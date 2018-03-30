Netflix's New Releases Coming in April 2018

6:07 PM 3/30/2018

by Zoe Haylock

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

'Scarface'
Photofest

Start off April with a blast from the past. On April 1, Netflix is adding several classic TV shows and movies to its library. And the streaming service isn't joking around.  

Deep Blue Sea, Friday Night Lights, Mortal Kombat, Scarface and Seven kick off the new additions. Later, Netflix will bring back the laughs with Despicable Me 3.

As for the rest of the month, April will be full of Netflix originals featuring big name stars. Jay-Z will sit down with David Letterman for the April installment of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Seth Rogen's "Hilarity for Charity" special, with an all-star lineup, will start streaming on April 6. And Adam Sandler's next Netflix movie, The Week Of, co-starring Chris Rock, drops on April 27.

New series Lost in Space and The Chalet will premiere on April 13 and 23, respectively. Lost in Space is based on the 1965 series of the same name and stars Toby Stephens, Taylor Russell and Molly Parker. The Chalet stars Chloe Lambert, Philippe Dusseau and Emilie de Preissac.

Missed last month? See Netflix's March new releases here. 

Take a look below at the complete list of April movie and TV additions.

  • April 1

    'Along Came Polly'
    Photofest

    Along Came Polly

    Bad Boys

    Battlefield Earth

    Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

    Big Time

    Body of Lies

    Cabin Fever

    Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

    Cats & Dogs

    Cold Mountain

    Dare to Be Wild

    Deep Blue Sea

    The Duchess

    The Family Man

    Fish People

    The Flintstones

    The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

    Friday Night Lights

    The Iron Giant

    Jackass 2.5

    The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (streaming every Sunday)

    Life Is Beautiful

    Looney Tunes: Back in Action

    The Lost Boys

    Mortal Kombat

    Nancy Drew

    Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

    The Queen of the Damned

    Scarface

    Seven

    Sin City

    A Sort of Family

    Speed Racer

    The Spy Next Door

    Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

    Wakfu: Season 3 

  • April 2

     

    La Piloto: Season 1

  • April 3

    Fary Is the New Black
     

  • April 5

    'Despicable Me 3'
    Courtesy of Universal Studios

    Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall

    Despicable Me 3

  • April 6

    Seth Rogen
    Rachel Murray/Getty Images

    The 4th Company

    6 Balloons

    Amateur

    The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1

    Fastest Car: Season 1

    Money Heist: Part 2

    My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay-Z

    Orbiter 9

    Ram Dass, Going Home

    Seth Rogen's "Hilarity for Charity" special

    Sun Dogs

    Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente

    Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1 

  • April 7

    '24 Hours to Live'
    24 Hours to Live
     

  • April 9

    AMO: Season 1

  • April 10

    Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast

  • April 12

    Pickpockets 

  • April 13

    'Lost in Space'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    Chef's Table: Pastry

    Come Sunday

    I Am Not An Easy Man

    Lost in Space: Season 1

    The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2
     

  • April 15

    'Seven Pounds'
    Columbia Pictures/Photofest

    Lakeview Terrace

    Seven Pounds

  • April 17

    The Chalet: Season 1

    The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection
     

  • April 18

    'Friend Request'
    Courtesy of Casey Crafford/Wiedemann & Berg Film

    Friend Request

    Pelé 

  • April 19

    'Chasing the Dragon'
    Courtesy of Mega-Vision Project Workshop

    Charité: Season 1

    Chasing The Dragon

  • April 20

    'Kodachrome'
    Courtesy of TIFF

    Aggretsuko: Season 1

    Dope: Season 2

    Dude

    Kodachrome

    Mercury 13

    Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1
     

  • April 21

    'The Letdown'
    Daniel Asher Smith/Netflix

    The Letdown: Season 1

  • April 24

    Kevin James
    Getty Images

    Call the Midwife: Series 6: "Christmas Special 2017"

    Kevin James: Never Don't Give Up 

  • April 25

    'Bill Nye: Science Guy'
    Courtesy of Brendan Hall

    Bill Nye: Science Guy

    Psychokinesis

  • April 27

    'The Week Of'
    3%: Season 2

    Bobby Kennedy for President

    Candy Jar

    Holy Goalie

    The Man Who Knew Infinity

    The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1

    The Week Of
     

