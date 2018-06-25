NBA Awards: Complete Winners List

The second annual NBA Awards were handed out Monday night. Winners received their trophies at a ceremony hosted by Anthony Anderson.

The league's top performers from the 2017-18 season were honored at the awards show, taking place at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and airing live on TNT at 9 p.m. ET. Travis Scott performed his songs "Butterfly Effect" and "Goosebumps" during the ceremony, while Inside the NBA studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal was featured throughout the show.

Additionally, Dikembe Mutombo, who played for 18 seasons in the NBA, received the Sager Strong Award, presented to "an individual who has been a trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion and grace." Jamal Crawford of the Minnesota Timberwolves was named the Twyman Stokes Teammate of the Year.

Oscar Robertson, aka "The Big O," accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award, Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors took home the NBA Community Assist Award, and Amir Johnson of the Philadelphia 76ers accepted the NBA Hustle Award. The NBA Basketball Executive of the Year award went to Daryl Morey of the Houston Rockets./p>

The NBA Awards, created by Turner Sports and the NBA, is produced by dick clark productions.

A list of winners follows.