Netflix's New Releases Coming in August 2019
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.
Netflix is making the end of summer a little less sad with a number of new TV shows and movies hitting the platform in August.
The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance, the buzzed about prequel series to the 1982 cult classic film The Dark Crystal, is coming to the streamer in late August and features a star-studded voice cast.
August will also bring new seasons of fan favorites like GLOW, Mindhunter, Dear White People and Cable Girls.
Patricia Arquette, Felicity Huffman and Angela Bassett will appear in the Netflix original comedy movie Otherhood, which will be available Aug. 2. In the Netflix original Sextuplets, set to be released Aug. 16, Marlon Wayans will play six different lead roles in addition to producing the movie.
Other notable movies coming to Netflix in August include Something’s Gotta Give, Groundhog Day, Four Weddings and a Funeral and the Rocky franchise.
August will also be big for documentaries with American Factory, a documentary directed by Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated duo Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, coming to Netflix on Aug. 21 and the documentary series based off the popular New York Times Magazine medical column, Diagnosis, coming Aug. 16.
Read on for the complete list of Netflix's August TV show and movie additions.
-
Aug. 1
Are We Done Yet?
Boyka: Undisputed
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Groundhog Day
Horns
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
Now and Then
Panic Room
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sex and the City: The Movie
Something's Gotta Give
The Bank Job
The House Bunny
The Sinner: Julian
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
-
Aug. 2
Ask the StoryBots: Season 3
Basketball or Nothing
Dear White People: Volume 3
Derry Girls: Season 2
Otherhood
She-Ra and the Princess of Power: Season 3
-
Aug. 4
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4
-
Aug. 5
Enter the Anime
No Good Nick: Part 2
-
Aug. 6
Screwball
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
-
Aug. 8
Dollar
Jane The Virgin: Season 5
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
The Naked Director
Wu Assassins
-
Aug. 9
Cable Girls: Season 4
The Family
GLOW: Season 3
The InBESTigators
iZombie: Season 5
Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling
Sintonia
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales
Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
-
Aug. 13
Knightfall: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
-
Aug. 14
The 100: Season 6
-
Aug. 15
Cannon Busters
-
Aug. 16
45 rpm
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
Better Than Us
Diagnosis
Frontera Verde
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
The Little Switzerland
Mindhunter: Season 2
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3
Selfless
Sextuplets
Super Monsters Back to School
Victim Number 8
-
Aug. 17
The Punisher
-
Aug. 20
Gangs of New York
Simon Amstell: Set Free
-
Aug. 21
American Factory
Hyperdrive
-
Aug. 22
Love Alarm
-
Aug. 23
El Pepe: Una vida suprema
Hero Mask: Part II
Rust Valley Restorers
-
Aug. 27
Million Pound Menu: Season 2
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7
-
Aug. 29
Falling Inn Love
Kardec
Workin’ Moms: Season 3
-
Aug. 30
The A List
Carole & Tuesday
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
La Grande Classe
Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2
Styling Hollywood
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis
Un bandido honrado
-
Aug. 31
Luo Bao Bei: Season 1