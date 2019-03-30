Netflix's New Releases Coming in April 2019
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Spring is here, and with the new season comes a heavy sprinkling of new films and TV shows to Netflix.
Movies being added to the streaming service in April include dramas The Hateful Eight: Extended Edition, The Imitation Game, All the President's Men and American Honey, along with Pineapple Express, Freddy vs. Jason, Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood and Spy Kids.
Netflix original film premieres include comedy Someone Great, starring Gina Rodriguez and Lakeith Stanfield (April 19); Brie Larson's directorial debut Unicorn Store (April 5); Noah Centineo's latest rom-com The Perfect Date; and the Stanley Tucci-Kiernan Shipka horror-thriller The Silence (April 12). Kevin Hart: Irresponsible and Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward will become the latest additions to the streamer's growing lineup of comedy specials.
Special, a series about a young gay man with cerebral palsy that's executive produced by The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons, and the Andy Samberg-produced sketch show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson are among the new original series arriving on Netflix in April. Also debuting next month are Bear Grylls' interactive adventure You vs. Wild, the Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin-led family sitcom No Good Nick, and Street Food, a new series from the creators of Chef's Table.
Meanwhile, the new month brings new seasons of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. And the CW's supernatural drama Legacies and the seventh season of Zooey Deschanel's Fox comedy New Girl will become available for streaming next month.
-
April 1
Across The Line
All the President's Men
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Deliverance
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Evolution
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
I Am Legend
Lakeview Terrace
Monster House
Obsessed
Penelope
Pineapple Express
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2
P.S. I Love You
Snatch
Spy Kids
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
The Bone Collector
The Fifth Element
The Golden Compass
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
Ultraman
Valkyrie
-
April 2
Kevin Hart: Irresponsible
-
April 3
Suzzanna: Buried Alive
-
April 5
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2
In The Shadows
Legacies: Season 1
Our Planet
Persona: Collection
Roman Empire: Caligula: The Mad Emperor
Spirit Riding Free: Season 8
Tijuana
Unicorn Store
-
April 9
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 6
-
April 10
New Girl: Season 7
You vs. Wild
-
April 11
Black Summer
-
April 12
A Land Imagined
Band Aid
Huge in France
Mighty Little Bheem
The Perfect Date
The Silence
Special
Who Would You Take to a Deserted Island?
-
April 15
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 1
No Good Nick
The New Romantic
-
April 16
Super Monsters Furever Friends
-
April 18
My First First Love
-
April 19
A Fortunate Man
Brené Brown: The Call to Courage
Cuckoo: Season 5
I, Daniel Blake
Music Teacher
Rilakkuma and Kaoru
Samantha!: Season 2
Someone Great
-
April 20
Grass is Greener
-
April 22
Pinky Malinky: Part 2
Selection Day
-
April 23
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
-
April 24
Bonding
-
April 25
The Hateful Eight: Extended Version
The Ugly Truth
-
April 26
The Protector: Season 2
Chambers
ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2
Street Food
The Sapphires
Yankee
-
April 27
American Honey
-
April 28
Señora Acero: Season 5
-
April 29
Burning
The Imitation Game
-
April 30
Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward
Baki: Part 2
Ingress: The Animation