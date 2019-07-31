Netflix's New Releases Coming in August 2019

Netflix is making the end of summer a little less sad with a number of new TV shows and movies hitting the platform in August.

The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance, the buzzed about prequel series to the 1982 cult classic film The Dark Crystal, is coming to the streamer in late August and features a star-studded voice cast.

August will also bring new seasons of fan favorites like GLOW, Mindhunter, Dear White People and Cable Girls.

Patricia Arquette, Felicity Huffman and Angela Bassett will appear in the Netflix original comedy movie Otherhood, which will be available Aug. 2. In the Netflix original Sextuplets, set to be released Aug. 16, Marlon Wayans will play six different lead roles in addition to producing the movie.

Other notable movies coming to Netflix in August include Something’s Gotta Give, Groundhog Day, Four Weddings and a Funeral and the Rocky franchise.

August will also be big for documentaries with American Factory, a documentary directed by Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated duo Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, coming to Netflix on Aug. 21 and the documentary series based off the popular New York Times Magazine medical column, Diagnosis, coming Aug. 16.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's August TV show and movie additions.