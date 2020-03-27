Netflix's New Releases Coming in April 2020

Netflix is here to make social distancing a little easier. The streaming service has announced a number of titles that will be added throughout the month of April.

Original movies including Coffee & Kareem, The Main Event, Tiger Tail, Sergio, The Willoughbys, Extraction and Rich in Love will all join the streamer's roster in the upcoming month.

New seasons of original shows Nailed It, La casa de papel, Hi Score Girl, Fauda, The House of Flowers, After Life, Hello Ninja and The Last Kingdom will also debut in April.

Meanwhile, a number of new series will premiere. Viewers can look forward to streaming new original shows including Never Have I Ever, The Midnight Gospel, #blackAF, Outer Banks and Brews Brothers.

Can't Hardly Wait, all four Lethal Weapon films, Just Friends, Taxi Driver, the Matrix trilogy, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Social Network, Mud, Sherlock Holmes, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Despicable Me and The Artist are other films that will be added throughout the month.

Additionally, seasons one to six of Community and season 4 of Kim's Convenience will join the streamer in April.

Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out the March additions here.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's April TV show and movie additions.