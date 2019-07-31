Netflix's New Releases Coming in August 2019

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service next month.

Netflix is making the end of summer a little less sad with a number of new TV shows and movies hitting the platform in August.

The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance, the buzzed about prequel series to the 1982 cult classic film The Dark Crystal, is coming to the streamer in late August and features a star-studded voice cast.

August will also bring new seasons of fan favorites like GLOW, Mindhunter, Dear White People and Cable Girls.

Patricia Arquette, Felicity Huffman and Angela Bassett will appear in the Netflix original comedy movie Otherhood, which will be available Aug. 2. In the Netflix original Sextuplets, set to be released Aug. 16, Marlon Wayans will play six different lead roles in addition to producing the movie.

Other notable movies coming to Netflix in August include Something’s Gotta Give, Groundhog Day, Four Weddings and a Funeral and the Rocky franchise.

August will also be big for documentaries with American Factory, a documentary directed by Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated duo Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, coming to Netflix on Aug. 21 and the documentary series based off the popular New York Times Magazine medical column, Diagnosis, coming Aug. 16.

Read on for the complete list of Netflix's August TV show and movie additions.


 

  • Aug. 1

    Are We Done Yet?
    Boyka: Undisputed
    Four Weddings and a Funeral
    Groundhog Day
    Horns
    Jackie Brown
    Jupiter Ascending
    Now and Then
    Panic Room
    Rocky
    Rocky II
    Rocky III
    Rocky IV
    Rocky V
    Sex and the City: The Movie
    Something's Gotta Give
    The Bank Job
    The House Bunny
    The Sinner: Julian
    To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
    Why Do Fools Fall in Love
     

  • Aug. 2

    Ask the StoryBots: Season 3
    Basketball or Nothing
    Dear White People: Volume 3
    Derry Girls: Season 2
    Otherhood
    She-Ra and the Princess of Power    : Season 3
     

  • Aug. 4

    Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4

  • Aug. 5

    Enter the Anime
    No Good Nick:     Part 2
     

  • Aug. 6

    Screwball
    Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
     

  • Aug. 8

    Dollar
    Jane The Virgin:     Season 5
    Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
    The Naked Director
    Wu Assassins
     

  • Aug. 9

    Cable Girls: Season 4
    The Family
    GLOW: Season 3
    The InBESTigators
    iZombie: Season 5
    Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling
    Sintonia
    Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales
    Tiny House Nation:     Volume 1
     

  • Aug. 13

    Knightfall: Season 2
    Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
     

  • Aug. 14

    The 100: Season 6
     

  • Aug. 15

    Cannon Busters

  • Aug. 16

    45 rpm
    Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
    Better Than Us
    Diagnosis
    Frontera Verde
    Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
    The Little Switzerland
    Mindhunter: Season 2
    QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3
    Selfless
    Sextuplets
    Super Monsters Back to School
    Victim Number 8
     

  • Aug. 17

    The Punisher

  • Aug. 20

    Gangs of New York
    Simon Amstell: Set Free
     

  • Aug. 21

    American Factory
    Hyperdrive
     

  • Aug. 22

    Love Alarm
     

  • Aug. 23

    El Pepe: Una vida suprema
    Hero Mask:     Part II
    Rust Valley Restorers
     

  • Aug. 27

    Million Pound Menu: Season 2
    Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7
     

  • Aug. 29

    Falling Inn Love
    Kardec
    Workin’ Moms:     Season 3
     

  • Aug. 30

    The A List
    Carole & Tuesday
    The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
    La Grande Classe
    Mighty Little Bheem:     Season 2
    Styling Hollywood
    True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis
    Un bandido honrado
     

  • Aug. 31

    Luo Bao Bei: Season 1 