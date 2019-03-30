Netflix's New Releases Coming in April 2019

3:00 PM 3/30/2019

by Abbey White

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

Spring is here, and with the new season comes a heavy sprinkling of new films and TV shows to Netflix.

Movies being added to the streaming service in April include dramas The Hateful Eight: Extended Edition, The Imitation Game, All the President's Men and American Honey, along with Pineapple Express, Freddy vs. Jason, Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood and Spy Kids.

Netflix original film premieres include comedy Someone Great, starring Gina Rodriguez and Lakeith Stanfield (April 19); Brie Larson's directorial debut Unicorn Store (April 5); Noah Centineo's latest rom-com The Perfect Date; and the Stanley Tucci-Kiernan Shipka horror-thriller The Silence (April 12). Kevin Hart: Irresponsible and Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward will become the latest additions to the streamer's growing lineup of comedy specials. 

Special, a series about a young gay man with cerebral palsy that's executive produced by The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons, and the Andy Samberg-produced sketch show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson are among the new original series arriving on Netflix in April. Also debuting next month are Bear Grylls' interactive adventure You vs. Wild, the Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin-led family sitcom No Good Nick, and Street Food, a new series from the creators of Chef's Table

Meanwhile, the new month brings new seasons of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. And the CW's supernatural drama Legacies and the seventh season of Zooey Deschanel's Fox comedy New Girl will become available for streaming next month.

  • April 1

    Across The Line
    All the President's Men
    Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
    Deliverance
    Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
    Evolution
    Freddy vs. Jason
    Friday the 13th (2009)
    I Am Legend
    Lakeview Terrace
    Monster House
    Obsessed
    Penelope
    Pineapple Express
    Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
    P.S. I Love You
    Snatch
    Spy Kids
    Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
    The Bone Collector
    The Fifth Element
    The Golden Compass
    The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
    The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
    Ultraman
    Valkyrie 

  • April 2

    Kevin Hart: Irresponsible

  • April 3

    Suzzanna: Buried Alive

  • April 5

    Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2
    In The Shadows
    Legacies: Season 1
    Our Planet
    Persona: Collection
    Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor
    Spirit Riding Free: Season 8
    Tijuana
    Unicorn Store 

  • April 9

    Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6 

  • April 10

    New Girl: Season 7
    You vs. Wild 

  • April 11

    Black Summer

  • April 12

    A Land Imagined
    Band Aid
    Huge in France
    Mighty Little Bheem
    The Perfect Date
    The Silence
    Special
    Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island? 

  • April 15

    Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1
    No Good Nick
    The New Romantic

  • April 16

    Super Monsters Furever Friends 

  • April 18

    My First First Love

  • April 19

    A Fortunate Man
    Brené Brown: The Call to Courage
    Cuckoo: Season 5
    I, Daniel Blake
    Music Teacher
    Rilakkuma and Kaoru
    Samantha!: Season 2
    Someone Great

  • April 20

    Grass is Greener

  • April 22

    Pinky Malinky: Part 2
    Selection Day

  • April 23

    I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson 

  • April 24

    Bonding

  • April 25

    The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
    The Ugly Truth

  • April 26

    The Protector: Season 2
    Chambers
    ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
    She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2
    Street Food
    The Sapphires
    Yankee 

  • April 27

    American Honey

  • April 28

    Señora Acero: Season 5

  • April 29

    Burning
    The Imitation Game

  • April 30

    Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
    Baki: Part 2
    Ingress: The Animation