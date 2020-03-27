Netflix's New Releases Coming in April 2020
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Netflix is here to make social distancing a little easier. The streaming service has announced a number of titles that will be added throughout the month of April.
Original movies including Coffee & Kareem, The Main Event, Tiger Tail, Sergio, The Willoughbys, Extraction and Rich in Love will all join the streamer's roster in the upcoming month.
New seasons of original shows Nailed It, La casa de papel, Hi Score Girl, Fauda, The House of Flowers, After Life, Hello Ninja and The Last Kingdom will also debut in April.
Meanwhile, a number of new series will premiere. Viewers can look forward to streaming new original shows including Never Have I Ever, The Midnight Gospel, #blackAF, Outer Banks and Brews Brothers.
Can't Hardly Wait, all four Lethal Weapon films, Just Friends, Taxi Driver, the Matrix trilogy, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Social Network, Mud, Sherlock Holmes, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Despicable Me and The Artist are other films that will be added throughout the month.
Additionally, seasons one to six of Community and season 4 of Kim's Convenience will join the streamer in April.
Read on for the complete list of Netflix's April TV show and movie additions.
-
April 1
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can't Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
The Death of Stalin
Deep Impact
The Girl with All the Gifts
God's Not Dead
The Hangover
How to Fix a Drug Scandal
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim's Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Molly's Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Nailed It!: Season 4
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
The Roommate
The Runaways
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
The Social Network
Soul Plane
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
Wildling
-
April 2
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
-
April 3
Coffee & Kareem
La casa de papel: Part 4
Money Heist: The Phenomenon
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
StarBeam
-
April 4
Angel Has Fallen
-
April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
-
April 6
The Big Show Show
-
April 7
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3
-
April 9
Hi Score Girl: Season 2
-
April 10
Brews Brothers
LA Originals
La vie scolaire
Love Wedding Repeat
The Main Event
Tigertail
-
April 11
CODE 8
-
April 14
Chris D'Elia: No Pain
-
April 15
The Innocence Files
Outer Banks
-
April 16
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2
Fauda: Season 3
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
Jem and the Holograms
-
April 17
Betonrausch
#blackAF
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
Legado en los huesos
Sergio
Too Hot to Handle
-
April 18
The Green Hornet
-
April 20
Cooked with Cannabis
The Midnight Gospel
The Vatican Tapes
-
April 21
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz
-
April 22
Absurd Planet
Circus of Books
El silencio del pantano
The Plagues of Breslau
The Willoughbys
Win the Wilderness
-
April 23
The House of Flowers: Season 3
-
April 24
After Life: Season 2
Extraction
Hello Ninja: Season 2
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
-
April 25
The Artist
Django Unchained
-
April 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4
-
April 27
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever
-
April 29
A Secret Love
Extracurricular
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
Nadiya's Time to Eat
Summertime
-
April 30
Dangerous Lies
Drifting Dragons
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
Rich in Love (Rico de Amor)
The Victims' Game