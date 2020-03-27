Netflix's New Releases Coming in April 2020

3:28 PM 3/27/2020

by Katherine Schaffstall

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

Netflix is here to make social distancing a little easier. The streaming service has announced a number of titles that will be added throughout the month of April.

Original movies including Coffee & Kareem, The Main Event, Tiger Tail, Sergio, The Willoughbys, Extraction and Rich in Love will all join the streamer's roster in the upcoming month.

New seasons of original shows Nailed It, La casa de papel, Hi Score Girl, Fauda, The House of Flowers, After Life, Hello Ninja and The Last Kingdom will also debut in April.

Meanwhile, a number of new series will premiere. Viewers can look forward to streaming new original shows including Never Have I Ever, The Midnight Gospel, #blackAF, Outer Banks and Brews Brothers.

Can't Hardly Wait, all four Lethal Weapon films, Just Friends, Taxi Driver, the Matrix trilogy, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Social Network, Mud, Sherlock HolmesThe Killing of a Sacred Deer, Despicable Me and The Artist are other films that will be added throughout the month.

Additionally, seasons one to six of Community and season 4 of Kim's Convenience will join the streamer in April.

Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the March additions here.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's April TV show and movie additions.

  • April 1

    40 Days and 40 Nights
    Bloodsport
    Cadillac Records
    Can't Hardly Wait
    Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
    Community: Season 1-6
    David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
    The Death of Stalin
    Deep Impact
    The Girl with All the Gifts
    God's Not Dead
    The Hangover
    How to Fix a Drug Scandal
    The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
    Just Friends
    Killer Klowns from Outer Space
    Kim's Convenience: Season 4
    Lethal Weapon
    Lethal Weapon 2
    Lethal Weapon 3
    Lethal Weapon 4
    The Matrix
    The Matrix Reloaded
    The Matrix Revolutions
    Minority Report
    Molly's Game
    Mortal Kombat
    Mud
    Nailed It!: Season 4
    The Perks of Being a Wallflower
    Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
    Promised Land
    Road to Perdition
    The Roommate
    The Runaways
    Salt
    School Daze
    Sherlock Holmes
    The Social Network
    Soul Plane
    Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2
    Sunrise in Heaven
    Taxi Driver
    Wildling

  • April 2

    MGM/Photofest

    The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
    Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

  • April 3

    Netflix

    Coffee & Kareem
    La casa de papel: Part 4
    Money Heist: The Phenomenon
    Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
    StarBeam
     

  • April 4

    Lionsgate/Photofest

    Angel Has Fallen

  • April 5

    Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

    The Killing of a Sacred Deer

  • April 6

    Netflix

    The Big Show Show

  • April 7

    Netflix

    TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3

  • April 9

    Netflix

    Hi Score Girl: Season 2

  • April 10

    Netflix

    Brews Brothers
    LA Originals
    La vie scolaire
    Love Wedding Repeat
    The Main Event
    Tigertail
     

  • April 11

    Courtesy of Elevation Pictures

    CODE 8

  • April 14

    Netflix

    Chris D'Elia: No Pain

  • April 15

    Netflix

    The Innocence Files
    Outer Banks

  • April 16

    Universal Pictures/Photofest

    Despicable Me
    Fary: Hexagone: Season 2
    Fauda: Season 3
    Hail, Caesar!
    Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
    Jem and the Holograms

  • April 17

    Netflix

    Betonrausch
    #blackAF
    Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)
    The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
    Legado en los huesos
    Sergio
    Too Hot to Handle

  • April 18

    Columbia Pictures/Photofest

    The Green Hornet

  • April 20

    Lionsgate/Photofest

    Cooked with Cannabis
    The Midnight Gospel
    The Vatican Tapes
     

  • April 21

    Netflix

    Bleach: The Assault
    Bleach: The Bount
    Middleditch & Schwartz

     

  • April 22

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Absurd Planet
    Circus of Books
    El silencio del pantano
    The Plagues of Breslau
    The Willoughbys
    Win the Wilderness
     

  • April 23

    Netflix

    The House of Flowers: Season 3

  • April 24

    Netflix

    After Life: Season 2
    Extraction
    Hello Ninja: Season 2
    Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

  • April 25

    The Weinstein Compay/Photofest

    The Artist
    Django Unchained

  • April 26

    Courtesy of Netflix

    The Last Kingdom: Season 4

  • April 27

    Netflix

    Battle: Los Angeles
    Never Have I Ever

     

  • April 29

    Netflix

    A Secret Love
    Extracurricular
    Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
    Nadiya's Time to Eat
    Summertime

  • April 30

    Netflix

    Dangerous Lies
    Drifting Dragons
    The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
    Rich in Love (Rico de Amor)
    The Victims' Game
     