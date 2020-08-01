Netflix's New Releases Coming in August

Netflix is kicking off a new month by adding a fresh slate of movies and TV shows to its streaming service.

Original films being added in August include Laura Terruso's dance-competition movie, Work It, starring Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy and Jordan Fisher, and Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman's sci-fi thriller Project Power, about a pill that gives people superpowers, starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback.

Other movies hitting Netflix throughout the month include The Addams Family, An Education, Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, three Jurassic Park films, The Ugly Truth, Nightcrawler, Mr. Peabody & Sherman, Scary Movie 5, Safety Not Guaranteed, Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace and Tom Hooper's Les Misérables, starring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfried.

Original series with new seasons debuting in August include 3% season 4, ¡Nailed It! México season 2, Selling Sunset season 3, Trinkets season 2 and the penultimate, fifth season of Lucifer, which Netflix recently announced would return for a "FINAL final" season six.

Netflix will also premiere new original series Teenage Bounty Hunters and DeMarcus Family Rules, a reality series following Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus and his wife; new docuseries Connected, Immigration Nation, World's Most Wanted and (Un)Well; and the first two seasons of Cobra Kai in the Karate Kid sequel's move from YouTube.

And, this month, stand-up specials are dropping from Rob Schneider and Sam Jay.

Additionally, on Aug. 10, Netflix will release comedy crossover Game On, featuring family sitcoms Family Reunion, Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love, The Big Show Show and Mr. Iglesias.

Missed what came to Netflix last month? Check out July's new additions here.

Read on for a full list of the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in August.



