Netflix's New Releases Coming in April 2018

Start off April with a blast from the past. On April 1, Netflix is adding several classic TV shows and movies to its library. And the streaming service isn't joking around.

Deep Blue Sea, Friday Night Lights, Mortal Kombat, Scarface and Seven kick off the new additions. Later, Netflix will bring back the laughs with Despicable Me 3.

As for the rest of the month, April will be full of Netflix originals featuring big name stars. Jay-Z will sit down with David Letterman for the April installment of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Seth Rogen's "Hilarity for Charity" special, with an all-star lineup, will start streaming on April 6. And Adam Sandler's next Netflix movie, The Week Of, co-starring Chris Rock, drops on April 27.

New series Lost in Space and The Chalet will premiere on April 13 and 23, respectively. Lost in Space is based on the 1965 series of the same name and stars Toby Stephens, Taylor Russell and Molly Parker. The Chalet stars Chloe Lambert, Philippe Dusseau and Emilie de Preissac.

Take a look below at the complete list of April movie and TV additions.