Netflix's New Releases Coming in August

9:00 PM 8/1/2020

by Hilary Lewis

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service this month.

Netflix is kicking off a new month by adding a fresh slate of movies and TV shows to its streaming service.

Original films being added in August include Laura Terruso's dance-competition movie, Work It, starring Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy and Jordan Fisher, and Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman's sci-fi thriller Project Power, about a pill that gives people superpowers, starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback.

Other movies hitting Netflix throughout the month include The Addams Family, An Education, Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, three Jurassic Park films, The Ugly Truth, Nightcrawler, Mr. Peabody & Sherman, Scary Movie 5, Safety Not Guaranteed, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace and Tom Hooper's Les Misérables, starring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfried.

Original series with new seasons debuting in August include 3% season 4, ¡Nailed It! México season 2, Selling Sunset season 3, Trinkets season 2 and the penultimate, fifth season of Lucifer, which Netflix recently announced would return for a "FINAL final" season six.

Netflix will also premiere new original series Teenage Bounty Hunters and DeMarcus Family Rules, a reality series following Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus and his wife; new docuseries Connected, Immigration Nation, World's Most Wanted and (Un)Well; and the first two seasons of Cobra Kai in the Karate Kid sequel's move from YouTube.

And, this month, stand-up specials are dropping from Rob Schneider and Sam Jay.

Additionally, on Aug. 10, Netflix will release comedy crossover Game On, featuring family sitcoms Family Reunion, Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love, The Big Show Show and Mr. Iglesias.

Read on for a full list of the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in August.


 

  • Aug. 1

    Photofest

    Acts of Violence 
    The Addams Family     (1991) 
    Being John Malkovich 
    Death at a Funeral 
    Dennis the Menace 
    An Education 
    Elizabeth Harvest 
    Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 
    Hardcore Henry 
    Iron Man: Armored Adventures:     Season 1-2 
    Jurassic Park 
    Jurassic Park III
    A Knight's Tale 
    The Lost World: Jurassic Park 
    Mad Max     (1979) 
    Mr. Deeds
    My Perfect Landing:     Season 1
    Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
    The NeverEnding Story
    The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
    The Next Step:     Season 6
    Nights in Rodanthe
    Ocean's Thirteen
    Ocean's Twelve
    Operation Ouch:     Season 1
    Operation Ouch: Special
    Remember Me
    Seabiscuit
    Super Monsters: The New Class
    Toradora!:     Season 1
    Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
    The Ugly Truth
    What Keeps You Alive
     

  • Aug. 2

    Almost Love
    Connected

  • Aug. 3

    Courtesy of NETFLIX

    Immigration Nation

  • Aug. 4

    A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
    Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
    Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab
    Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

  • Aug. 5

    Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood
    World's Most Wanted
     

  • Aug. 6

    The Rain: Season 3
    The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

  • Aug. 7

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3
    Berlin, Berlin
    The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
    ¡Nailed It! México:     Season 2
    The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
    Selling Sunset: Season 3
    Sing On! Germany
    Tiny Creatures
    Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
    Word Party Songs
    Work It

  • Aug. 8

    Courtesy of Open Road Films

    The Promise
    We Summon the Darkness

  • Aug. 10

    Open Road Films/Photofest

    GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event
    Nightcrawler

  • Aug. 11

    Mr. Peabody & Sherman
    Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

  • Aug. 12

    The Weinstein Company

    Scary Movie 5
    (Un)Well

  • Aug. 13

    Safety Not Guaranteed
    Une fille facile / An Easy Girl

  • Aug. 14

    Courtesy of Netflix

    El robo del siglo
    Fearless
    Glow Up:     Season 2
    Project Power
    The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
    The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
    The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
    The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
    Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
    Teenage Bounty Hunters
    3%: Season 4
     

  • Aug. 15

    Rita: Season 5
    Stranger: Season 2

  • Aug. 16

    Universal Pictures/Photofest

    Johnny English
    Les Misérables     (2012)
     

  • Aug. 17

    Crazy Awesome Teachers
    Drunk Parents
    Glitch Techs:     Season 2

  • Aug. 19

    Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind
    DeMarcus Family Rules
    High Score

  • Aug. 20

    Biohackers
    Good Kisser
    Great Pretender
    John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

  • Aug. 21

    Courtesy of John P. Fleenor/Netflix

    Alien TV
    Fuego negro
    Hoops
    Lucifer    : Season 5
    Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3
    The Sleepover

  • Aug. 23

    1BR
    Septembers of Shiraz

  • Aug. 25

    Netflix

    Emily's Wonder Lab
    Trinkets:     Season 2

  • Aug. 26

    Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
    La venganza de Analía
    Million Dollar Beach House
    Rising Phoenix

  • Aug. 27

    Lionsgate

    Aggretsuko: Season 3
    The Bridge Curse
    The Frozen Ground

  • Aug. 28

    YouTube

    All Together Now
    Cobra Kai    : Seasons 1-2
    I AM A KILLER: Released
    Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins

  • Aug. 31

    Courtesy of Sony Pictures/Photofest

    Casino Royale
    Quantum of Solace