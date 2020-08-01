Netflix's New Releases Coming in August
Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service this month.
Netflix is kicking off a new month by adding a fresh slate of movies and TV shows to its streaming service.
Original films being added in August include Laura Terruso's dance-competition movie, Work It, starring Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy and Jordan Fisher, and Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman's sci-fi thriller Project Power, about a pill that gives people superpowers, starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback.
Other movies hitting Netflix throughout the month include The Addams Family, An Education, Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, three Jurassic Park films, The Ugly Truth, Nightcrawler, Mr. Peabody & Sherman, Scary Movie 5, Safety Not Guaranteed, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace and Tom Hooper's Les Misérables, starring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfried.
Original series with new seasons debuting in August include 3% season 4, ¡Nailed It! México season 2, Selling Sunset season 3, Trinkets season 2 and the penultimate, fifth season of Lucifer, which Netflix recently announced would return for a "FINAL final" season six.
Netflix will also premiere new original series Teenage Bounty Hunters and DeMarcus Family Rules, a reality series following Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus and his wife; new docuseries Connected, Immigration Nation, World's Most Wanted and (Un)Well; and the first two seasons of Cobra Kai in the Karate Kid sequel's move from YouTube.
And, this month, stand-up specials are dropping from Rob Schneider and Sam Jay.
Additionally, on Aug. 10, Netflix will release comedy crossover Game On, featuring family sitcoms Family Reunion, Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love, The Big Show Show and Mr. Iglesias.
Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out July's new additions here.
Read on for a full list of the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in August.
-
Aug. 1
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
An Education
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
A Knight's Tale
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Super Monsters: The New Class
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
-
Aug. 2
Almost Love
Connected
-
Aug. 3
Immigration Nation
-
Aug. 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning
-
Aug. 5
Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood
World's Most Wanted
-
Aug. 6
The Rain: Season 3
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods
-
Aug. 7
Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3
Berlin, Berlin
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
Selling Sunset: Season 3
Sing On! Germany
Tiny Creatures
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
Word Party Songs
Work It
-
Aug. 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
-
Aug. 10
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event
Nightcrawler
-
Aug. 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids
-
Aug. 12
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well
-
Aug. 13
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile / An Easy Girl
-
Aug. 14
El robo del siglo
Fearless
Glow Up: Season 2
Project Power
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
Teenage Bounty Hunters
3%: Season 4
-
Aug. 15
Rita: Season 5
Stranger: Season 2
-
Aug. 16
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
-
Aug. 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2
-
Aug. 19
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind
DeMarcus Family Rules
High Score
-
Aug. 20
Biohackers
Good Kisser
Great Pretender
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
-
Aug. 21
Alien TV
Fuego negro
Hoops
Lucifer: Season 5
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3
The Sleepover
-
Aug. 23
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
-
Aug. 25
Emily's Wonder Lab
Trinkets: Season 2
-
Aug. 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
La venganza de Analía
Million Dollar Beach House
Rising Phoenix
-
Aug. 27
Aggretsuko: Season 3
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
-
Aug. 28
All Together Now
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2
I AM A KILLER: Released
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins
-
Aug. 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace