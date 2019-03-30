Netflix's New Releases Coming in April 2019

Spring is here, and with the new season comes a heavy sprinkling of new films and TV shows to Netflix.

Movies being added to the streaming service in April include dramas The Hateful Eight: Extended Edition, The Imitation Game, All the President's Men and American Honey, along with Pineapple Express, Freddy vs. Jason, Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood and Spy Kids.

Netflix original film premieres include comedy Someone Great, starring Gina Rodriguez and Lakeith Stanfield (April 19); Brie Larson's directorial debut Unicorn Store (April 5); Noah Centineo's latest rom-com The Perfect Date; and the Stanley Tucci-Kiernan Shipka horror-thriller The Silence (April 12). Kevin Hart: Irresponsible and Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward will become the latest additions to the streamer's growing lineup of comedy specials.

Special, a series about a young gay man with cerebral palsy that's executive produced by The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons, and the Andy Samberg-produced sketch show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson are among the new original series arriving on Netflix in April. Also debuting next month are Bear Grylls' interactive adventure You vs. Wild, the Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin-led family sitcom No Good Nick, and Street Food, a new series from the creators of Chef's Table.

Meanwhile, the new month brings new seasons of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. And the CW's supernatural drama Legacies and the seventh season of Zooey Deschanel's Fox comedy New Girl will become available for streaming next month.

