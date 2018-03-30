Netflix's New Releases Coming in April 2018
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Start off April with a blast from the past. On April 1, Netflix is adding several classic TV shows and movies to its library. And the streaming service isn't joking around.
Deep Blue Sea, Friday Night Lights, Mortal Kombat, Scarface and Seven kick off the new additions. Later, Netflix will bring back the laughs with Despicable Me 3.
As for the rest of the month, April will be full of Netflix originals featuring big name stars. Jay-Z will sit down with David Letterman for the April installment of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Seth Rogen's "Hilarity for Charity" special, with an all-star lineup, will start streaming on April 6. And Adam Sandler's next Netflix movie, The Week Of, co-starring Chris Rock, drops on April 27.
New series Lost in Space and The Chalet will premiere on April 13 and 23, respectively. Lost in Space is based on the 1965 series of the same name and stars Toby Stephens, Taylor Russell and Molly Parker. The Chalet stars Chloe Lambert, Philippe Dusseau and Emilie de Preissac.
Take a look below at the complete list of April movie and TV additions.
-
April 1
Along Came Polly
Bad Boys
Battlefield Earth
Beethoven's Christmas Adventure
Big Time
Body of Lies
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Cats & Dogs
Cold Mountain
Dare to Be Wild
Deep Blue Sea
The Duchess
The Family Man
Fish People
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
Friday Night Lights
The Iron Giant
Jackass 2.5
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (streaming every Sunday)
Life Is Beautiful
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
The Lost Boys
Mortal Kombat
Nancy Drew
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
The Queen of the Damned
Scarface
Seven
Sin City
A Sort of Family
Speed Racer
The Spy Next Door
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Wakfu: Season 3
-
April 2
La Piloto: Season 1
-
April 3
Fary Is the New Black
-
April 5
Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall
Despicable Me 3
-
April 6
The 4th Company
6 Balloons
Amateur
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1
Fastest Car: Season 1
Money Heist: Part 2
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay-Z
Orbiter 9
Ram Dass, Going Home
Seth Rogen's "Hilarity for Charity" special
Sun Dogs
Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente
Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1
-
April 7
24 Hours to Live
-
April 9
AMO: Season 1
-
April 10
Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast
-
April 12
Pickpockets
-
April 13
Chef's Table: Pastry
Come Sunday
I Am Not An Easy Man
Lost in Space: Season 1
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2
-
April 15
Lakeview Terrace
Seven Pounds
-
April 17
The Chalet: Season 1
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection
-
April 18
Friend Request
Pelé
-
April 19
Charité: Season 1
Chasing The Dragon
-
April 20
Aggretsuko: Season 1
Dope: Season 2
Dude
Kodachrome
Mercury 13
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1
-
April 21
The Letdown: Season 1
-
April 24
Call the Midwife: Series 6: "Christmas Special 2017"
Kevin James: Never Don't Give Up
-
April 25
Bill Nye: Science Guy
Psychokinesis
-
April 27
3%: Season 2
Bobby Kennedy for President
Candy Jar
Holy Goalie
The Man Who Knew Infinity
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1
The Week Of